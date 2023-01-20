Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox4news.com
Police found blood in home of man accused of killing Oak Cliff 16-year-old, affidavit says
DALLAS - An arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 4 revealed new information about the killing of 16-year-old Venus Rodriguez from Oak Cliff and Arturo Flores, her 22-year-old boyfriend, who police believe killed her. Rodriguez's body was found in a creek off Brookhaven Drive on Jan. 16 with multiple gunshot wounds....
Dallas officer, capital murder suspect shot at apartment complex, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas police officer and a capital murder suspect were shot during an exchange of gunfire on Wednesday afternoon, police said. During a news conference, a Dallas police spokesperson said the department's fugitive unit was serving a warrant around 3 p.m. at a complex on Bahama Drive, near Hampton Road and Fort Worth Avenue.
fox4news.com
Suspect in deadly Dallas road rage shooting identified
DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the gunman in a deadly road rage shooting. Police shared two photos of 18-year-old Javier Rokeem Washington. They said he shot a man in another vehicle earlier this month in the Pleasant Grove area. It happened in the middle of the afternoon on...
Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Fort Worth Police Department releases video of use of force incident leading to fired officer
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department has released security footage of a use of force incident which led to the firing of a police officer almost two weeks ago. Police said the former officer, Jose Salazar, was fired following an investigation into the incident, which took...
2 hours and 3 spike strips: Fort Worth chase finally comes to end with suspect in custody
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man after a lengthy chase, which included three spike strips, and an hour of negotiations early Wednesday morning. The suspect, Lamont Bassett, 33, had an active warrant for aggravated robbery from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, according to a police news release.
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
Police Investigating Shooting on Expressway
A man was found suffering from a single gunshot wound while in his vehicle according to a news release from the Dallas Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the victim, now identified as 33-year-old Khurram Ali, had been shot, police said. Dallas Fire and Rescue...
Three suspects arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police say they've arrested all three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday at the Whataburger near R.L. Paschal High School. In an updated news release on Monday afternoon, Fort Worth police said they arrested 17-year-old Daniel Reed, 17-year-old Isaiah Nunez, and a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting. The three were not students at R.L. Paschal.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
dallasexpress.com
DPS Car Chase Yields Big Drug Bust
A 47-year-old man was arrested in Tyler for several pounds of marijuana allegedly found in his possession after leading troopers on a pursuit. The incident leading to the suspect’s arrest occurred on January 16 at around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on CR 164. Wilbert J. Brown, a Dallas...
ktoy1047.com
DPS finds 77 pounds of marijuana after vehicle chase
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Wilbert Brown of Dallas failed to stop after a trooper attempted to pull him over on January 16 in Smith County. After a vehicle pursuit, DPS alleges that Brown then attempted to escape on foot before being arrested. Brown was charged...
fox4news.com
3 arrests made in shooting that killed teen outside Fort Worth Whataburger
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested three people in connection to a shooting that killed one student and injured another outside of a Whataburger on Friday. The arrest warrant affidavit provides some details about the investigation, including how part of the conflict began on social media. 17-year-old Zecheriah...
Two killed in crash after driving off from street takeover, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth say two people have died and two others were injured in a crash that happened after they fled from a street takeover Sunday night. Officers tell WFAA that they responded to a report on the takeover shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 22. They pointed out a red Camaro being the main vehicle involved in the event.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
WATCH: SUV crashes through backyard fence and into pool at North Texas home
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Home surveillance video showed an SUV crash through a backyard fence and into a pool at a home in Lake Worth, Texas, on Tuesday evening. Police said the incident happened in the 6100 block of Lakeside Drive, across the street from Lake Worth High School.
Whataburger employee fatally shot in North Texas parking lot
Family members said he was about to become a father.
Police in Terrell, TX Ask: Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
The Terrell, Texas Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly stole from the Terrell Home Depot. Do you recognize him?. This Caucasian man reportedly went into the Home Depot location in Terrell, Texas where he allegedly swiped some outdoor lawn equipment before sauntering out the door without paying and driving away.
