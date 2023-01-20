Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMiami, FL
An Answer for Staffing Shortages and Self-Kiosks? A Florida Chick-fil-A Offers a 3-Day Week and Pays Above Minimum Wage.L. CaneFlorida State
Flying tickets from Miami to Rio de Janeirohard and smartMiami, FL
Related
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB
Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot
Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
MLB
Marlins invite top prospects Perez, Berry, Fulton to camp
The Miami Marlins on Wednesday announced the club has extended Major League Spring Training invitations to the following 27 players:. Left-handed pitchers (6): Enmanuel De Jesus *, Dax Fulton, Robert Garcia, Devin Smeltzer *, Will Stewart *, and Jefry Yan *. Right-handed pitchers (6): Dylan Bice *, Enrique Burgos *,...
MLB
A's non-roster invitees to watch this spring
OAKLAND -- With the A’s lacking a true established option at several positions, Spring Training figures to include a handful of competitions to sort out those jobs. In some instances, those vying for certain spots could be players beyond the 40-man roster. So far, the A’s have announced 24...
MLB
López goes from young Johan fan to Twins' rotation
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park’s Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Just about every Twins fan old enough to remember Johan Santana’s time as the ace of Minnesota’s rotation can picture the Venezuelan left-hander using his signature changeup to mow down opposing lineups with ease. Back in Venezuela, plenty of young baseball fans were watching, too.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLB
Here's how former Dodgers fared on HOF ballot
LOS ANGELES -- Results were announced on Tuesday and no former Dodgers players were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, with only Scott Rolen getting the necessary 75 percent for induction. Andruw Jones and Gary Sheffield came the closest, with Jones receiving 58.1 percent from the Baseball...
MLB
Red Sox land infielder Mondesi in trade with Royals
BOSTON -- Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom continued his quest to make his team stronger up the middle by acquiring talented but oft-injured infielder Adalberto Mondesi in a trade with the Royals on Tuesday. In exchange, the Red Sox sent lefty reliever Josh Taylor -- also a player...
MLB
Red Sox DFA longest-tenured player Barnes
BOSTON -- Following the departure of Xander Bogaerts via free agency to the Padres in December, righty reliever Matt Barnes became the longest-tenured member of the Red Sox. However, Barnes didn't hold that distinction for long. The Red Sox designated the veteran for assignment on Tuesday to make room on the roster for free-agent acquisition Adam Duvall.
MLB
Top Phils prospects Painter, Abel, McGarry invited to spring camp
The Phillies' top three pitching prospects were among the 21 non-roster players the club invited to Major League Spring Training on Tuesday. Andrew Painter (Phillies’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline), Mick Abel (No. 2) and Griff McGarry (No. 4) will join the team in Clearwater, Fla., when pitchers and catchers report on Feb. 16. Painter and McGarry are expected to compete for the final spot in Philadelphia's starting rotation, along with Bailey Falter and Cristopher Sánchez.
MLB
Here is MLB’s No. 1 prospect at each position
MLB Pipeline has put out its lists of the top 10 prospects at each position leading up to Thursday night’s reveal of the 2023 Top 100 Prospects list on MLB Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 PT. As we await the Top 100, here is the No. 1 prospect at...
MLB
Rolen elected in 6th year; Wagner, Rollins, Abreu climb
PHILADELPHIA -- Yet another Phillies player will now call Cooperstown home. Scott Rolen, one of the best all-around third basemen in MLB history, learned on Tuesday night that he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer in Cooperstown. The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner received 76.3% of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America in results revealed Tuesday night on MLB Network, enough to surpass the 75% threshold needed for enshrinement in his sixth year on the ballot.
MLB
This White Sox duo is tabbed for 2B battle come spring
CHICAGO -- Chris Getz edged out Jayson Nix, Brent Lillibridge and Gordon Beckham during a 2009 Spring Training competition to become the White Sox starting second baseman. So, Chicago's vice president/player development holds some valuable advice where Cactus League roster battles are concerned. “Focus on what your strengths are and...
MLB
In Brayan's ace quest, who better to learn from than Pedro?
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brayan Bello’s quest to be the best homegrown starting pitcher the Red Sox have had in at least a decade was recently aided by an invitation to do some throwing under the tutelage of a legend.
MLB
This Nats prospect's philosophy? 'Hakuna matata'
The Nationals’ walkup song playlist is an expansive showcase of personalities. So when the Spanish version of the cinematic classic hit “Hakuna Matata” played over the loudspeakers in September, the selection sparked a moment of pause -- “Wait, is this … the song from ‘The Lion King?’” -- and then, its intended message -- a smile and a feeling of joy.
MLB
Royals acquire lefty Josh Taylor from Boston for Mondesi
KANSAS CITY -- On Oct. 30, 2015, Adalberto Mondesi became the first player to make his Major League debut in a World Series game. In some ways, the chase toward his tantalizing future began then. He was on his way to becoming the game-changing superstar his skills had long suggested he’d become.
MLB
Wagner (68.1%) jumps to cusp of HOF election
HOUSTON -- For a man who made a career walking a high wire by closing out games in the ninth inning, it’s only fitting that former Astros closer Billy Wagner’s Hall of Fame candidacy could come down to the end. Wagner, in his eighth year on the ballot,...
MLB
Sheffield climbs to 55% in 9th year on HOF ballot
MIAMI -- As the results of this year's Baseball Hall of Fame voting were announced on Tuesday evening, Marlins fans kept their eyes on one name: Gary Sheffield. In his ninth year on the ballot, Sheffield was named to 55% of the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballots, a jump from 40.6% in 2022. To be elected into Cooperstown, 75 percent is needed, and Sheffield has just one year of eligibility remaining. If voted into the Hall next year, Sheffield would likely be the first player to don a Marlins cap.
MLB
Here are the Top 10 3B prospects for 2023
MLB Pipeline will reveal its 2023 Top 100 Prospects list at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26, with a one-hour show on MLB Network and MLB.com. Leading up to the release of the Top 100, we'll examine baseball's top 10 prospects at each position. There are a lot of...
MLB
Anderson finalizes Brewers deal, eager for 'fun baseball'
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers added another option for third base and perhaps helped to fill a void for a right-handed-hitting outfielder by finalizing a one-year pact with versatile free agent Brian Anderson on Monday. Anderson -- no relation to the longtime Brewers broadcaster by the same name -- is expected...
Comments / 0