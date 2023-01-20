Read full article on original website
Poet and arts advocate Nina Gibans was devoted to the cultural life of Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With her artistic acumen, Nina Freedlander Gibans could have chosen to be a cultural influence on almost any city in the country. Instead, Gibans, who died on Jan. 6 at age 90, decided to bring her prodigious talents as a poet, videographer, researcher and administrator to her hometown.
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
Akron residents sue city over controversial sale of White Pond Drive land
AKRON, Ohio – Residents are fighting the city’s controversial sale of 68 acres off White Pond Drive to a developer who wants to build a $55 million housing and retail project. Homeowners near the site and a group, LEAD for Pollinators, filed a lawsuit in Summit County Common...
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld looks to emerge from bankruptcy intact. Last week, the company unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
Brooklyn Senior Center promotes new classes in hopes of increasing membership
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- A new year means new programming opportunities at the busy Brooklyn Senior Center. “We brought back line dancing this year,” Brooklyn Senior Services Coordinator Kathy Messeri said. “Absent since COVID, that’s come back as a hit every Monday at 10:30 a.m. “We started with...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
Who can build the best snowman in North Olmsted?
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Do you want to build a snowman?. That’s the question the City of North Olmsted is currently asking residents with its inaugural and free snowman-building competition, running now through March. 1.
Guardians manager Terry Francona’s stolen scooter found by Cleveland police
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The case of the stolen scooter has been solved. Cleveland police recovered Guardians manager Terry Francona’s beloved two-wheeled ride on Tuesday night after it was swiped from outside his downtown apartment this past weekend. A team spokesman said police located the scooter and arrangements were...
Lakewood City Council ponders ‘Pay to Stay’ eviction law
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Roughly two years after City Council expanded rental rights during the pandemic as an answer to an expiring CDC eviction moratorium, a permanent “Pay to Stay” ordinance is currently under consideration. “This has proven an effective way to make it so people can’t get evicted...
Homicide numbers slowly declining in Cleveland; advocates worry about youth safety in the city
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Myesha Crowe, the executive director of the Cleveland Peacemakers Alliance, was shaken and disheartened as she walked the halls of John Adams College and Career Academy days after a student, Pierre McCoy, was killed at a bus stop near the school earlier this month. Few people...
See morning snowfall totals across Greater Cleveland; highest amounts in Medina, Summit counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Just light snow blanketed parts of Northeast Ohio early Wednesday, though more could be on the way. The late morning update of the winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service calls another 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts in extreme Northeast Ohio. The advisory runs through 4 p.m.
USFL switches format, includes Canton as hub for 2023 season
CANTON, Ohio – Plastered throughout the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village is the slogan: Honor the past. Inspire the future. And that was the overarching theme resounded Wednesday with the announcement of the USFL expanding its presence in Canton. The second-year professional football spring league is moving from...
Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
Parma Heights moving forward on demolition of NEO Soccer facility
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A year after first discussing the demolition of the dilapidated and nearly half-century-old NEO Soccer facility, Parma Heights is moving forward with the project. Earlier this week, City Council awarded the $117,000 contract to the low bidder, Baumann Enterprises Inc. Mayor Marie Gallo said eight vendors...
Three Cleveland chefs named 2023 James Beard Award semi-finalists
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Three Cleveland chefs were named semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute is a semi-finalist for Outstanding Restauranteur, nationally, for the second year in a row. Meanwhile, chefs Allie La Valle-Umansky and Jeremy Umansky of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery...
Lorain County student artists win awards in regional contest
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- Students from Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville were among the top five honorees in this year’s Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Show. The show is currently on exhibit at the Stocker Art Center in Elyria. Avon High School junior Isabella Keller, Avon Lake High...
Former Karamu artistic director Terrence Spivey stages new play in Alabama inspired by Clotilda slave ship story
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nearly four years after the scuttled hulk of America’s last slave ship, Clotilda, was found in the murky waters of the Mobile River in Alabama, its controversial story is currently the focus of numerous artistic projects. Author and journalist Ben Raines’ recounted the discovery in his...
Lakewood police using grant for new Madison Park safety cameras and added officer overtime
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Two years after Madison Park was the site of criminal activity -- including shootings -- Lakewood police are earmarking recently awarded funding to boost safety at the popular park. Police Chief Kevin Kaucheck said the $217,752 Office of Criminal Justice Services grant will be used to reduce...
