Kotaku
The Big Ways The Last Of Us Show Changes The Game’s Lore
The Last of Us’ TV adaptation is a rare bird in terms of staying true to its source material—particularly when it comes to video games. But even a show that aims to be as authentic as HBO’s treatment of the hit PlayStation series needs to make a few changes to adapt to a different form of storytelling. After the premiere of the show’s second episode, “Infected,” we now know a little bit more about how the infection spread, as well as where it likely came from. Expect this blog to receive future updates as the show continues.
Kotaku
The Last Of Us' Second Episode Ends In Tragedy
“You get her there. You keep her alive. And you set everything right. All the shit we did. Please say yes, Joel. Please.”. Episode two of The Last of Us is here. Simply titled “Infected,” it follows Joel and Tess as they make their way to the capitol building in Boston to hand off Ellie to the Fireflies. If you’ve played the game, you know things don’t quite go as planned, and the same is true in the show, though there are many differences from the source material along the way. If you need to catch up, you can find last week’s recap here. Now let’s get into the new episode.
Kotaku
The Last Of Us Show Might Be Better If It Worked More Like The Game
Though HBO’s The Last of Us largely preserves the story and lore of the original game, it rarely seems interested in adapting the actual things most players spend time doing when playing The Last of Us. In prioritizing the game’s narrative over depicting specific gameplay mechanics, there’s a tension told through the original’s button-actuated action that feels unrealized in the show. Television is non-interactive and it very much seems that the creative goals of this show were to focus strictly on the characters and general plot, avoiding what might’ve been seen as gimmicks in order to achieve a more culturally acceptable “prestige” kind of storytelling. But without recreations of certain scenes and an unwillingness to try and adapt the story the game tells through the objects in its world and the gritty, brutal resourcefulness its characters must rely on to survive, an entire side of The Last of Us just isn’t present. The story was adapted, but not necessarily the game.
Kotaku
Rick And Morty Ditches Roiland, Recasting Voices Following Domestic Abuse Allegations [Updates]
The main voice behind Rick and Morty won’t be returning in season seven. Adult Swim announced on Tuesday that it would cut ties with series co-creator Justin Roiland, a decision that comes just weeks after news first surfaced that he was facing two felony domestic abuse charges from 2020.
Kotaku
With Roiland Out, Rick And Morty Fans Are ‘Auditioning’ For Season 7
Yesterday, the news dropped that Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland had not only been dropped from the hit TV show by Adult Swim, but also that he was resigning from High on Life studio Squanch Games, which he co-founded. This all comes as Roiland faces two felony domestic abuse charges from 2020. Instead of leaving Adult Swim high and dry as it faces the challenge of carrying on Rick and Morty without the man who voiced a great many of its characters, a sizeable chunk of fans took it upon themselves to submit mock audition tapes for the now-vacant roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.
Kotaku
Rick And Morty Creator Leaves Studio Behind 2022’s Biggest Game Pass Launch After Allegations
Justin Roiland is leaving Squanch Games just a month after comedic shooter High on Life became 2022’s most popular Xbox Game Pass launch. The studio co-founder who voices many of High on Life’s characters is currently facing two felony domestic abuse charges from 2020. Squanch Games announced the...
Kotaku
American Dictionary Buys Beloved Wordle Clone Quordle
Quordle is one of the more popular and difficult Wordle clones out there. Instead of solving just one linguistic brain teaser a day, you have to solve four puzzles simultaneously. And now it’s owned by Merriam-Webster, a dictionary company that appears to increasingly be pivoting from definitions to online games.
Kotaku
Twitch Streamer Plays Elden Ring Using Only Her Brain
When you tune into Twitch streamer Perrikaryal’s channel, you might see her playing FromSoftware’s role-playing game epic Elden Ring with fourteen, unfamiliar black sensors stuck to her scalp. It’s her—as she said during an informational stream earlier today—“just for fun” electroencephalogram (EEG) device, something researchers use to record the brain’s electrical activity, which she’s repurposed to let her play Elden Ring hands-free.
Kotaku
Forspoken Credits Localizers, QA In Opening Sequence, Not End Credits [Correction]
Correction 1/25/2023, 10:40 a.m. ET: It has been brought to Kotaku’s attention that localizers and quality assurance testers are fully named in Forspoken’s opening credits screen, with a condensed end credits sequence naming a handful of other developers. We apologize for the mischaracterization. Forspoken, the newest action-adventure romp...
Kotaku
New AI Tech Gives Twitch Streamers Constant, Creepy Eye Contact
Nvidia’s come up with new AI-powered tech that swaps out your real eyes for digital ones that will never stop looking at your webcam. It’s very creepy, and one more sign of how unnatural you have to act online to become a popular streamer in 2023. That’s just...
Kotaku
Hogwarts Legacy Doesn’t Care If You Use Unforgivable Curses
Warner Bros.’ big Harry Potter game is just around the corner and it’s continuing to sound very weird in some very specific ways. According to a new developer interview, Hogwarts Legacy won’t judge you if you want to go do some crimes, whether that’s blowing people up or going full Voldemort and deploying a bevy of unforgivable curses.
Kotaku
Disney Fans Are Selling Splash Mountain Water After Ride Closes
Popular Disney World ride Splash Mountain—based on animated scenes from the controversial 1960s Disney film, Song of the South—has shut down. A lot of people loved the ride, which dated back to 1992, so it makes sense that yesterday, Disney adults and superfans alike crowded the park all in an effort to ride Splash Mountain one last time. Some of them even scooped up some water from that last day, and are now trying to sell the stuff online via auction site eBay, asking up to $150 for a single jar.
Kotaku
Forspoken Release Trailer Exploits Bogus Accolades
Everything about the leadup to the release of Forspoken, Square Enix’s big new open-world action RPG, has been a lowkey mess. But you wouldn’t know that from the launch trailer which stays upbeat on the modern-day magical adventure by taking a bunch of words out of context and spinning them into deceitful accolades.
Kotaku
Persona 3 & 4 Translators Left Out Of Game's Credits
When Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden were released on new platforms last week, much was made of the fact that for the first time ever the latter was going to feature French, Italian, German and Spanish subtitles. That was great news for European fans, but the people most responsible for this achievement aren’t getting the dues they deserve.
Kotaku
Marvel's Avengers Is Ending Development, Giving Away Cosmetics
This may come as a surprise to the players who abandoned the game long ago and assumed this time had come already, but Crystal Dynamics and publishers Square Enix have announced the impending end of online support for Marvel’s Avengers. In a blog post published on Friday evening, a...
