A new Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania featurette is teasing that relationship between Kang the Conqueror and Janet Van Dyne. Michelle Pfeiffer talked about how dangerous the Marvel villain can be and how the heroes cannot trust him. During the clip, she uttered the words, "There's someone I haven't told you about." In that moment, it sounds like there may have been something other than science going on between these two. There's other little tidbits in there like how protective Paul Rudd is of Scott Lang at this point and Jonathan Majors saying that Kang cannot be contained. Get ready to comb through for details Marvel fans. Take a look right here.

3 HOURS AGO