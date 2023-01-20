Read full article on original website
Girls Trip 2 Officially Confirmed, Plot and Cast Details Revealed at Sundance
Girls Trip 2 is officially happening. On Monday, Tracy Oliver, who co-wrote 2017's Girls Trip with Kenya Barris told Variety at the Sundance Film Festival that the sequel is happening and that they are looking at sending the film's characters to Ghana for the second film. According to Oliver, the sequel will see the return of original cast members Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish as they make their way to Afrochella, an annual music and arts festival held in the West African country in December. A script for the project has not yet been submitted.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
Marvel Confirms New Alien Series
Marvel Comics will launch a new Alien series in April. The new series will be the third Alien series since Marvel took over the license in 2021 and seems to cement the pattern of relaunching the title each year. Phillip K. Johnson, who wrote the previous two Alien series, is not returning this time. Instead, Declan Shalvey takes over as writer, teaming with artist Andrea Broccardo, as revealed in Marvel's April 2023 solicitations. Each new Alien series has introduced a new set of characters and setup, though typically hewing close to the framework and tone established by Ridley Scott's original Alien movie. The synopsis for the first issue of the new series suggests the same approach:
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Clip Teases Kang's Relationship to Janet
A new Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania featurette is teasing that relationship between Kang the Conqueror and Janet Van Dyne. Michelle Pfeiffer talked about how dangerous the Marvel villain can be and how the heroes cannot trust him. During the clip, she uttered the words, "There's someone I haven't told you about." In that moment, it sounds like there may have been something other than science going on between these two. There's other little tidbits in there like how protective Paul Rudd is of Scott Lang at this point and Jonathan Majors saying that Kang cannot be contained. Get ready to comb through for details Marvel fans. Take a look right here.
Richard Gere Says One of His Movies Deserves More Praise Than It Got
Richard Gere starred in a number of acclaimed films and projects over the course of his career, roles that have earned him numerous awards nominations and wins as well. But of all the films in the actor's repertoire, there is one that he feels deserves more praise than it received. Speaking with ComicBook.com about his new romantic comedy, Maybe I Do, Gere said that there a few of his films that he feels deserved to break through more than they did, but that The Hoax was "a really good film" that just didn't quite break through.
The Razzies Rescind Nomination of 12-Year-Old Actor After Backlash
In a move that is starting to become a tradition, The Razzies are retracting a nomination shortly after announcing their yearly nominations in response to widespread backlash for the decision to nominate child actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong for "Worst Actress." As if the concept of the organization highlighting the worst films and worst performances of the year wasn't already considered mean-spirited enough, with the actor only being 11 years old while filming Firestarter, The Razzies was targeted for the insult towards the performer. Just last year, The Razzies crafted the all-new category "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie," though after the actor revealed his aphasia diagnosis, the organization axed the category entirely, as well as retroactively rescinding Shelley Duvall's nomination for her performance in The Shining due to the psychological distress she was put under by director Stanley Kubrick.
Cocaine Bear TV Critics Spot Declares It The Greatest Movie of All Time
The wild new movie Cocaine Bear has released a new TV spot featuring some of the first critical reviews of the movie – which apparently one critic is declaring "the greatest movie of all time." Cocaine Bear was inspired by the true 1985 story of a couple of drug...
The White Lotus Star Addresses Popular Fan Theory
The White Lotus wrapped its sophomore season late last year, offering another star-studded murder mystery helmed by Mike White. While the cast of characters from the two seasons are largely standalone (outside of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya, who appeared in both stories), that hasn't stopped fans from theorizing about their potential connections. One popular theory as of late has been that Season 1's Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton) might be the sister of Abby (Laura Dern), the wife of Dom (Michael Imperioli) who only appeared in Season 2 through phone calls. While speaking to Variety at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, Britton remarked "Oooh, I've never heard that before," and revealed that she would be more than willing to return to the show and make it canon.
Star Wars' Newest Disney+ Series Finished Filming
The newest series apart of the Star Wars franchise has wrapped principal photography. Sunday, stunt coordinator George Cottle confirmed on his social media that filming has wrapped on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a series featuring Jude Law in its lead role. Outside of Law's involvement and Spider-Man: No Way Home Jon Watts helmer serving as producer, little else is known about the series, other than it's expected to hit Disney+ later this year.
M3GAN Slashes Her Way to VOD Today
After making a splash in cinemas earlier this year, M3GAN arrives On Demand and on Digital HD today, allowing audiences to either revisit the terror of the killer doll or dive deep into its horrors for the first time. The latest film from Blumhouse Productions took audiences by surprise, as January isn't known for delivering moviegoers fulfilling experiences, with M3GAN bucking the trend in the very first weekend of the year to earn praise from critics and audiences alike. Confirming just how successful the film was, a sequel, M3GAN 2.0, was already announced by Blumhouse. M3GAN is out now On Demand and on Digital HD now.
