Program also climbs to 4th nationally on list of best for veterans. The online master’s degree program offered by the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University continues for a ninth consecutive year as one of the nation’s top 10 such courses of study, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings. The online Master of Arts degree program earned a No. 6 ranking for 2023 in a tie with Michigan State University and the University of New Haven.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO