Tempe, AZ

asu.edu

New College online psychology ranked No. 4 nationally by US News

Arizona State University’s New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences online bachelor’s degree programs in psychology are tied for fourth best in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report. The ranking is a two-spot improvement from last year — in 2022, the programs were tied...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Criminal justice online graduate degree program ranks in US News’ top 10 for 9th consecutive year

Program also climbs to 4th nationally on list of best for veterans. The online master’s degree program offered by the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University continues for a ninth consecutive year as one of the nation’s top 10 such courses of study, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings. The online Master of Arts degree program earned a No. 6 ranking for 2023 in a tie with Michigan State University and the University of New Haven.
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

ASU's online programs ranked among best in the nation by US News

3 programs get No. 1 spot, 20 more categories in top 10. U.S. News & World Report named three Arizona State University online programs No. 1 in the nation — bachelor’s in business, master in education administration and supervision, and master in education/instructional media design. ASU Online was...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

8 ASU online business programs rank in US News’ top 10

In the newest U.S. News & World Report online program rankings, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University ranked top 10 across eight programs and disciplines, including taking the top spot for online bachelor’s in business programs. The peer-reviewed rankings, which were released publicly today,...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College online graduate programs rank No. 7 in US

Arizona State University’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College reached another historical high this year as its online master’s degree programs climbed the rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Online Graduate Education Programs. Overall, the Teachers College ranked No. 7 — ahead of Michigan State...
TEMPE, AZ
asu.edu

Professor awarded APA lifetime achievement award

Richard Fabes received the 2023 Urie Bronfenbrenner Award for his contribution to developmental psychology in the service of science and society. Richard Fabes, the John O. Whiteman Distinguished Professor of Child Development and the founding director of Arizona State University's T. Denny Sanford School of Social and Family Dynamics, was recently granted the 2023 Urie Bronfenbrenner Award for lifetime contribution to developmental psychology in the service of science and society.
TEMPE, AZ

