ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Fans Furious Over Expensive DLC After Delisting Announcement
Marvel's Avengers fans are pretty angry about some really pricey DLC that was released just before Crystal Dynamics announced it was killing support for the game. Marvel's Avengers has been struggling for years. It was a game that had two competing visions, butting heads with each other at every turn. On one hand, it had an amazing story that felt true to the heroes they were adapting. On the other, it was heavily impacted by an out of place games as a service model that people didn't really latch on to. It didn't help that the "service" element was also met with frequent delays and eventually, cancelations for extra content.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals the Identity of the Most Important Avenger in the Multiverse
Readers finally learned who the mysterious Avenger Prime is in the pages of Avengers Forever. "Avengers Assemble" is a crossover event between Jason Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever titles, marking the end of his multi-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The current-day Avengers are teaming up with heroes from across the multiverse to battle Mephisto and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. One of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles last year teased this epic story, while also introducing a figure called Avenger Prime who watches over Avengers Tower at the God Quarry. Marvel teased the revealing of Avenger Prime's identity, and now the time has come to find out who he really is.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Update Includes Hidden Dialogue With Canceled Characters
Marvel's Avengers' latest update includes hidden dialogue with canceled characters such as Captain Marvel. Marvel's Avengers is one of the most unfortunate games of the last few years. For the longest time, fans wanted an Avengers game that could rival other big AAA superhero games and make them feel like they're part of the superhero ensemble. With the MCU being one of the biggest entertainment franchises in history, the fantasy of playing as these heroes only grew larger. Tragically, the game was a bit of a disappointment due to competing visions, a buggy launch, delayed post-launch content, and much more. It was really frustrating, but players hoped it would get better. However, it doesn't look like that's ever going to truly happen as Marvel's Avengers will be pulled from sale later this year on September 30th.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 2 Featured a Sneaky Uncharted Easter Egg
HBO's The Last of Us snuck in an easter egg in Episode 2 that stems from Naughty Dog's incredibly popular PlayStation game Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Although we're only two episodes into The Last of Us, HBO's latest series has already been tucking away some secrets for fans to discover. In the pilot of The Last of Us, the show featured a callback to Naughty Dog's 2020 sequel The Last of Us Part 2 that may have been easily missed. With Episode 2, this trend continued once again, but this time, director Neil Druckmann opted to hide a subtle reference to Uncharted.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
The Verge
Marvel’s Avengers development is coming to an end
The development of Marvel’s Avengers is coming to a close. In a blog post, developer Crystal Dynamics announced that the game won’t receive any new updates after March 31st, with support ending on September 30th (via IGN). While you’ll still be able to play the game in both...
Digital Trends
PS5 themes: Can you customize your homescreen?
The PS5 launched with many features we loved from the PS4 missing. Over the years, a few have come back, but one that many aren’t sure about is themes. Themes could be earned, downloaded, purchased, or come included with certain games that gave your home screen a new look and background soundtrack related to different games or concepts. This made customizing your home screen that much more fun and personal. However, is this feature on the PS5? Here’s whether or not you can put custom themes on your new console, or change the background.
Marvel's Avengers won't be supported after September
The game will still be playable for owners, including online, for the foreseeable future.
Marvel Producer Drops Two X-Men Names When Addressing Mutants Joining The Shared Universe
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore name dropped a couple of great X-Men characters.
Zoe Saldaña Becomes First Actor to Have 4 Movies Make Over $2 Billion at Box Office
Her roles in Avatar and the Avengers films helped her reach a box office milestone no other actor has accomplished Zoe Saldaña is in a box office league of her own. Over the weekend, the actress's latest movie, Avatar: The Way of Water, surpassed $2 billion at the worldwide box office, making Saldaña, 44, the first actor to have four movies earn more than $2 billion. Her other three titles to reach the milestone are 2009's Avatar, 2019's Avengers: Endgame and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Additionally, Avatar: The Way...
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Movie's Villain Confirmed
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will use an iconic Forgotten Realms character as one of its main villains. The new trailer released earlier today confirmed that Szass Tam, the head of the Red Wizards of Thay, will be one of the primary antagonists of the film. A breakdown of the trailer published by IGN confirmed Tam's identity, with co-director Jonathan Goldstein describing him as "very creepy" and "very powerful." The movie will portray Tam as a cult leader of sorts, with co-director John Francis Daley saying "While we only get glimpses of him here, what we learn about him is that he's incredibly charming and charismatic, and has a way with being able to persuade his underlings to do his bidding in a way that is unique to the character." ComicBook.com previously noted that Tam was likely the villain of the film last year.
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
ComicBook
Marvel Just Put a Dark Twist on One of Scarlet Witch's Most Iconic Moments
To say that Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) has had a... complicated role in the Marvel Universe would be an extreme understatement. Before Elizabeth Olsen opened up whole new dimensions of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Wanda was pretty much synonymous with several milestone moments where her fractured mind and godly powers spiraled out of control. However, the latest Marvel event running through X-Men comics just put a sick twist on what was already one the darkest moments in Scarlet Witch's history!
ComicBook
A Major X-Men Villain Just Conquered the Marvel Universe
A major X-Men just conquered the entire Marvel Universe – from Earth to space to cosmic/mystical realms in between – and the heroes never even had a chance!. The new event comic Sins of Sinister #1 puts the X-Men villain Mr. Sinister center-stage. The last few months of X-Men stories (in books like Immortal X-Men) have seen many big reveals about Sinister drop. In this new "Dawn of X" era, Sinister was begrudingly brought into mutantkind's new island nation of Krakoa, where he served on the Quiet Council that rules the island and determines the course of mutantkind. However, two other council members – Mystique and her wife Destiny – were all too aware of the threat Sinister truly presented, and have been moving to counter him all along.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
ComicBook
New Metroid Game Potentially Leaked
In 2021, released on Nintendo Switch. Developed by MercurySteam, the game debuted to strong reviews, and the best sales the series has ever seen. A new rumor suggests that the developer is already at work on a new entry in the series, set to release in 2025. While readers should always take this sort of thing with a grain of salt, it's worth noting that this rumor comes from Spanish leaker Nash Weedle. Nash Weedle leaked the existence of Metroid Dread before its official announcement, so they have proven reliable in the past!
ComicBook
Star Wars Introduces a Power Older Than the Jedi
The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were allies in their efforts to bring order to the Star Wars galaxy for approximately 25,000 years. Star Wars has now introduced something older and possibly of greater power than either. SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Entombed" follow. "Entombed" brings a different energy to The Bad Batch than what's typical for a Star Wars story. The episode finds the Batch between missions for Cid. Omega and Wrecker go looking for valuable scraps. While Tech doesn't recognize anything of value in their haul, Phee Genoa, Cid's treasure-hunting friend, does.
