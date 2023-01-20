Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will use an iconic Forgotten Realms character as one of its main villains. The new trailer released earlier today confirmed that Szass Tam, the head of the Red Wizards of Thay, will be one of the primary antagonists of the film. A breakdown of the trailer published by IGN confirmed Tam's identity, with co-director Jonathan Goldstein describing him as "very creepy" and "very powerful." The movie will portray Tam as a cult leader of sorts, with co-director John Francis Daley saying "While we only get glimpses of him here, what we learn about him is that he's incredibly charming and charismatic, and has a way with being able to persuade his underlings to do his bidding in a way that is unique to the character." ComicBook.com previously noted that Tam was likely the villain of the film last year.

2 DAYS AGO