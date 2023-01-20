The 2023 men's volleyball season is off to a fantastic start after winning twice on Saturday at a tri-match hosted by Widener University. The Bearcats lost their very first season set to Widener 19-25, but won the next three 25-21, 25-19, 25-23 for the four-set victory. They started the second...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO