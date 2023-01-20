Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Charleston apartment building fire ruled accidental; city making plans to raze structure
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:56 p.m. 1/24/23. Charleston firefighters said the cause of a fire at an apartment building Tuesday morning has been ruled accidental. Lt. Justin Alford with the Charleston Fire Department said firefighters believe the fire in the 200 block of Britton Street was started by a smoldering cigarette.
wchstv.com
Burning car crashes at Barboursville restaurant
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said a burning vehicle crashed into Fat Patty’s in Barboursville. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the Barboursville Fire Department, the driver was heading eastbound along U.S. 60 and noticed smoke...
West Virginia road reopened after mobile home got stuck in street
UPDATE (3:15 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): Low Gap Road in Boone County is reopened at this time. UPDATE (1:45 p.m., Jan. 23, 2023): As of 1:40 p.m., the Danville Volunteer Fire Department (DVFD) says a mobile home still blocks Low Gap Road (Boone Co. Rte. 16) in West Virginia. Drivers should avoid the area if […]
wchstv.com
Meigs County firefighter dies from injuries sustained in 2022 fire truck rollover crash
MEIGS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A firefighter in Meigs County has died from injuries he sustained in a fire truck rollover crash several months ago. Kevin Dailey died Tuesday, Middleport Fire Chief Jeff Darst said. "It is with deep sorrow that that we report the passing of Middleport Fire...
WKYT 27
Death investigation underway in Magoffin County
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night. The area was closed off for hours. KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of...
wchstv.com
I-64 westbound lanes reopen near Cross Lanes after earlier tractor trailer crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:47 a.m. 1/25/23. All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 near the Cross Lanes exit have reopened following an earlier crash involving two tractor trailers, dispatchers said. The crash happened about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday. ORGINAL STORY. Kanawha County dispatchers said all westbound lanes of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
wchstv.com
South Charleston Valentine's Day giveaway package announced
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — You can have a shot at winning a Valentine’s Day night on the town by shopping at a participating South Charleston business and entering a giveaway. The South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau announced details about a South Charleston Valentine’s Day package that...
thelevisalazer.com
RICE TO REPLACE PRESTON ON LAWRENCE CO. BOE, FLETCHER SAYS
LOUISA, KY. — The vacant seat on the Lawrence County, Ky. Board of Education will be filled by Susie Rice, a Louisa resident entering her first stint in local politics. If the Board approves, she will serve the remainder of the term. School chief Dr. Rob Fletcher said today...
wchstv.com
Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
WSAZ
Woman accused of theft at Walmart surrenders
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman turned herself in Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse in connection with a theft from Walmart in Barboursville, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Courtenay Sturgill, who’s from Olive Hill, Kentucky, was arraigned and released on $500 bond.
wchstv.com
South Charleston police seek man who robbed tavern employee at knifepoint
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 1/22/23. South Charleston police said a man held an employee at the Short Street Tavern at knifepoint Sunday night and stole about $1,000. The man ran away, and police are still searching for the suspect. Dispatchers said no one was injured...
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
wchstv.com
Local food pantry sees dramatic increase in need for help
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community-based organization that operates in Kanawha and Putnam counties and helps those with basic emergency needs is seeing a dramatic increase in a request for help. Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries’ food pantry in South Charleston said it served more than 6,500 people in 2022....
wchstv.com
Charleston Police Department announces 2023 Citizen Police Academy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents have a chance to get an increased understanding about what it is like to be a Charleston police officer and how the department and law enforcement operates. The 2023 Citizen Police Academy is being offered and begins March 21, according to a news release...
wchstv.com
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
City of Huntington launches street banner program celebrating Black History Month
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Huntington is celebrating Black History Month with a downtown street banner program honoring more than 100 people with ties to the city. The banners will honor 150 Black individuals who have made “significant contributions on a city, state or national level,” a...
wchstv.com
Woman pleads not guilty to murder charge in 2021 Huntington shooting
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and several other charges in Cabell County after court records said she was accused of gunning down a man she believed had stolen her marijuana. Autumn Faith Hammond, 23, of Southfield, Mich., pleaded not guilty...
WSAZ
Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store after asking for the public’s help. Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognized her. Investigators received numerous calls and have positively identified the suspect. She has not yet been arrested.
