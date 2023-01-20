ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wchstv.com

Burning car crashes at Barboursville restaurant

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County dispatchers said a burning vehicle crashed into Fat Patty’s in Barboursville. The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of U.S. 60. According to the Barboursville Fire Department, the driver was heading eastbound along U.S. 60 and noticed smoke...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WKYT 27

Death investigation underway in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Magoffin County. State troopers worked a scene on Bloomington Road, between U.S. 46 and Beaver Pond Road, Tuesday night. The area was closed off for hours. KSP says they are still working to determine the cause of death of...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

South Charleston Valentine's Day giveaway package announced

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — You can have a shot at winning a Valentine’s Day night on the town by shopping at a participating South Charleston business and entering a giveaway. The South Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau announced details about a South Charleston Valentine’s Day package that...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

RICE TO REPLACE PRESTON ON LAWRENCE CO. BOE, FLETCHER SAYS

LOUISA, KY. — The vacant seat on the Lawrence County, Ky. Board of Education will be filled by Susie Rice, a Louisa resident entering her first stint in local politics. If the Board approves, she will serve the remainder of the term. School chief Dr. Rob Fletcher said today...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Police release name of woman found dead in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a woman found dead inside her apartment on Sunday night. Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered by a family member inside the apartment along the 500 block of Washington Avenue, Huntington police chief Karl Colder said in a news release.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman accused of theft at Walmart surrenders

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman turned herself in Tuesday at the Cabell County Courthouse in connection with a theft from Walmart in Barboursville, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Courtenay Sturgill, who’s from Olive Hill, Kentucky, was arraigned and released on $500 bond.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
ASHLAND, KY
wchstv.com

Local food pantry sees dramatic increase in need for help

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community-based organization that operates in Kanawha and Putnam counties and helps those with basic emergency needs is seeing a dramatic increase in a request for help. Heart+Hand Outreach Ministries’ food pantry in South Charleston said it served more than 6,500 people in 2022....
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston Police Department announces 2023 Citizen Police Academy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Residents have a chance to get an increased understanding about what it is like to be a Charleston police officer and how the department and law enforcement operates. The 2023 Citizen Police Academy is being offered and begins March 21, according to a news release...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Kanawha man accused of attempting to break into vehicle taken into custody

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was taken into custody early Monday morning after Kanawha County deputies said he was attempting to break into a vehicle. Travis S. Farley, 31, of Dupont City, is charged with one count of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle and one count of destruction of property, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Woman pleads not guilty to murder charge in 2021 Huntington shooting

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman pleaded not guilty to a murder charge and several other charges in Cabell County after court records said she was accused of gunning down a man she believed had stolen her marijuana. Autumn Faith Hammond, 23, of Southfield, Mich., pleaded not guilty...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Detectives identify woman wanted in theft from Wal-Mart

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman suspected of stealing from a retail store after asking for the public’s help. Detectives released this picture in hopes someone recognized her. Investigators received numerous calls and have positively identified the suspect. She has not yet been arrested.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV

