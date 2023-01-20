Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
DCI agent pleads not guilty in Quadren Wilson shooting case
MADISON, Wis. -- A state law enforcement agent pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a case that has brought Wisconsin's deadly force rules into the spotlight. Dane County prosecutors charged Division of Criminal Investigation agent Mark Wagner late last year with one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety after investigators determined Wagner fired at Quadren Wilson -- who was wanted for various drug charges -- during an attempted arrest on Madison's east side in February 2022.
fox47.com
Sheriff's office 'beginning to run out of credible leads' in search for missing man
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it is continuing to search for a missing man last seen more than a month and a half ago near Platteville but that it is "beginning to run out of credible leads." Ronald Henry, 34, was last seen in early December...
fox47.com
Cast your vote to name Madison's newest snow plows
MADISON, Wis. -- It's Election Day in Madison. Not for any political offices, but for the city's newest snow plowing equipment. The Madison Streets Division is rolling out four new plows and brine trucks, and they want residents to help give each vehicle a name. Over 1,200 names were submitted to the city, and now the voting is down to 15 finalists for each truck.
fox47.com
Pro-choice activists hold "Bigger Than Roe" rally at State Capitol
MADISON, Wis. – Hundreds rallied for abortion rights at the Wisconsin State Capitol on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Sunday. Madison’s march was the marquee event in a series of dozens of marches across the nation in support of reproductive rights. Organizers said they chose Madison as the main event because of Wisconsin’s upcoming Supreme Court election on April 4th.
fox47.com
Trial begins for man charged with shooting at MPD officers
MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of shooting at Madison police officers during a chase early last year appeared in court Monday for the first day of his trial. Syngleton Smith-Harston faces a dozen various charges -- including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In a criminal complaint filed...
fox47.com
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, Sauk County Sheriff's officials said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An investigation...
fox47.com
Richland County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Gotham burglary
GOTHAM, Wis. -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect in a burglary at a gas station in Gotham. Officials said the suspect broke into DJ's Kwik Stop early Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on...
fox47.com
Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
fox47.com
Janesville woman arrested following pair of shots fired reports
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a woman early Friday following two reports of shots fired. Officers were called to the 400 block of North Pearl Street just before 2:42 a.m. for a shots fired call shell casings were found in the area. While on the scene, officers heard a gunshot in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.
fox47.com
Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. The jury received the case just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and deliberated for around two hours before returning the...
fox47.com
After 110 years, Janesville church holds final service
JANESVILLE, Wi. — After 110 years, the First Christian Church held its final service Sunday. It leaves behind a congregation of service, but above all else, it accepts everyone with open arms. “This is a day that is filled with joy for what we have done, but also sorrow,”...
fox47.com
State finishes calling witnesses in double murder trial of former Badgers wide receiver
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Marcus Randle El was back in court on Monday after a weekend break from his jury trial. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty.
fox47.com
How you can save money as grocery prices remain high
MADISON, Wis. -- Even as food costs remain high, there are a few things you can do to save some money at the supermarket. UW Health clinical dietitian Michelle Swader shows us some of the reasons why prices for some items remain high and how you and your family can find ways to save.
fox47.com
Closing arguments expected Tuesday in trial of former Badgers football player
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- After the defense briefly called witnesses to the stand on Tuesday morning, the judge expects closing arguments to come Tuesday afternoon in the jury trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related...
fox47.com
Max Klesmit to miss Badgers game at Northwestern
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball team will be without one of their key contributors Monday night as they make up a game that was postponed over the weekend. Guard Max Klesmit is being ruled out for Monday's game at Northwestern with what program officials called an upper...
fox47.com
Wisconsin Badgers football season tickets now on sale
MADISON, Wis. -- It's been a long time since Wisconsin Badgers football fans were this excited heading into a season, and the program hopes that translates into a boost in demand for season tickets. The ordering period for 2023 season tickets opened Tuesday and will run through March 15. Anticipation...
Comments / 0