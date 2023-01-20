Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Pflugerville PD looking for two suspects involved in robbery last year
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last year. The incident happened on New Year’s Day in 2022. Two subjects, wearing masks, entered the convenience store at 1717 E Pflugerville Pkwy at 4:21 a.m. One pulled a gun from his pocket and demanded money.
Family of man shot, killed by Liberty Hill PD hires attorney in search for more answers
The family of 21-year-old Jackson Lieber, who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill police officer last week, has hired an attorney as they call for more transparency in the investigation.
Family of man shot by Liberty Hill police calls for transparency
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The family of a man who was shot and killed by Liberty Hill police last week has released a statement calling on law enforcement to release video of the incident. Twenty-one-year-old Jackson Lieber of Georgetown died after being shot on RM 1869 on Wednesday. Investigators...
APD: Fatal Pflugerville shooting ruled self defense
A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
Woman accused of kidnapping, killing Austin mother in 2019 to take plea deal
AUSTIN, Texas — Magen Fieramusca, the woman accused of kidnapping and killing Austin mother Heidi Broussard in 2019, is expected to plead guilty on Jan. 31. The Travis County District Attorney's Office's shared the following statement with KVUE:. "On January 31, the District Attorney’s Office expects Megan [Magen] Fieramusca...
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
