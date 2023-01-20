The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating an "unattended death" of a 16-year-old male resident of Georgetown. The Sheriff's Office has not released any further information about the incident at this time due to the ongoing investigation. The cause of death is still unknown, but an autopsy and toxicology results are both pending. Currently, there is no threat to public safety.

GEORGETOWN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO