ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Pflugerville PD looking for two suspects involved in robbery last year

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven last year. The incident happened on New Year’s Day in 2022. Two subjects, wearing masks, entered the convenience store at 1717 E Pflugerville Pkwy at 4:21 a.m. One pulled a gun from his pocket and demanded money.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

One wounded in Temple shooting

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – One man was seriously wounded in a Wednesday morning shooting in Temple. Police were called to the 3800 block of South 31st Street at 10:15 a.m. and found the victim who was transported to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Police report...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

‘It can happen in a matter of minutes’: Police warn central Texans not to fall victim to ‘bank jugging’

(KWTX) - Authorities want central Texans to be more aware of “bank jugging,” which is when criminals look for customers leaving banks with cash and then follow the unsuspecting victims with the hope the customers will leave the money in their cars while running other errands, giving the criminals the opportunity to break into the vehicles to steal the money.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in shooting at Round Rock apartment complex

The Round Rock Police Department has identified the man killed last week in a shooting at an apartment complex. It happened Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex. At around 8:50 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the complex located at 1401 South AW Grimes Boulevard,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

WilCo Sheriff's Office investigating after 'unattended death' of 16-year-old

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating an "unattended death" of a 16-year-old male resident of Georgetown. The Sheriff's Office has not released any further information about the incident at this time due to the ongoing investigation. The cause of death is still unknown, but an autopsy and toxicology results are both pending. Currently, there is no threat to public safety.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot, killed at East Austin gas station: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting at an East Austin gas station overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to a Shell gas station in the 4500 block of E. MLK Jr Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Jan. 22. Police were flagged down to the scene about a disturbance inside the gas station.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy