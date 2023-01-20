We attended the Owl Hoot-enanny event a few weeks ago at the Cleveland Metroparks’ North Chagrin Reservation in what is often called the Emerald Necklace. This program was free and open to the public. We enjoyed an indoor discussion in the North Chagrin Nature Center building led by Jeff, a naturalist who was extremely knowledgeable about owls. (The park has four owls in outdoor enclosures that house rescued owls that cannot be released.)

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO