No. 7 Stow takes down No. 5 Brecksville, 69-56, in Suburban League rematch; Strongsville gives No. 15 Holy Name its first loss: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a little more than a week until coaches vote on district tournament seeding for boys basketball, Stow-Munroe Falls continues to make a push for a higher seed. The Bulldogs’ 69-56 win at Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Tuesday night is among the highlights around Northeast Ohio. Stow,...
Lorain County student artists win awards in regional contest
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- Students from Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville were among the top five honorees in this year’s Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Show. The show is currently on exhibit at the Stocker Art Center in Elyria. Avon High School junior Isabella Keller, Avon Lake High...
Fairview High School students explore effects of climate change with cutting-edge biology project
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- Bird beaks, primates and robotic hands are components of a new Fairview High School freshman biology project involving the effects of climate change on evolution. “Our old project on evolution was lame,” science teacher Andy Bruening said. “Kids would just pick an animal and tell me...
Brooklyn Senior Center promotes new classes in hopes of increasing membership
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- A new year means new programming opportunities at the busy Brooklyn Senior Center. “We brought back line dancing this year,” Brooklyn Senior Services Coordinator Kathy Messeri said. “Absent since COVID, that’s come back as a hit every Monday at 10:30 a.m. “We started with...
St. Edward staves off latest challenge to top spot in cleveland.com boys basketball rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second straight year, Lucas Perusek provided St. Edward with a spark on short rest vs. Garfield Heights on a neutral floor at Brush. The difference this time is, he is now the starting point guard for the area’s No. 1 ranked boys basketball team.
No. 4 Garfield Heights ‘plays big’ to beat No. 10 Cleveland Heights, 66-56, for first place in the LEL
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Germainn Marshall didn’t have long to make a strong impression. Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson feared playing a bigger lineup that includes Marshall at 6-foot-5 with 6-9 forward Deandre Jones could struggle against Cleveland Heights’ quick, guard-oriented lineup.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
USFL switches format, includes Canton as hub for 2023 season
CANTON, Ohio – Plastered throughout the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village is the slogan: Honor the past. Inspire the future. And that was the overarching theme resounded Wednesday with the announcement of the USFL expanding its presence in Canton. The second-year professional football spring league is moving from...
See morning snowfall totals across Greater Cleveland; highest amounts in Medina, Summit counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Just light snow blanketed parts of Northeast Ohio early Wednesday, though more could be on the way. The late morning update of the winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service calls another 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts in extreme Northeast Ohio. The advisory runs through 4 p.m.
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
Block or charge? Player punched in face during rec center basketball game: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Jan. 9, police were dispatched to the Strongsville Recreation center regarding an assault. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Scenes from Tom Hanks’ latest film, ‘A Man Called Otto,’ were shot on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio audiences are loving “A Man Called Otto.” Sony Pictures Entertainment reported that the latest Tom Hanks film, released earlier this month, is over-performing in the Midwest with older moviegoers. It turns out that Cleveland connections abound in the film, which tells the story...
Medina County voice students Paige Pedmo and Adriana Thomas headed to Carnegie Hall
MEDINA, Ohio -- On Feb. 4, two students from Medina County will have the amazing opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Paige Pedmo, a freshman at Buckeye High School, and Adriana Thomas, a freshman at Brunswick High School, are both voice students of Kimberly States at KS Vocal Studio in Medina.
Maple syrup’s sweet season may come early thanks to warmer winter
CHARDON, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio is a maple syrup-producing region, with Chardon as its capital. Gathering maple sap to reduce into the sweet elixir usually starts in mid-February, but last week’s warm weather had some producers wondering if they should start collecting sap early. “The weather definitely had me...
Falcons and owls during a wonderful kid-friendly event in Cleveland’s Emerald Necklace
We attended the Owl Hoot-enanny event a few weeks ago at the Cleveland Metroparks’ North Chagrin Reservation in what is often called the Emerald Necklace. This program was free and open to the public. We enjoyed an indoor discussion in the North Chagrin Nature Center building led by Jeff, a naturalist who was extremely knowledgeable about owls. (The park has four owls in outdoor enclosures that house rescued owls that cannot be released.)
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
Marijuana made easy: Ohio’s newest cannabis dispensary features a drive-thru in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — Filling a prescription for medical marijuana is about to get a whole lot easier for patients in Lorain County. Customers of a new cannabis dispensary will be able to make their pickups at a drive-thru about as easily as making fast-food runs or banking on the go.
With Browns out of contention which team should fans cheer for in playoffs? Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns missed the playoffs again this year, so if you’re a Browns’ fan you’re probably looking for a team still in the playoffs to cheer on to the Super Bowl. Out of the four teams left — Kansas City, Cincinnati, San...
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
