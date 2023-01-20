Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston is Home to The Widest Freeway in the World - Are You Prepared to Drive on it?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraudhoustonstringer_comHarris County, TX
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
Related
This Houston couple is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston
At least one tornado passed through areas southeast of downtown Houston on Tuesday, causing "catastrophic" damage in some places. In Pasadena, the storm ripped roofs off of homes, downed power lines, and destroyed the city's animal shelter, leaving two dogs injured. "We've seen plenty of damage," Mayor Jeff Wagner told reporters. "We've seen buildings that have collapsed." Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in his 25 years in the city, "this is probably the worst damage I've seen," calling it "catastrophic." So far, one person in Pasadena has been reported injured. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department had high-water rescue vehicles ready to go before Tuesday's storm hit, and sheriffs are "responding to a high number of stranded motorists." It's also been reported that several commercial trucks overturned near Beltway 8, and in Deer Park, 59 people were evacuated from the San Jacinto Manor nursing home, after a structural collapse. Tornados are "not unheard of" in the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle writes, with about seven recorded annually, but they "do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage" seen on Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Officials condemn SB 147 that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members, civil rights activists and Texas lawmakers gathered in Houston on Monday to push back on Senate Bill 147. The bill was authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. If passed, according to the bill language, it would ban companies and citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China from buying property in Texas.
Twister that devastated Houston suburbs rated at least EF-3
A tornado that ripped through the southeast Houston suburbs of Pasadena and Deer Park on Tuesday has been rated at least an EF-3, according to officials.
Houston woman sentenced to 18 months for smuggling 24 immigrants into East Texas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published in October 2021. A Houston woman was sentenced to 18 months in a federal prison Tuesday for smuggling two dozen people who entered the U.S. illegally and was caught travelling through East Texas in 2021. Maria Elizabeth Lopez,...
cw39.com
Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park
HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin
Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
The Weather Channel
Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage
Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
Houston Restaurant With Controversial Dress Code Is Sued For $1.3M Over Grocery Bill
Houston's popular Turkey Leg Hut restaurant is facing a seven-figure lawsuit over an unpaid balance with US Foods. It previously faced backlash due to a controversial dress code. The post Houston Restaurant With Controversial Dress Code Is Sued For $1.3M Over Grocery Bill appeared first on NewsOne.
More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters
HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
realtynewsreport.com
Marina Buying Spree Sails On
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
Own a piece of Houston history with $2.2 million lofts in Brooke Smith
The large brick industrial building is located on the eastern edge of the Heights.
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets Closed
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HoustonChronicle and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
KSAT 12
Feds drop charges against Afghan soldier trying to claim asylum in Texas
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A former Afghan soldier who crossed multiple continents trying to escape the Taliban’s revenge and reconnect with his brother in Houston put a potential criminal record behind him after charges of illegally entering the U.S. were dropped Tuesday.
Houston resident $1 million richer after Mega Millions win
Well, there's not much to say about the Houston Texans 2022-23 NFL season other than, hopefully, it's better next year. However, a resident of H-Town has become a big winner by themselves thanks to the lottery.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility.
fox26houston.com
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
Comments / 6