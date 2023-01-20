ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Ash Jurberg

This Houston couple is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. So I was extra pleased to see a couple from Houston make this list.
The Week

Tornado causes 'catastrophic' damage near Houston

At least one tornado passed through areas southeast of downtown Houston on Tuesday, causing "catastrophic" damage in some places. In Pasadena, the storm ripped roofs off of homes, downed power lines, and destroyed the city's animal shelter, leaving two dogs injured. "We've seen plenty of damage," Mayor Jeff Wagner told reporters. "We've seen buildings that have collapsed." Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said in his 25 years in the city, "this is probably the worst damage I've seen," calling it "catastrophic." So far, one person in Pasadena has been reported injured. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that his department had high-water rescue vehicles ready to go before Tuesday's storm hit, and sheriffs are "responding to a high number of stranded motorists." It's also been reported that several commercial trucks overturned near Beltway 8, and in Deer Park, 59 people were evacuated from the San Jacinto Manor nursing home, after a structural collapse. Tornados are "not unheard of" in the Houston area, the Houston Chronicle writes, with about seven recorded annually, but they "do not typically arrive and wreak the amount of damage" seen on Tuesday.
cw39.com

Take A Look | Images from tornado that ripped through Pasadena, Deer Park

HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Tuesday afternoon, areas of southeast Texas were struck by a powerful storm system that spawned a tornado. The system downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes and businesses in communities east of Houston. Hundreds of thousands were left without power.
101.5 KNUE

She Ain’t Fam Any More. Houston, Texas Woman Stole $1 Million Prize from Cousin

Family squabbles can happen over just about anything, inheritance, attitude, lifestyle, even stealing from a family member. This particular case would fall under that "stealing from a family member" category and its not a small theft, either. There are a lot of layers to this story so I will do my best to make some sense of it. Basically, a cousin was asked by another cousin to mail in a winning $1 million lottery ticket which that cousin ended up stealing.
The Weather Channel

Houston Tornado, Storms Leave Trail Of Damage

Dozens of people were evacuated from a nursing home in Deer Park, Texas. Multiple vehicles flipped over on Interstate 10 and adjacent roads Orange, Texas. An animal shelter was damaged in the Houston suburb of Pasadena. The National Weather Service Declared A Tornado Emergency. Sign up for the Morning Brief...
KHOU

More Texans paying big bucks for storm shelters

HOUSTON — Residents of Southeast Texas are no strangers to storms, including tornadoes. Although tornadoes in Texas are normally on the weaker side, many Texans are preparing for the worst-case scenario. Stephen Cox owns Texas Storm Shelter. It's a business that includes installing above-ground shelters for Texans. The shelters...
KHOU

Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County

HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
realtynewsreport.com

Marina Buying Spree Sails On

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) -– TopSide Marinas, a family-owned company that acquires and operates high-quality marinas around the country, recently announced the acquisition of April Plaza Marina, a 4.9-acre marina located in Montgomery on Lake Conroe, north of Houston. April Plaza Marina is the second largest and...
KSAT 12

Feds drop charges against Afghan soldier trying to claim asylum in Texas

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A former Afghan soldier who crossed multiple continents trying to escape the Taliban’s revenge and reconnect with his brother in Houston put a potential criminal record behind him after charges of illegally entering the U.S. were dropped Tuesday.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches

Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
