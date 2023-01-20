Brooksville man strikes gold with $1 million 7-Eleven scratch-off lottery win
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man struck gold when he won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Game.
Michael Huggins, 47, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize at the Orlando District Office, according to a release from the Florida Lottery. Huggins chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.
Huggins bought the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Brooksville, located at 6251 La Rose Road. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning the $5 million jackpot are 1-in-2,362,500.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$5,000,000
|1-in-2,362,500
|32
|16
|16
|$1,000,000
|1-in-756,000
|100
|48
|52
|$100,000
|1-in-630,000
|120
|57
|63
|$10,000
|1-in-40,000
|1,890
|907
|983
