Brooksville man strikes gold with $1 million 7-Eleven scratch-off lottery win

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
 5 days ago

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville man struck gold when he won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery’s Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off Game.

Michael Huggins, 47, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize  at the Orlando District Office, according to a release from the Florida Lottery. Huggins chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Huggins bought the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Brooksville, located at 6251 La Rose Road. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 game features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million. The odds of winning the $5 million jackpot are 1-in-2,362,500.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid
$5,000,000 1-in-2,362,500 32 16 16
$1,000,000 1-in-756,000 100 48 52
$100,000 1-in-630,000 120 57 63
$10,000 1-in-40,000 1,890 907 983
(Data: The Florida Lottery)

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

