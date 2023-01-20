Read full article on original website
Related
republic-online.com
Full transcript of Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson’s response to the State of the State speech
Rep. Christina Haswood leads a procession of senators to the House for Gov. Laura Kelly's State of the State speech. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
republic-online.com
DeSantis leads PredictIt’s 2024 general presidential election market
As of Jan. 23, 2023, PredictIt’s 2024 presidential market shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) leading at $0.31, followed by President Joe Biden (D) at $0.29, former President Donald Trump (R) at $0.21, and California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) at $0.12. No other candidate has more than a $0.10 share price.
Comments / 0