This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Gum Wall at The Market Theater in Seattle, WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
MyNorthwest.com
Analytics Expert: Seahawks’ Walker not a ‘stud,’ a surprising comp for Smith
Football analytics expert Aaron Schatz, who created DVOA and Football Outsiders, has plenty of great things to say about the Seahawks’ 2022 draft class. And maybe one thing you won’t like. But his insight offers an interesting look at the value Seattle was able to accrue with their...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
MyNorthwest.com
Huard on Seahawks Draft: Why DE Tyree Wilson is being mocked at 5
When the Seahawks’ top 2023 NFL Draft pick fell from third overall to fifth thanks to a Broncos Week 18 victory, some of the names in mock drafts started to change for Seattle. At No. 3, the most common names mocked to the Hawks were Georgia interior defensive lineman...
MyNorthwest.com
2 Mariners who MLB Network’s Morosi says could make big jumps
The Mariners wouldn’t have finished where they did in 2022 without some young players contributing more than anyone could have expected. On top of that list would be Julio Rodríguez, who had a star-making debut to win American League Rookie of the Year. Then there’s starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, who each provided the Mariners with stellar performances time and time again.
MyNorthwest.com
Report: Mariners PxP Aaron Goldsmith withdraws name from Cards job
It appears Mariners play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldsmith is staying in Seattle. Goldsmith’s name has been in the news in the last few days with him tied to a vacancy in the booth for the St. Louis Cardinals. The 10-year veteran of Mariners broadcasts would be a logical choice as a native of St. Louis, but a report Monday afternoon by the St. Louis Dispatch said Goldsmith has taken his name out of consideration for the post.
MyNorthwest.com
How will shift rule impact Mariners? Infield coach Perry Hill explains
Mariners infield coach Perry Hill has a sterling reputation around MLB for how much he’s helped players with their defensive ability, but he’ll have his work cut out for him this season. That’s because MLB has several new rules for 2023 that will impact infielders, the most important...
MyNorthwest.com
Mariners PxP Aaron Goldsmith stays in Seattle after Cards rumors
Mariners play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldsmith is staying in Seattle. After Goldsmith’s name was in the news in the past few days with him tied to a vacancy in the booth for the St. Louis Cardinals, the 10-year veteran of Seattle Sports and ROOT Sports Northwest broadcasts confirmed with a heartfelt tweet to Mariners fans on Monday night that he isn’t going anywhere.
MyNorthwest.com
Aaron Goldsmith shares the story of his decision to stay with Mariners
There have been a number of twists and turns for Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith this offseason that he said he never expected. He didn’t expect to be a candidate this winter to be the new voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, his hometown team. He didn’t expect there to...
MyNorthwest.com
3 Seahawks named finalists for awards at NFL Honors ceremony
Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards, while three members of the Seattle Seahawks are also up for awards. Could Colts DT DeForest Buckner be a trade fit for the Seahawks?. The...
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Seahawks QB Geno Smith’s free agency will be fascinating case study
For the entirety of Geno Smith’s rise throughout the 2022 NFL season, I felt convinced that his return to the Seahawks in 2023 was a certainty. It seemed like a no-brainer that, at the very least, Seattle would use the franchise tag in order to retain the veteran QB.
