DuPage County residents debate whether sheriff should enforce Illinois' gun ban
(The Center Square) – Board officials from Illinois' second most populated county heard from residents on both sides of the debate about whether the sheriff there should enforce the state's gun ban. Nearly 300 people attended the DuPage County Board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the measure prohibiting individuals...
Central Illinois closings begin ahead of winter storm
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and Delays page. Charleston Superintendent Todd J. Vilardo said all schools in the district will have an e-learning day on Wednesday due to the incoming winter […]
Illinois lawmakers to study workplace safety after Edwardsville tornado killed Amazon workers
EDWARDSVILLE — Illinois lawmakers said they're forming a task force to develop more safety recommendations following the 2021 tornado that killed six workers at an Amazon warehouse in the Metro East. The Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force will look at whether regulations and building codes need to be updated...
Illinois quick hits: Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois
Winter storm watch in effect for parts of Illinois. A winter storm will impact parts of Illinois late Tuesday night into Wednesday with between 2 and 9 inches of snow. The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports heavy snow accumulation appears most likely east of Interstate 55 with a Winter Storm Watch in effect. Snow totals could make for driving disruptions and possible road closures.
Natalie Finnie to lead the Illinois Department of Natural Resources
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced appointments in his administration on Monday afternoon, a familiar name was in a new position on the list. Natalie Finnie, of Eldorado, will now serve as director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Finnie has served as deputy director of IDNR since August 2021...
Illinois quick hits: Winter storm bringing heavy, wet snow; transit projects announced; best ranked pizza
While it's been a mild winter so far for Illinois, a winter storm is bringing things back to reality. The weather system moving through the state overnight is bringing wet, heavy snow to most parts of the state. Central Illinois is expected to receive the highest snow totals when it...
Can I legally kill pests in my house in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Unwanted house guests can be a problem in Illinois. There are many ways to get rid of these pesky roommates, but can Illinois residents legally deal with them on their own? Illinois residents are legally allowed to control nuisance mammals on their property, according to the Village of Deerfield, but it […]
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
Another 1,690 plaintiffs sue over Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another challenge to Illinois’ gun ban from attorney Thomas DeVore has been filed, and this one has twice the number of plaintiffs. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazine capacities. Gun stores were immediately prohibited from selling such items to anyone other than certain individuals like law enforcement. The law grandfathers in already owned guns and magazines, but guns have to be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.
Assault Weapons Ban Sparks War of Words Between DuPage County Sheriff and Lawmakers
A coalition of federal, state and local lawmakers in DuPage County gathered Monday to demand DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick reverse his controversial stand that he will not enforce provisions of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. “Everyone is here for one common purpose, and that is to demand that...
Winter Storm Warning now issued for South Central Illinois
The National Weather Service says we could receive between five and ten inches of snow from a major winter storm that will cross the area Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions...
Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling
(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago.
Can I legally vape indoors in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — E-cigs, or vapes, have become a popular substitute for cigarettes as of late, but do the same laws for cigarette smoking surround them in Illinois? As it turns out, the answer is not so black and white. Illinois residents are not allowed to smoke cigarettes indoors in public places, but it […]
"We've Never Been to Illinois," says Oklahoma Man Who Was Wrongly Charged Toll Fees
One Oklahoma man received an Illinois invoice for toll charges. He says in December he was shocked to find that he'd gotten a toll violation from Illinois, who charged him for three unpaid tolls. The only problem is: neither he nor his car have even been to Illinois:
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Illinois?
We've been pretty lucky this winter with snow it's been very mild. Did I just jinx us? However, when it does snow do you have to legally shovel your walkway/sidewalks?. Well, the answer is kind of complicated because it's both yes and no. Let me explain. In the state of Illinois, it says:
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
Some childcare providers forced to close after not getting paychecks from state
CHICAGO — Some Illinois childcare providers have been forced to close their doors after they did not receive their paychecks from the state. Childcare workers across the state are still waiting for their monthly paychecks, which they should have received at the beginning of January. But 19 days later and many are unable to pay […]
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
