Drought relief on the horizon
Missouri continues to look for drought relief. University of Missouri Extension Interim State Climatologist Tony Lupo says the spring outlook shows a good chance of moisture. “There’s a good chance we’re heading into a wetter period at least for the eastern side of the state.”. However, Lupo tells...
Cook becomes first woman to lead Iowa Pork Producers Association
An eastern Iowa hog farmer has been named the new president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, marking the first time a woman will lead the organization. Trish Cook of Buchanan County tells Brownfield she’s honored to help represent the state’s pork producers. “My interests are the same...
Western Kansas farmer says recent snow might be enough to save his wheat crop
A Southwest Kansas farmer is hoping a recent snowstorm will revive his winter wheat crop before it suffers from winterkill. Gary Millershaski tells Brownfield his fields received 5-10 inches of snow over the weekend, which should help his crop emerge. “First week of February, if my wheat isn’t green down the row, I hope it’s at least sprouted and starting to grow, which is a really weird wish for the first of February.
Nebraska bill would ban water exports to help protect state farmers, ranchers
A bill recently introduced in a state legislature would ban water exports to help preserve water rights for Nebraska’s ag producers. Nebraska State Senator Tom Briese says mega drought in the Southwest and development on Colorado’s Front Range has increased demand for water from the Ogallala Aquifer putting the state’s farmers and ranchers at risk. “Is there something like this in the foreseeable future? I’m not sure,” he says. “In the event when the demand because significant enough and the cost can be justified and there is enormous pressure to tap in and mine our ground water for use, I want to make sure there is a roadblock to prevent this.”
Walz budget includes major biofuel and soil health investments
The budget proposed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz includes significant investments in biofuels and soil health. Speaking to Brownfield during the MN Ag Expo in Mankato last week, Walz said there is $6 million to build out biofuel infrastructure and $4 million for soil health initiatives. “I think this whole...
Snow brings some renewed optimism for Kansas farmers
A Central Kansas farmer says this weekend’s winter storm has renewed some hope for the growing season. “It’s not a drought buster by any means, but it does make you feel pretty good to get some moisture that will soak in.”. Brian Siecker tells Brownfield his area received...
Illinois Department of Agriculture increasing conservation staff
A new position within the Illinois Department of Agriculture will help farmers implement conservation practices. Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello tells Brownfield they have leveraged state funds with a match from the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation District to hire 40 conservation practitioners over the next two years. “To be...
MO Farm Bureau’s health plan ask starts in the Senate
Missouri Farm Bureau has asked the state’s Senate Insurance and Banking Committee to back a bill giving farmers and ranchers another health care option. President Garrett Hawkins says the bill provides an exception for the non-profit membership organization to offer a health plan and it was outlined as a priority during the annual meeting.
MO Senate to hear ag land ownership bills
Missouri’s Senate Agriculture Committee will review three foreign ag land ownership bills on Tuesday. Missouri Soybean Association’s Casey Wasser says the organization has no set position on foreign ag land ownership, because it’s a complex issue. “While on face value, you’d think preventing foreign ownership sounds good,...
Farm bill and property taxes top priorities for SD Corn
The South Dakota Corn Growers Association has outlined its two big policy priorities for the next year. Executive Director DaNita Murray tells Brownfield in the state legislature, property taxes remain the top priority year after year. “If you’re going to decrease revenue or spend more, farmers really want to draw...
Industry leader says input supplies are in a better spot for 2023
An industry leader says there is more optimism for fertilizer and chemical supplies in 2023 compared to this time last year. Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association President KJ Johnson says, “I think we’re in a much better position.”. And, after speaking with retailers at the organization’s annual meeting...
IFCA anticipating Illinois legislation banning important pesticides
The Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association is keeping a close eye out for any pesticide related legislation being introduced in the new General Assembly. President KJ Johnson tells Brownfield he expects there to be debates about atrazine, chlorpyrifos and Round-Up, but based on congressional action last year, he thinks a ban on dicamba and neonicotinoids could move quickly this year.
A cold wave ahead for much of the Heartland; an active weather pattern continues for most
Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for the likelihood of below-normal temperatures along and northwest of a line from northern Texas to northern New England, while warmer-than-normal weather will prevail from the western Gulf Coast region to the middle and southern Atlantic States. Meanwhile, near- or above-normal nearly...
Pillen proposes massive property tax plan during state of state address
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen has proposed more than $7 billion of property tax relief for residents and agriculture producers. In his state of the state address on Wednesday, he says property taxes are burdensome and hurting residents. “I am recommending to the Legislature an additional $2.4 billion in property tax cuts for a total of $7.1 billion through fiscal year 2026-27.”
Highlighting local foods in small-town grocery stores
Food purchase is the third largest spending category for US consumers. But with more and more grocery stores leaving rural communities, it’s also removing access to food for small communities. Kim Martin is president of the board that runs Market on the Hill in Mt. Pulaski, IL – a...
Dairy group says new lawmakers need to understand ag issues
A dairy lobbyist says the industry will have to spend some time educating the newly elected lawmakers, and not just at the national level. Chad Zuleger with the Dairy Business Association says Wisconsin, for example, has many new faces. “We’ve got a significant turnover of state lawmakers, and that really presents challenges but opportunities as well.”
Branstad named new World Food Prize President
Former US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad has been named the new president of the World Food Prize Foundation. Branstad, who is also the former governor of Iowa, will help lead the organization in its efforts to combat hunger and enhance food security around the world. Branstad succeeds Barbara Stinson,...
