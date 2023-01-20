Read full article on original website
Police search for Birmingham man on attempted murder charge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. Detectives have identified Tony Hillard, 55, of Birmingham as a suspect in a shooting on May 24, 2022. Officers were called to the 4300 block of 13th Avenue where they...
Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
Tuscaloosa bar owners concerned about safety following fatal shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some bar owners of the strip near the University of Alabama campus are concerned after gunfire erupted recently and as a result a 23-year-old woman who shot and killed. World of Beer General Manager Will Turner says more should be done on the Strip to make sure everyone stays safe. […]
Marcus Spanevelo indicted in Cassie Carli's death
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury has indicted Marcus Spanevelo in the death of ex-girlfriend Cassie Carli. The Florida resident's body was found buried in a Springville barn in March 2022. Spanevelo was later charged with abuse of a corpse in state court, but toxicology results were inconclusive...
Crime Stoppers of Metro Ala. seeing increase in anonymous tips
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they saw a big response in anonymous tips over the weekend about different shootings in Jefferson County. Organizers said they are happy to see these tips coming in. Executive Director Bob Copus said they have actually been seeing...
Grand opening for Craig Crisis Care Center bringing mental health services to Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There will be a ribbon cutting for the Craig Crisis Care Center, a state funded mental health facility in Birmingham, on Tuesday. The state began awarding funding for crisis centers across Alabama in 2021. In October of 2021, Birmingham was chosen as one of the locations.
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Classes have been cancelled for the day at Mortimer Jordan High School after a staff member was killed in an on-campus accident Wednesday morning. According to John Huddleston with the Jefferson County Schools, a member of the school’s staff was involved in an accident at approximately 6:36 a.m. Wednesday in […]
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
Community leaders offer safe spaces for kids after recent gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With recent shootings across the country and even here in Birmingham, many local organizations are pushing their mission to keep kids safe and off the streets. Staff with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama and the Huffman High School band have one goal —...
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
Arrests made in Birmingham shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a shooting Friday night that injured a man and a 9-year-old girl.
Birmingham increasing the number of firefighters with hiring incentives
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Fire & Rescue is increasing the number of firefighters. Currently, there are 78 recruits in the fire academy. Just last week, 49 of them passed certification for Firefighter I and II. Demand has steadily increased for the department in the last 20 years, according to...
Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine
A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman
UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her. The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle, 25, was last seen several...
Charges dropped against woman in Alabama well body case
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against an Alabama woman in a 2019 killing in which a woman’s body was found at the bottom of a well. A Tuscaloosa County judge granted a motion Monday to drop the case against Monic Mochell Battles, al.com reported. Battles had been scheduled to stand trial Feb. […]
Man arrested in Goodwater fatal shooting
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Alexander City has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in Goodwater. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office reported Lei-Keston Ford, 21, is charged with murder. The CCSO stated the charge is in relation to the shooting death of Robin Braswell on...
Birmingham school robotics team prepare for field trip to Florida
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The robotics team at Martha Gaskins Elementary School will soon travel to the space center in Florida. This is to honor their hard work afterwinning a robotics competition. Initially, they were raising money to pay for the trip. However, Birmingham City Schools has agreed to cover...
