Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Police search for Birmingham man on attempted murder charge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. Detectives have identified Tony Hillard, 55, of Birmingham as a suspect in a shooting on May 24, 2022. Officers were called to the 4300 block of 13th Avenue where they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Staff member killed at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The superintendent says a staff member was killed Wednesday morning at Mortimer Jordan High School. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says it was called just before 7:30 a.m. The superintendent says it was an incident in the parking lot involving a school bus. Classes have been canceled for the day. WVTM13 has a crew on the scene and will bring updates as they become available.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Marcus Spanevelo indicted in Cassie Carli's death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal grand jury has indicted Marcus Spanevelo in the death of ex-girlfriend Cassie Carli. The Florida resident's body was found buried in a Springville barn in March 2022. Spanevelo was later charged with abuse of a corpse in state court, but toxicology results were inconclusive...
SPRINGVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Crime Stoppers of Metro Ala. seeing increase in anonymous tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama said they saw a big response in anonymous tips over the weekend about different shootings in Jefferson County. Organizers said they are happy to see these tips coming in. Executive Director Bob Copus said they have actually been seeing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
utv44.com

Potential revisions to Alabama's 'Good Time' law for inmates

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers during the 2023...
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine

A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman

UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her. The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle, 25, was last seen several...
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

Charges dropped against woman in Alabama well body case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against an Alabama woman in a 2019 killing in which a woman’s body was found at the bottom of a well. A Tuscaloosa County judge granted a motion Monday to drop the case against Monic Mochell Battles, al.com reported. Battles had been scheduled to stand trial Feb. […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man arrested in Goodwater fatal shooting

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Alexander City has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting in Goodwater. The Coosa County Sheriff's Office reported Lei-Keston Ford, 21, is charged with murder. The CCSO stated the charge is in relation to the shooting death of Robin Braswell on...
GOODWATER, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham school robotics team prepare for field trip to Florida

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The robotics team at Martha Gaskins Elementary School will soon travel to the space center in Florida. This is to honor their hard work afterwinning a robotics competition. Initially, they were raising money to pay for the trip. However, Birmingham City Schools has agreed to cover...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

