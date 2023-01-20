ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 11

Related
KDHL AM 920

Only Three States Have Better Teeth Than We Do Minnesota

When it comes to having great teeth and dental health in general, you can't do much better than here in Minnesota. We're used to being ranked near the top of the heap for many things here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? We DO enjoy a very high quality of life here in the North Star State. And, now you can add teeth to that list. Because a new survey says Minnesotans have some of the best teeth in the entire U. S. of A.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota’s 1st THC Drink Distribution Center Is Now Open

Fair State Brewing, Minnesota and the nation's first unionized microbrewery, has launched Minnesota’s first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center, and it is now open in St. Paul. Chill Collective, a partnership of drink makers is now open. “Named after Fair State’s cannabis beverage line, Chill State Collective offers...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?

There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Why You’ve Never Even Heard of Minnesota’s Coolest Secret Location

A new national survey lists the Coolest Secret Locations in each state, but Minnesota's apparently is SUCH a secret, you've probably never even heard of it!. Now while I'm a Wisconsin native who's been a fully-naturalized Minnesotan for over a decade now, I realize there are still many places in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I've never been to. I try to brush up on my Minnesota geography, too, but I've gotta say, I've never heard of this place.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Need Summer? Favorite Summer Beer is Coming Back to Minnesota Early

When we are sitting in the middle of a Minnesota winter, the thoughts of Summer seem to invade our minds more than normal. People book vacations to warm destinations, plan summer get-togethers, think about things that happen in the summer and longing for those things. Well, one thing you won't...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses

20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

NEW! See Where Minnesota Lands In The 2023 Best States To Retire List

While I know I am young and I have plenty of time, I do worry about retirement and if I will ever get there due to our economy. Not only this but Wallet Hub shares that “in addition to when to retire, a good question to ask is where. Finding the best states to retire in can be difficult without doing lots of research. Even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., most retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Gov. Walz Looking For a New Place to Live

Got some extra room at your place? Minnesota Governor Walz could be calling. One of the perks of being elected governor here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is getting to live in the Governor's Mansion in Saint Paul while you're in office. Well, according to the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS), it's officially called the Minnesota Governor's Residence and is also known as the Executive Mansion.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Ridesharing Under Scrutiny in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Uber and other ride-sharing apps are under scrutiny in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Rideshare Association has approached city and state leaders asking for more protection for rideshare drivers, especially in the percentage of each fare the driver keeps. Members of the association are asking...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Rent This Luxury Island Home in Minnesota for $35,000 a Month!

Rent This Massive Million Dollar Home in Minnesota That Sits On An Island for $35,000 A Month. I have been sitting here trying to figure out how in the world you can rent a home for $35,000 a month. Like, seriously, what is YOUR job that you can spend $35k on rent?! And if you've got that cash (or you are just curious what a house that rents for $35k looks like), get ready for your mouth to hang open because I have the photos. Oh, did I mention that this house sits on an island and comes with its own hovercraft? Yeah, it does.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy