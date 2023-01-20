ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

America’s largest private employer just hiked wages

Walmart, America’s largest private employer, said Tuesday that it will raise its minimum wage from $12 to $14 an hour as it tries to retain store and warehouse workers in a tight labor market for lower-wage industries. Walmart has 1.7 million workers in the United States, 94% of whom...

