Bleacher Report

Nets Rumors: BK 'Actively Looking' for Trades; Joe Harris, Seth Curry Linked to Deals

The Brooklyn Nets may be one of the busier teams ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that "the Nets are one of the teams more actively looking for upgrades before the stretch run" and listed Joe Harris ($18.6 million), Seth Curry ($8.5 million) and Patty Mills ($6.5 million) as possible candidates to be moved because of "their short-term salaries and the fact that they've been playing lesser roles lately."
Bleacher Report

Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Wizards PF Not Available for Trade Amid Interest from Suns, More

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears the team is not looking to move him. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Washington has informed interested teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns that Kuzma is not available to be traded "despite his objective to decline next season's player option and test the open market."
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet to Get Interest 'All Around the League' in FA

Expect Fred VanVleet to be a popular player in free agency this summer. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said during an appearance on Sportsnet's Tim and Friends show Wednesday that she expected the veteran point guard to have interest from teams all around the NBA come free agency:. While VanVleet has a...
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Wizards Chose Lakers Trade over Suns, Bucks 3-Way Featuring Jae Crowder

The Washington Wizards considered a much different deal involving Rui Hachimura before agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Wizards were in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Hachimura would've landed in Phoenix, with Jae Crowder going to the Bucks. The Wizards would've received three second-round picks and salary filler.
Bleacher Report

Woj: Mat Ishbia's Purchase of Suns Expected to Be Official Before Trade Deadline

The Phoenix Suns could have a new governor in place before the NBA's trade deadline passes on Feb. 9. ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Mat Ishbia is expected to assume control within the next two weeks. In December, Ishbia reached a deal to purchase the Suns...
Bleacher Report

Bold Predictions 2 Weeks Before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline

In another irrefutably valiant, never-ending effort to will a gloriously busy 2023 NBA trade deadline into existence, we have another fresh batch of bold predictions to disperse among—and for the sake of—the masses. If you didn't check out the first package of—*sarcasm font*—courageous crystyal-balling, you can do that...
Bleacher Report

Warriors Rumors: Knicks, Suns, Wizards 'Worth Monitoring' as Bob Myers Landing Spots

A front-office shakeup that could significantly alter the NBA landscape might be brewing on the West Coast. The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick reported Wednesday that sources around Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers "are wondering whether—and even predicting that—his days with the Warriors are about to run out."
Bleacher Report

'Ball Is In the Nets' Court' as Kyrie Irving Seeks Long-Term Extension

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is seeking a contract extension, and according to his agent, talks have yet to materialize. "Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this," his agent Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report. "We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same."
