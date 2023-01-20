Read full article on original website
Nets Rumors: BK 'Actively Looking' for Trades; Joe Harris, Seth Curry Linked to Deals
The Brooklyn Nets may be one of the busier teams ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Wednesday that "the Nets are one of the teams more actively looking for upgrades before the stretch run" and listed Joe Harris ($18.6 million), Seth Curry ($8.5 million) and Patty Mills ($6.5 million) as possible candidates to be moved because of "their short-term salaries and the fact that they've been playing lesser roles lately."
Bleacher Report
Kyle Kuzma Rumors: Wizards PF Not Available for Trade Amid Interest from Suns, More
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is one of the most coveted players on the trade market ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but it appears the team is not looking to move him. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Washington has informed interested teams such as the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns that Kuzma is not available to be traded "despite his objective to decline next season's player option and test the open market."
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Updated Depth Chart, Available Draft Picks After Rui Hachimura Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers added valuable depth Monday with the trade for Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura. Washington will receive Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks in the deal, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—who first reported the deal—providing additional details on the picks:. Los Angeles has been cautious about...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Teams Won't 'Go Above and Beyond' in Trade for Pistons' Bojan Bogdanović
The Detroit Pistons are making forward Bojan Bogdanović available ahead of next month's trade deadline, but it does not appear teams are willing to break the asset bank for a deal. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported teams have shown a lack of willingness to go "above...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Raptors' Fred VanVleet to Get Interest 'All Around the League' in FA
Expect Fred VanVleet to be a popular player in free agency this summer. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said during an appearance on Sportsnet's Tim and Friends show Wednesday that she expected the veteran point guard to have interest from teams all around the NBA come free agency:. While VanVleet has a...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Bleacher Report
Nets Trade Rumors: Timberwolves' Naz Reid Interests BKN Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Brooklyn Nets have "inquired" about Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype previously reported the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets also have interest in the center. Reid will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, but he could...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: NY 'More Resistant' to Immanuel Quickley Trade at NBA Deadline
If the New York Knicks are going to make a deal before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, it doesn't sound like Immanuel Quickley will be involved in any package they send out. Per The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Knicks are "far more resistant" to trading the 23-year-old now than they were earlier this season.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Bam Adebayo Rips ASG Fan Voting: Some Guys 'Shouldn't Even Be on That List'
Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo isn't happy with how the fans have voted for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. "I'll leave fan voting to fan voting," he said, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. "There are guys that shouldn't even be on that list. But it's fan voting. That's what it is and you got to live with that."
Bleacher Report
Report: GM Monte McNair, Kings Agree to Contract Extension Amid Breakout Season
The Sacramento Kings have signed general manager Monte McNair to a contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McNair had been in the role since 2020, but his previous contract was set to expire at the end of the season. The new deal extends his contract for three years, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rivals Eye Richaun Holmes as Buyout Candidate If Kings Can't Trade Center
There will be a market for veteran center Richaun Holmes if he becomes available after a buyout, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. Rival teams are reportedly monitoring 29-year-old in case the Sacramento Kings are unable to trade him before the Feb. 9 deadline. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Wizards Chose Lakers Trade over Suns, Bucks 3-Way Featuring Jae Crowder
The Washington Wizards considered a much different deal involving Rui Hachimura before agreeing to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported the Wizards were in negotiations with the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Hachimura would've landed in Phoenix, with Jae Crowder going to the Bucks. The Wizards would've received three second-round picks and salary filler.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Mike Conley, Malik Beasley Among Jazz Players Generating Trade Interest
The Utah Jazz underwent massive changes this past offseason by trading away star players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but the team reportedly could be looking to make more moves soon. NBA insider Marc Stein reports that there is "no shortage of external interest" in Jazz veteran point guard Mike...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Clippers Reject Calls for Terance Mann; Eye Upgrades at Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers are resisting trade overtures for Terance Mann, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported Monday that the Clippers "continue to explore their trade options for upgrades" ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline but that they aren't looking to move Mann. The 26-year-old is averaging...
Bleacher Report
Woj: Mat Ishbia's Purchase of Suns Expected to Be Official Before Trade Deadline
The Phoenix Suns could have a new governor in place before the NBA's trade deadline passes on Feb. 9. ESPN's Baxter Holmes and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Mat Ishbia is expected to assume control within the next two weeks. In December, Ishbia reached a deal to purchase the Suns...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Eye VanVleet, Rozier, Quickley amid Chris Paul Injury Concerns
As the Phoenix Suns try to get their season back on track, they are exploring several potential trade options at point guard amid Chris Paul's ongoing injury concerns. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Suns have identified Fred VanVleet, Terry Rozier and Immanuel Quickly as potential targets ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report
Bold Predictions 2 Weeks Before the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline
In another irrefutably valiant, never-ending effort to will a gloriously busy 2023 NBA trade deadline into existence, we have another fresh batch of bold predictions to disperse among—and for the sake of—the masses. If you didn't check out the first package of—*sarcasm font*—courageous crystyal-balling, you can do that...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: Knicks, Suns, Wizards 'Worth Monitoring' as Bob Myers Landing Spots
A front-office shakeup that could significantly alter the NBA landscape might be brewing on the West Coast. The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II and Sam Amick reported Wednesday that sources around Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers "are wondering whether—and even predicting that—his days with the Warriors are about to run out."
Bleacher Report
'Ball Is In the Nets' Court' as Kyrie Irving Seeks Long-Term Extension
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is seeking a contract extension, and according to his agent, talks have yet to materialize. "Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this," his agent Shetellia Irving told Bleacher Report. "We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets' court to communicate now if their desire is the same."
