Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Trump’s golf course photo with Philadelphia mob boss raises questions
Spokesman won’t say if ex-president knows Joseph ‘Skinny Joey’ Merlino, saying he ‘takes countless photos with people’
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
NBC New York
Retired FBI Counterintelligence Official Arrested For Alleged Money Laundering and Work With Russian Oligarch
A retired top official in the FBI's New York office was arrested over the weekend on charges related to money laundering and violating sanctions on Russia, three senior law enforcement officials said Monday. Charles McGonigal, a 54-year-old who ran counterintelligence out of the agency's field office in Manhattan, was apprehended...
NBC New York
Abortion Pill Maker GenBioPro Sues West Virginia, Argues FDA Rules Preempt State Ban
Access to the abortion pill mifepristone has become a major legal battleground in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned federal abortion rights last June. GenBioPro argues that FDA regulations on the abortion pill preempt West Virginia's state law that basically bans the medication. Anti-abortion activists, on the...
NBC New York
George Santos Delivers Chick-Fil-A to Reporters Today, No Comment on Lies
U.S. Rep. George Santos reminded reporters once again Wednesday that he would comment on his admitted series of lies, and the revolving allegations since, "when there are remarks to be made" -- and treated those staked outside his office to Chick-fil-A, a day after sustaining them with donuts which, by all accounts, were mainly eaten.
NBC New York
Virginia School Officials Were Warned Boy, 6, Had Gun Just Before He Shot Teacher, Lawyer Says
Concerned teachers and employees warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, “but the administration could not be bothered,” a lawyer for the teacher said Wednesday.
NBC New York
North Korea-Linked Hackers Behind $100 Million Crypto Heist, FBI Says
The FBI said it was "able to confirm" that Lazarus Group, aka APT38, a group linked to North Korea, was responsible for the attack on the so-called Horizon bridge last year. Hackers stole $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies in the attack on the Horizon bridge, which traders use to swap digital tokens between different blockchain networks.
