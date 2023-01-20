ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

Justice Department likely to hit Trump with Jan. 6 charge that is “appeal-proof”: reporter

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally at the Aero Center Wilmington on September 23, 2022 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Allison Joyce/Getty Images) After the convictions of additional Oath Keepers on seditious conspiracy charges, calls have grown louder to prosecute former president Donald Trump for the same alleged crime for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC New York

George Santos Delivers Chick-Fil-A to Reporters Today, No Comment on Lies

U.S. Rep. George Santos reminded reporters once again Wednesday that he would comment on his admitted series of lies, and the revolving allegations since, "when there are remarks to be made" -- and treated those staked outside his office to Chick-fil-A, a day after sustaining them with donuts which, by all accounts, were mainly eaten.
NBC New York

North Korea-Linked Hackers Behind $100 Million Crypto Heist, FBI Says

The FBI said it was "able to confirm" that Lazarus Group, aka APT38, a group linked to North Korea, was responsible for the attack on the so-called Horizon bridge last year. Hackers stole $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies in the attack on the Horizon bridge, which traders use to swap digital tokens between different blockchain networks.

