The Big Ways The Last Of Us Show Changes The Game’s Lore
The Last of Us’ TV adaptation is a rare bird in terms of staying true to its source material—particularly when it comes to video games. But even a show that aims to be as authentic as HBO’s treatment of the hit PlayStation series needs to make a few changes to adapt to a different form of storytelling. After the premiere of the show’s second episode, “Infected,” we now know a little bit more about how the infection spread, as well as where it likely came from. Expect this blog to receive future updates as the show continues.
The Last Of Us' Second Episode Ends In Tragedy
“You get her there. You keep her alive. And you set everything right. All the shit we did. Please say yes, Joel. Please.”. Episode two of The Last of Us is here. Simply titled “Infected,” it follows Joel and Tess as they make their way to the capitol building in Boston to hand off Ellie to the Fireflies. If you’ve played the game, you know things don’t quite go as planned, and the same is true in the show, though there are many differences from the source material along the way. If you need to catch up, you can find last week’s recap here. Now let’s get into the new episode.
Rick And Morty Ditches Roiland, Recasting Voices Following Domestic Abuse Allegations [Updates]
The main voice behind Rick and Morty won’t be returning in season seven. Adult Swim announced on Tuesday that it would cut ties with series co-creator Justin Roiland, a decision that comes just weeks after news first surfaced that he was facing two felony domestic abuse charges from 2020.
Marvel’s Avengers Is Dying, But Spider-Man Remains Trapped On PlayStation
Late last week, Square Enix announced that its beleaguered 2020 live-service game, Marvel’s Avengers, will no longer receive new content or major updates after March 31. And all official support for the game will end on September 30, 2023, with digital sales ending on that date too. While you’ll still be able to play it offline and online with friends after these dates, it’s effectively game over for the troubled online action game. Yet, even in death, developer Crystal Dynamics just confirmed that the character of Spider-Man will remain exclusive to the PS4 and PS5 versions.
With Roiland Out, Rick And Morty Fans Are ‘Auditioning’ For Season 7
Yesterday, the news dropped that Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland had not only been dropped from the hit TV show by Adult Swim, but also that he was resigning from High on Life studio Squanch Games, which he co-founded. This all comes as Roiland faces two felony domestic abuse charges from 2020. Instead of leaving Adult Swim high and dry as it faces the challenge of carrying on Rick and Morty without the man who voiced a great many of its characters, a sizeable chunk of fans took it upon themselves to submit mock audition tapes for the now-vacant roles of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith.
Hogwarts Legacy Doesn’t Care If You Use Unforgivable Curses
Warner Bros.’ big Harry Potter game is just around the corner and it’s continuing to sound very weird in some very specific ways. According to a new developer interview, Hogwarts Legacy won’t judge you if you want to go do some crimes, whether that’s blowing people up or going full Voldemort and deploying a bevy of unforgivable curses.
