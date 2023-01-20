Effective: 2023-01-25 15:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks in eastern New York and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Through 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be near an inch per hour through this evening. Snow will mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain late this evening into tonight. Additional light snow is expected on Thursday. Power outages are possible due to gusty winds this evening.

BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT ・ 3 HOURS AGO