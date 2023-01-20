Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 15:07:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 17:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Essex Band of Heavy Snow Approaching Southern St. Lawrence County and the Adirondacks A band of heavy snow will move over the region in the next half hour to hour. Snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour will likely occur within this band, and very low visibilities at a half mile to less than a quarter of a mile are being observed in the heaviest snow. The gradient between light and heavy snow is sharp. So, changing conditions will occur quickly. Be aware of changing conditions as the evening commute commences in the area. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 15:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks in eastern New York and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Through 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact this evening and Thursday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be near an inch per hour through this evening. Snow will mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain late this evening into tonight. Additional light snow is expected on Thursday. Power outages are possible due to gusty winds this evening.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren, Southeast Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 15:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Saratoga; Northern Warren; Southeast Warren WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern Saratoga, Northern Warren and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...Through 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall will be in the higher terrain west of Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs. Snowfall rates could be near an inch per hour into this evening. Snow will mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain late this evening into tonight before temperatures rise above freezing late tonight.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 15:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Rensselaer; Eastern Schenectady; Montgomery; Northern Washington; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Albany; Western Rensselaer; Western Schenectady WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Massachusetts and the Capital District, Schoharie and Mohawk Valleys, Helderbergs, and Washington County in eastern New York. * WHEN...Through 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates could be around half an inch per hour at times ending this evening. Snow will turn to rain this evening in the Hudson Valley, with some light freezing rain possible elsewhere. Gusty winds this evening could result in power outages.
