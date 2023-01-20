Read full article on original website
Drug Dealer Sentenced in District Court
A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan was sentenced Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On November 10, 2022, 19-year-old Nathaniel Sullinger, pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charge of...
Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings
A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
Crago on ‘Getting Along,’ Committees He Serves On
State Representative Barry Crago (R-Johnson, Sheridan Counties) recently spoke with Sheridan Media and will be giving weekly updates on what is happening with this year’s legislative session in Cheyenne. He said about half of the house is new members this year, and he talked about how members of the...
Sheridan And Johnson County Unemployment Rates Increase In December 2022
For the first time in a while, the unemployment rate in Wyoming is higher than the national average, but the Wyoming numbers didn’t change much in December. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says the statewide unemployment rate increased from 3.6% in November 2022 to 3.7% in December. It...
Sheridan HS Boys Swimming Results: January 24, 2023
Competing in their home finale, the Bronc swimmers and divers cruised to easy wins vs. Campbell County and Thunder Basin. The next scheduled swim meet is on Friday and Saturday, January 27th and 28th at Gillette. Sheridan 128 Thunder Basin 29. Sheridan 131 Campbell County 42. Campbell County 91 Thunder...
Sheridan Commission Approves Lot Size Variance
Sheridan County’s Commissioners have approved a Lot Size Variance for Community Impact, LLC on a parcel located at 28 Brayton Lane in Sheridan County, in the Guy Wood Ranch Subdivision. According to the staff report from the county public works department, the applicant wishes to reduce the current 3.6-acre...
Sheridan Man Attempting Push-Up Challenge For VOA Fundraiser
Dennis Mohatt, of Sheridan, will be attempting to complete 6,000 push-ups to raise funds for Volunteers of America Northern Rockies (VOA) Veteran Services. The push-up challenge is taking place in February 20th at Anytime Fitness to help bring attention to American Heart Month. Dennis has a passion for living a...
Whitney Benefits new Executive Director: working to continue a legacy
In early December of 2022, the Whitney Benefits Foundation Board of Trustees announced that Erin Kilbride will serve as the organization’s new Executive Director. According to Board President Roy Garber, after 22-years of dedicated service, Whitney Benefits Executive Director Patrick Henderson retired. Garber said the board considered hiring an interim to fill the void while the board searched for a worthy successor. But the staff of Whitney Benefits stepped up, Garber said, and putting larger goals and projects aside for the time being, staff ran Whitney Benefits while the search for a new executive director began.
Enrollment Numbers For Sheridan College Spring 2023 Semester Increase From Spring 2022
Sheridan College is continuing to show signs that enrollment numbers have recovered from the covid pandemic. As of the end of the fall semester of last year, full term enrollment at the main campus was up nearly 4% compared to end of fall semester 2021, and the Johnson County campus was up 42%.
Bronc / Lady Bronc Basketball v Natrona County Friday Night / BH and TR Basketball Play Three Times This Week
BRONC / LADY BRONC HOOPS – When you only have three other teams in your quadrant, all the head-to-head matchups are that much more important, because it will affect seeding for regional basketball tournaments. So far the Sheridan Bronc boys basketball team is off to a great start after...
Weekend Sports Recap: January 20-22, 2023
Sheridan County High School Sports teams had a pretty good weekend of competition. Basketball: The Sheridan Bronc boys were victorious in their first 2 4A Northeast quadrant games, winning at home on Friday against Campbell County 66-61, and then on Saturday they went on the road and took down Thunder Basin, who are the defending state champs, 51-46.
Feasibility Study For New Sheridan Hi-Tech Business Park Continues
The search continues to see where Sheridan could have another high-tech business park, if the city chooses to go that way. The Sheridan Economic and Education Development Authority (SEEDA) is exploring options on whether to expand the current park on the city’s north side, or build a new park elsewhere.
Val Burgess Presents Program on Winter Sowing
Although most people start seeds indoors to get a head start on Wyoming’s short growing season, Master Gardener Val Burgess presented a talk at the Sheridan Fulmer Public Library on Thursday, Jan. 19, about winter sowing, starting seeds outdoors during the winter instead of indoors in early spring. Davidoff...
