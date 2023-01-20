(CBS DETROIT) - A potent Winter Storm is expected to strike Southeast Michigan throughout Wednesday.Winter Storm Warning starts from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.Winter Weather Advisory starts from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.Snow will start to arrive tonight after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall will happen between Wednesday morning and afternoon hours. Traveling will be dangerous, so please use caution and plan ahead for slick area roads.Higher totals of snowfall for Lenawee, Monroe and southeastern Wayne counties. (Areas under Winter Storm Warning). Those areas should check in between 4-8 inches. Areas north of that can expect 3-6 inches.It will also be windy on Wednesday tomorrow, with winds gusting over 30 mph. The snow will blow around causing reduced visibility.Your NEXT Weather team will have you covered through the storm, and the NEXT Weather Tracker will be driving around the area monitoring road conditions on Wednesday. Reach out to us if you would like the NEXT Weather Tracker to drive in your hometown.Send any snow reports and totals safely tomorrow if you can to your #NEXTWeather Team.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO