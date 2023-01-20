ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm forecast for Metro Detroit: Where snow stands, what’s coming next

4Warn Weather – Heavy snow will continue to fall at a rate of as much as an inch an hour through about 5pm here in Metro Detroit. The snow should start to taper off during the evening commute, but a thick layer of slush will continue to affect the evening commute. Even if roads just look wet, keep in mind that slush is still frozen and slippery. Lots of spin out accidents reported this afternoon all over the area.
CBS Detroit

Winter Weather Alert: Storm arrives in SE Michigan Tuesday night, carries into Wednesday

(CBS DETROIT) - A potent Winter Storm is expected to strike Southeast Michigan throughout Wednesday.Winter Storm Warning starts from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.Winter Weather Advisory starts from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.Snow will start to arrive tonight after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall will happen between Wednesday morning and afternoon hours. Traveling will be dangerous, so please use caution and plan ahead for slick area roads.Higher totals of snowfall for Lenawee, Monroe and southeastern Wayne counties. (Areas under Winter Storm Warning). Those areas should check in between 4-8 inches. Areas north of that can expect 3-6 inches.It will also be windy on Wednesday tomorrow, with winds gusting over 30 mph. The snow will blow around causing reduced visibility.Your NEXT Weather team will have you covered through the storm, and the NEXT Weather Tracker will be driving around the area monitoring road conditions on Wednesday. Reach out to us if you would like the NEXT Weather Tracker to drive in your hometown.Send any snow reports and totals safely tomorrow if you can to your #NEXTWeather Team.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Live radar: Tracking snowstorm arriving in Metro Detroit on Wednesday

4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning has been issued for some Metro Detroit counties Wednesday, with others under a winter weather advisory, due to a snowstorm expected to drop several inches of snow. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, about 3-8 inches of snowfall is possible across the metro area,...
fox2detroit.com

Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan

(FOX 2) - Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm. That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact

It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit: Check the list here

Communities across Metro Detroit are starting to issue snow emergencies. Snow emergencies are generally declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period of time or when weather conditions will make the roads hazardous. In most cases, vehicles left on the street need to be removed...
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
Detroit News

Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan

A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
wkzo.com

Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students

LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
