Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit winter weather: When to expect heaviest snow and when storm will die down
4Warn Weather – It’s snowing in southeast Michigan, and here is a timeline of when Metro Detroiters can expect the heaviest snow and when the storm will die down. The heaviest snowfall for Wednesday is predicted to last till 4 p.m. UPDATE: Winter storm warning expanded to include...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm forecast for Metro Detroit: Where snow stands, what’s coming next
4Warn Weather – Heavy snow will continue to fall at a rate of as much as an inch an hour through about 5pm here in Metro Detroit. The snow should start to taper off during the evening commute, but a thick layer of slush will continue to affect the evening commute. Even if roads just look wet, keep in mind that slush is still frozen and slippery. Lots of spin out accidents reported this afternoon all over the area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm plowing through Metro Detroit: How much snow to expect and when
4Warn Weather – Today is a 4Warn Weather Day. Winter Storm Warning in effect for Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, St. Clair, Sanilac and Lenawee counties through this evening. Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of SE Michigan until 10 p.m. The timing. A band of heavy snow is...
Winter Weather Alert: Storm arrives in SE Michigan Tuesday night, carries into Wednesday
(CBS DETROIT) - A potent Winter Storm is expected to strike Southeast Michigan throughout Wednesday.Winter Storm Warning starts from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.Winter Weather Advisory starts from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday.Snow will start to arrive tonight after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall will happen between Wednesday morning and afternoon hours. Traveling will be dangerous, so please use caution and plan ahead for slick area roads.Higher totals of snowfall for Lenawee, Monroe and southeastern Wayne counties. (Areas under Winter Storm Warning). Those areas should check in between 4-8 inches. Areas north of that can expect 3-6 inches.It will also be windy on Wednesday tomorrow, with winds gusting over 30 mph. The snow will blow around causing reduced visibility.Your NEXT Weather team will have you covered through the storm, and the NEXT Weather Tracker will be driving around the area monitoring road conditions on Wednesday. Reach out to us if you would like the NEXT Weather Tracker to drive in your hometown.Send any snow reports and totals safely tomorrow if you can to your #NEXTWeather Team.
fox2detroit.com
Metro Detroit Weather: 3-6 inches of snow expected - here's when it will start falling
(FOX 2) - The snow is set for Wednesday, but today it's the chill. You'll feel some gusty winds thanks to a west breeze kicking our chill values down into the 20s for the morning. Our Wednesday snow will kick off over the course of the morning commute, starting between...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Next winter storm could bring 3-8 inches of snow to Metro Detroit -- here’s what to know
4 Warn Weather – Cloudy and cool Tuesday with a westerly breeze. This is the calm before our next significant snowmaker. Highs will be much like Monday, peaking in the mid-30s. A winter storm watch will go into effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday and last through 10 p.m. Wednesday...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live radar: Tracking snowstorm arriving in Metro Detroit on Wednesday
4Warn Weather – A winter storm warning has been issued for some Metro Detroit counties Wednesday, with others under a winter weather advisory, due to a snowstorm expected to drop several inches of snow. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, about 3-8 inches of snowfall is possible across the metro area,...
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm road conditions: Here's how driving is looking in Michigan
(FOX 2) - Snowfall piling on Southeast Michigan this Wednesday is expected to be the season's biggest winter storm. That's not saying much, considering the amount of precipitation that fallen this year has been paltry compared to years past. While some of the communities further to the east could see nearly 7 inches of snow, most of us won't get more than 5 inches.
fox2detroit.com
Timeline: When Metro Detroit will see snow today - and how much to expect
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - It may not have seemed like it, but we've been in winter for a month now and the most measurable snowfall we've had this month came this past weekend. That's about to change. We are gearing up for the biggest snow maker of the season!...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Snowstorm: Where to Expect the Biggest Impact
It’s this time of year that I usually say I hate winter, but the nice thing about this January is that it hasn’t felt like winter at all. Here in Michigan, at least where I live, it’s been very rainy and not winter-like. I’ll take it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow emergencies issued in Metro Detroit: Check the list here
Communities across Metro Detroit are starting to issue snow emergencies. Snow emergencies are generally declared when a certain amount of snow is predicted within a short period of time or when weather conditions will make the roads hazardous. In most cases, vehicles left on the street need to be removed...
Michigan winter storm: Live weather radar, traffic updates
Did you awake Wednesday to the sound of snow blowers and shovels scraping snow off the concrete? Or were you the early risers doing the waking to get a jump start on what weather forecasters have predicted is sure to be a long, challenging day for snow plows? With 6-8 inches of snow forecast, here's news from the rest of the day: ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
45 years later: Remembering the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – It’s been 45 years since a powerful blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in Southeast Michigan, establishing itself as one of the more memorable weather events in recent history. The Great Blizzard of 1978 not only brought heavy snow totals - but also hurricane...
WTKR
First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday
Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast. Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through. Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly...
Detroit News
Winter storm cancels school in dozens of districts in southeast Michigan
A winter storm expected to dump as much as eight inches of snow on parts of southeast Michigan Wednesday has prompted school closures across Metro Detroit. The impending storm prompted dozens of school districts to close Wednesday, including Detroit, Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Grosse Ile Township Schools, Bloomfield Hills and West Bloomfield. To see a complete list, click here.
Winter Storm Watch: 6 or more inches of snow in forecast for Metro Detroit on Wednesday
The National Weather Service says southeast Michigan can expect at least 2 to 4 inches during a mid-week storm. Greater snowfall is projected for areas south of M-59, including most of Oakland and Macomb and all of Wayne, Monroe and Washtenaw.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit school closings list for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023: Track updates here
With a winter storm arriving in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday, we could see some school closures for Wednesday and even into Thursday. You can track school closings in SE Michigan right here. You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the...
Light snow hits Metro Detroit Sunday, but Wednesday is 'the day to keep an eye on' for a potentially big storm
Metro Detroiters woke up to snow Sunday morning, and it’s expected to continue throughout most of the day. AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz says most of the area can expect a “slippery coating to an inch” when all is said and done.
wkzo.com
Snow Day for many mid-Michigan students
LANSING, MI — The National Weather Service is predicting three to five inches of snow will fall across the mid-Michigan area today. Snow fall totals will be heaviest south of Lansing. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 8 p.m. today for southeast Michigan. The afternoon commute is expected...
UPDATED: Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Looks like we're finally getting our first significant snow event of the month. Winter Weather Advisories issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of southern...
Comments / 2