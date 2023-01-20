Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Mike Pompeo releases new book, says no decision yet on 2024 presidential run
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King on Tuesday to talk about his new book titled, “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.”. In the interview, King asked Pompeo if his book is an...
KWCH.com
WSU Shockers celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and Cat
KWCH.com
Open house held for new Caldwell hospital
Even with all of the snowfall, the Wetlands Education Center says more moisture is needed to make difference in the area. Another deep playoff run for the Kanas City Chiefs is again paying off for businesses. KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. Updated: Jan. 23,...
KWCH.com
Wichita man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javyn Johnson, a 24-year-old Wichita man, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl this week. According to court documents, Johnson sold 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt of Wichita what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later that day, Pratt was found dead in her home after she took one of the pills. An autopsy on determined her cause of death to be Fentanyl toxicity.
KWCH.com
WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is warning local nursing homes and long-term care facilities to be on alert after a robbery Wednesday morning. Officer Trevor Macy, with the police department, said that around 4:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call at a long-term care home in the block of 600 S. Maize Court.
KWCH.com
Some refunds issued, questions remain with Maize speed limit discrepancy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following up on Sunday’s FactFinder 12 investigation unveiling discrepancies in some Maize speed limits, more information comes to light as we’re asking more questions. FactFinder 12 investigator Hailey Tucker found 70 people were ticketed for speeding on the roads, but some weren’t technically speeding as the posted limit didn’t match what’s in the city’s ordinance.
KWCH.com
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KWCH.com
Sedgwick County to conduct study on dangerous intersection, make immediate changes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Sedgwick County is conducting a study on two hazardous intersections. Drivers are raising concerns about an intersection west of Wichita, 21st and 167th Street West. There have been 50 accidents at or near the intersection over the past 10 years, including three crashes that resulted...
KWCH.com
New hospital gives big health care boost to rural Sumner County community
CALDWELL, Kan. (KWCH) - A new hospital in Caldwell is providing a substantial health care boost for the rural community in Sumner County. The new facility marks a new era for rural health care in Caldwell. “I would never dream a facility like this would be here,” Caldwell resident Darren...
KWCH.com
Winter storm moves into Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a powerful winter storm will move across Oklahoma and Texas today placing Kansas on the northern fringe. A light mix of rain and snow is expected over southern parts of the state this afternoon before changing to all snow after sunset. Areas...
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
KWCH.com
Youth Educational Empowerment Program receives Helping Hand
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local youth mentoring program teaches teens the importance of setting goals and reaching them. As its name indicates, the Youth Educational Empowerment Program is designed to empower youth to be successful in all aspects of life. In recognition of the efforts, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lent the program a $1,200 Helping Hand.
KWCH.com
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet start to the work week, but another winter storm is headed our way, though it will not arrive until tomorrow. Snowpack will keep most of Kansas colder than normal today, but snow-free fields in the Wichita area will allow us to climb into the near normal middle 40s this afternoon.
KWCH.com
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people injured, one critically, in a crash near 61st and South Broadway Monday morning. The other person involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. There were two cars involved in the crash that happened at around 9:30 a.m. 12 News has a crew at the...
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
KWCH.com
Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Derby Public Schools said a grenade found at Derby High School was not live. The district said around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at the high school. School officials investigated and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Bungee Fit
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for a new way to get fit, there’s a new spot in town hoping you jump in. Bungee Fit uses bungee stations to create low-impact workouts that let you fly around while getting fit! You can find more information at bungeefitict.com.
KWCH.com
Man arrested for robbery of two Hutchinson businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - William Webster, a 28-year-old Hutchinson man, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop. Webster is also suspected of robbing a Kwik Shop on the night of Jan. 16. Hutchinson police were called to the Jimmy John’s just before 9 p.m. Tuesday...
KWCH.com
Wichita bakeries among businesses benefiting from another Chiefs postseason run
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While there’s a lot at stake for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, another deep playoff run is again paying off for businesses. Local bakeries are among the businesses benefiting from the Chiefs’ success. At Cheri’s...
