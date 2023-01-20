Read full article on original website
Today’s Weather: 1/24/23
Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the evening that will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. City / Town Current...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeks Applications for Projects That Will Restore Wetland Habitat
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking applications for wetland and riparian restoration, enhancement, and creation projects to support its Wetland Wildlife Conservation Program. CPW will award over $1 million in funds from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and Colorado Waterfowl Stamps to projects in Colorado that support the Wetlands Program Strategic...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Releases Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan
Public can provide feedback at upcoming meetings and through online comment form. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff presented the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan to the Parks and Wildlife Commission (CPW Commission) at a virtual meeting streamed live on YouTube earlier today (view recording here). The Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan is now available for public review. The CPW Commission will discuss and take feedback from the public at five upcoming meetings around Colorado. The public can comment on the draft plan online and in the upcoming public meetings through February 22, 2023, by visiting engagecpw.org.
Innovative Grant Program Connects Colorado Workers with New Opportunities
Opportunity Now Colorado to provide funding for regional collaborations that strengthen talent development across the state. Governor Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) recently announced a new grant program: Opportunity Now Colorado. The grant program is designed to help communities across Colorado create and expand innovative workforce and talent development initiatives. The program’s goal is to help connect more Coloradans with in-demand, high-skill, high-wage occupations.
Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low
Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives. Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules...
In Rural America, Deadly Costs of Opioids Outweigh the Dollars Tagged to Address Them
Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in North Carolina.
Windermere Real Estate to Host 2023 Real Estate Market Forecast Event on February 1, 2023
Windermere Real Estate is inviting current and prospective Northern Colorado residents to attend its upcoming Market Forecast event for an exclusive insight into navigating the Colorado real estate terrain. Windermere will hold an in-person presentation for the Northern Colorado market on all related market areas on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 5:30 pm at the Marriott Fort Collins Ballroom located at 350 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, CO. A reception will immediately follow the event, hosted at the Windermere Colorado office, located at 255 E Monroe Dr. Suite 2 in Fort Collins, CO.
Four Coloradans Recently Died in Avalanches and the Danger Will Continue
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center recently reported a string of fatal accidents and continuing dangerous avalanche conditions. They are urging people to heed dangerous warnings and stop this tragic trend. Four people have died in avalanches since December 26, and there has been more snow forecast for Colorado. “Dangerous avalanche...
Economic Forecast: Colorado’s Economic Growth to Continue
The Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB) released its quarterly economic forecast recently. “Colorado’s strong economy continues to outpace other states, with lower unemployment and more job growth here in Colorado than we are seeing nationally. As we enter the new year, we are committed to saving people money, creating more good-paying jobs, and attracting new businesses to our thriving state,” said Gov. Polis.
Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Increases Investment in Student Aid Completion Programming to More Than $2 million
Seeks proposals from high schools that want to increase the number of students applying for financial aid. The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI), a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, is accepting applications from local high schools for the Fund My Future program which aims to increase student aid application completion among high school seniors. COSI is launching a new application round after receiving additional funds from the state, which allow COSI to support programming at more Colorado high schools.
Spring Enrollment is Now Open at The Learning Source
Spring enrollment is now open at The Learning Source (TLS) – a Colorado nonprofit that connects adult students with the resources they need to better their lives and take charge of their futures. Students can enroll now for adult basic education (ABE) / high school equivalency (HSE) and English language acquisition (ELA) classes. All classes offered by TLS are FREE.
Freezing Weather Causes Frozen Pipes Throughout Northern Colorado
The recent surge of freezing temperatures created plumbing issues throughout northern Colorado, ranging from commercial businesses to residential homes. The City of Fort Collins provided Cold Weather Tips through the city’s official website, offering advice during the winter months to help be preventative and avoid plumbing damage. Before the...
Latest ColoradoCast Forecasts Negative Growth, But Not a Recession
For the first time since ColoradoCast was released late last year, the forecast is now for a small decline in the economy in early 2023, and a bounce back to growth is expected in early Q2 of 2023. Even with the modest decline forecast for early 2023, economists continue to...
Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) Sees Record Number of Applications for 2022 Heating Season
With the holidays here and the cost of basic necessities continuing to rise, the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is helping eligible Colorado households save money by paying a portion of home heating bills and offering tips to save on heating costs. LEAP, a statewide program, helps keep Coloradans warm...
