Colorado State

northfortynews

Today’s Weather: 1/24/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy. High near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the evening that will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds light and variable. City / Town Current...
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Releases Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan

Public can provide feedback at upcoming meetings and through online comment form. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff presented the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan to the Parks and Wildlife Commission (CPW Commission) at a virtual meeting streamed live on YouTube earlier today (view recording here). The Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan is now available for public review. The CPW Commission will discuss and take feedback from the public at five upcoming meetings around Colorado. The public can comment on the draft plan online and in the upcoming public meetings through February 22, 2023, by visiting engagecpw.org.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Innovative Grant Program Connects Colorado Workers with New Opportunities

Opportunity Now Colorado to provide funding for regional collaborations that strengthen talent development across the state. Governor Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) recently announced a new grant program: Opportunity Now Colorado. The grant program is designed to help communities across Colorado create and expand innovative workforce and talent development initiatives. The program’s goal is to help connect more Coloradans with in-demand, high-skill, high-wage occupations.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low

Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives. Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules...
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

In Rural America, Deadly Costs of Opioids Outweigh the Dollars Tagged to Address Them

Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the highest rate of opioid overdose deaths in North Carolina.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
northfortynews

Windermere Real Estate to Host 2023 Real Estate Market Forecast Event on February 1, 2023

Windermere Real Estate is inviting current and prospective Northern Colorado residents to attend its upcoming Market Forecast event for an exclusive insight into navigating the Colorado real estate terrain. Windermere will hold an in-person presentation for the Northern Colorado market on all related market areas on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 5:30 pm at the Marriott Fort Collins Ballroom located at 350 E. Horsetooth Rd., Fort Collins, CO. A reception will immediately follow the event, hosted at the Windermere Colorado office, located at 255 E Monroe Dr. Suite 2 in Fort Collins, CO.
FORT COLLINS, CO
northfortynews

Economic Forecast: Colorado’s Economic Growth to Continue

The Governor’s Office of State Planning and Budgeting (OSPB) released its quarterly economic forecast recently. “Colorado’s strong economy continues to outpace other states, with lower unemployment and more job growth here in Colorado than we are seeing nationally. As we enter the new year, we are committed to saving people money, creating more good-paying jobs, and attracting new businesses to our thriving state,” said Gov. Polis.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Increases Investment in Student Aid Completion Programming to More Than $2 million

Seeks proposals from high schools that want to increase the number of students applying for financial aid. The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI), a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, is accepting applications from local high schools for the Fund My Future program which aims to increase student aid application completion among high school seniors. COSI is launching a new application round after receiving additional funds from the state, which allow COSI to support programming at more Colorado high schools.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Spring Enrollment is Now Open at The Learning Source

Spring enrollment is now open at The Learning Source (TLS) – a Colorado nonprofit that connects adult students with the resources they need to better their lives and take charge of their futures. Students can enroll now for adult basic education (ABE) / high school equivalency (HSE) and English language acquisition (ELA) classes. All classes offered by TLS are FREE.
COLORADO STATE
