Jason Butler
4d ago
Sad that people can’t just live and let live. Vandalism and theft are crimes, and this was done out of hate. It’s a hate crime, and the HOA is condoning it by trying to upkeep their community image instead of fixing it.
Queen Creek gay couple’s pride flag vandalized, HOA requesting removal
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Jared and Tim Deluca from Queen Creek took to TikTok to show the intolerance they’re dealing with in their neighborhood. Their pride flag has been vandalized since it first went up in their backyard in December. The flag faced a busy street. The...
