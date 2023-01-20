RI girl asks police to test cookie for Santa’s DNA

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Is Santa real?

That’s what one Cumberland girl is trying to find out.

The young girl sent a letter to the Cumberland Police Department earlier this month asking for their assistance in her search for the truth.

“I took a sample of a cookie and carrots that I left for Santa and the reindeer on Christmas Eve and was wondering if you could take a sample of DNA and see if Santa is real?” she wrote.

The young girl sent two ziplock bags along with her letter, which contained a partially eaten cookie and two half-eaten carrots.

Upon receiving the letter, Cumberland Police Chief Matthew Benson forwarded the “evidence” to the Rhode Island Department of Health for analysis.

The results are pending.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission,” Benson said. “We will do our very best to provide answers for her.”

Benson said investigators have been in contact with the young girl and have provided her with some additional uncovered evidence which supports the presence of Santa Claus in her neighborhood on Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus has been charged with failure to finish snacks.

