Abita Springs, LA

fox8live.com

Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police. A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways. The crash is subject to an active...
WESTWEGO, LA
NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
wbrz.com

Law enforcement vehicle repair shop catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE - A maintenance facility housing vehicles for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The flames were reported at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Maintenance Shop along US 51 in Amite around 2 p.m. The fire forced emergency responders to shut down the highway while they tried to put out the flames.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season

In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Qualifying for Covington primary races begin Wednesday, Mayor up for reelection

Covington Mayor Mark Johnson signed up Wednesday morning for a second term in office as qualifying opened for the city's mayor and City Council elections. Qualifying closes Friday. The elections are March 25. Several incumbent City Council members, including at large members, Larry Rolling and Rick Smith, also qualfied Wednesday...
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany. A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Mayor, council hopefuls in Covington and Sun will qualify this week

Qualifying for the next elections for mayor and council in both the city of Covington and the village of Sun will be held Wednesday through Friday. The next municipal election is scheduled for March 25. Voters in Covington will elect a mayor and seven city council members — five to represent individual districts around Covington and two at-large members who serve the city as a whole.
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police investigating Lower 9th Ward homicide

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the Lower 9th Ward. A male victim was shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4:02 p.m. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he died. No other information was immediately available. Times-Picayune graphic....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Audubon Zoo's carousel has been removed. Here's why and what's happening.

Audubon Zoo's popular carousel has been gone for months, but officials say it will return eventually. The carousel is known for having alligators, flamingos, elephants, giraffes and other exotic animals to ride instead of horses. The attraction -- the Gottesman Family Endangered Species Carousel -- was damaged by Hurricane Ida...
IDA, LA

