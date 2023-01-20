Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police. A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways. The crash is subject to an active...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
NOLA.com
Letters: Airport should update information process to give warnings about parking
Mardi Gras season is upon us and soon thousands of travelers will be flying into and out of our Louis Armstrong International Airport. Travelers who wish to fly out of New Orleans at any time before Feb. 27 must ask themselves an important question: “Will I be able to find an on-site parking spot at the new airport?”
NOLA.com
Power restored Uptown; no cause yet for outage that knocked out electricity for 9,000
About 9,000 people were without power Monday morning in New Orleans, primarily Uptown, according to Entergy's outage map. The power went out around 9:30 a.m. and was restored for most customers by noon, Entergy said. The bulk of the outage was on the riverside of St. Charles Avenue between Audubon...
wbrz.com
Law enforcement vehicle repair shop catches fire in Tangipahoa Parish
AMITE - A maintenance facility housing vehicles for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office caught fire Wednesday afternoon. The flames were reported at the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Vehicle Maintenance Shop along US 51 in Amite around 2 p.m. The fire forced emergency responders to shut down the highway while they tried to put out the flames.
NOLA.com
A front stoop? Parade platform? Nope, the mysterious New Orleans structure is a portal to icky history
For 300 years, mysteries of all sorts have abounded in the marshy patch of land between the Mississippi River and the shores of Lake Pontchartrain. The strange green monolith crowding the sidewalk at the corner of Cohn and Lowerline streets in the East Carrollton neighborhood is one of the current ones.
NOLA.com
New name on New Orleans skyline: See which Poydras Street tower is getting an updated sign
The Mississippi-based bank that acquired New Orleans’ First Bank and Trust last year is renaming its new local headquarters building among the office towers of Poydras Street. The 36-story building at the intersection of Poydras and O'Keefe Avenue known as the First Bank & Trust Tower is being renamed...
NOLA.com
Windy day in New Orleans with tornadoes, severe storms possible tonight: See timing, radar
It's going to be a windy day in New Orleans with tornadoes and severe storms possible overnight as a strong cold front moves through southeast Louisiana. Winds will be increasing throughout the day, forecasters said, before the main storm line arrives late Tuesday in the metro area. Wednesday should be...
NOLA.com
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season
In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
'We will rebuild' | Metairie's Ground Pat'i a total loss after 2-alarm fire
NEW ORLEANS — A favorite burger spot in Metairie will rebuild, according to the owner’s husband, after it caught fire Monday night. Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to Ground Pat'i Grille and Bar around 7 p.m. "Everything pretty much collapsed in here. They have to tear down the whole...
Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at local favorite Ground Pat’i in Metairie
NEW ORLEANS — The Ground Pat'i Restaurant on David Drive in Metairie caught fire Monday evening. The two-alarm fire broke out at about 7:05 p.m. and was under control by 9:15 p.m. according to reports. No one was hurt in the fire. According to Jefferson Parish spokesperson Gretchen Hirt,...
NOLA.com
Potentially severe storms on Tuesday to usher in cold front, forecasters say
An approaching cold front is the culprit behind a line of storms expected in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas on Tuesday, with the potential for tornadoes, the National Weather Service said. "Severe weather is expected, with the potential for a few tornadoes, as the storms move through," said...
NOLA.com
Calling in the cavalry? City Council calls on NOPD to ink agreements with outside police agencies
The short-staffed New Orleans Police Department would get outside help, juvenile detention officers would be allowed to live outside city limits and City Hall would launch an ad campaign warning residents about the dangers of stolen guns under measures aimed at fighting crime passed by a City Council committee on Monday.
NOLA.com
Qualifying for Covington primary races begin Wednesday, Mayor up for reelection
Covington Mayor Mark Johnson signed up Wednesday morning for a second term in office as qualifying opened for the city's mayor and City Council elections. Qualifying closes Friday. The elections are March 25. Several incumbent City Council members, including at large members, Larry Rolling and Rick Smith, also qualfied Wednesday...
fox8live.com
Human remains found in wooded area on St. Tammany-Washington line
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed that human remains were discovered near the parish line between Washington and St. Tammany. A Washington Parish sheriff’s spokesperson said that a hiker in the woods near the parish line was searching for arrowheads when they came upon what appeared to be human bones.
NOLA.com
Mayor, council hopefuls in Covington and Sun will qualify this week
Qualifying for the next elections for mayor and council in both the city of Covington and the village of Sun will be held Wednesday through Friday. The next municipal election is scheduled for March 25. Voters in Covington will elect a mayor and seven city council members — five to represent individual districts around Covington and two at-large members who serve the city as a whole.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police investigating Lower 9th Ward homicide
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the Lower 9th Ward. A male victim was shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4:02 p.m. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he died. No other information was immediately available. Times-Picayune graphic....
RTA to open permanent Algiers-Canal Street ferry landing after two year construction
The project broke ground in Nov. 2020 sending riders to use the temporary landing in front of the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas since Nov. 2021.
NOLA.com
Audubon Zoo's carousel has been removed. Here's why and what's happening.
Audubon Zoo's popular carousel has been gone for months, but officials say it will return eventually. The carousel is known for having alligators, flamingos, elephants, giraffes and other exotic animals to ride instead of horses. The attraction -- the Gottesman Family Endangered Species Carousel -- was damaged by Hurricane Ida...
