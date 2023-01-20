Los Angeles Lakers fans were hyped to hear the news that Anthony Davis is now expected to make his highly-anticipated return to action on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Much like AD, Lonnie Walker IV has also been out of commission for LA for an extended period, but it now seems like he could be on the brink of returning as well. With AD back in the mix, the question now is this: Is Lonnie Walker IV playing tonight vs. the Spurs?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 MINUTES AGO