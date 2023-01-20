Read full article on original website
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season
After bowing to the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Steve Kerr didn’t hold back as he gave the Golden State Warriors a rather harsh but valid assessment on their performance this 2022-23 season. The Warriors led by as much as 17 points against the Nets, but Stephen Curry and co. collapsed and allowed the […] The post Steve Kerr slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with harsh reality amid poor season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take
Jonathan Kuminga has already established himself as a pivotal cog for the Golden State Warriors on their arduous quest for back-to-back titles. Long-term, though, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has much broader and brighter ambitions for his ultimate role in the NBA than the one he’s carved out with the […] The post Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Klay Thompson reveals Warriors’ true feelings about Grizzlies
Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors have finally budged, acknowledging a rivalry with the Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies. “They’re knocking on the door of championship contention, trying to knock us off,” Thompson tells Damichael Cole of Commercial Appeal. “And they are loud about it. We’re trying to hold on to this run and they’re right […] The post Klay Thompson reveals Warriors’ true feelings about Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers are in the middle of, perhaps, the most crucial juncture of their season. Entering their Tuesday night clash against rivals Los Angeles Lakers with a 25-24 record, the opportunity is there for the Clippers to continue washing away the stench of their mostly uneven play during the 2022-23 campaign. But, at […] The post Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Denver Nuggets have managed to emerge from the crowd as the top team in the Western Conference recently. After a bit of a slow start to the season, with key pieces such as Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. working their way back into the swing of things, the Nuggers have taken off recently, […] The post Nuggets’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Heat big man Bam Adebayo fires strong All-Star take, drops truth bomb on fan voting
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo wants to be an All-Star, though he knows very well he won’t make it through fan votes alone and that he would need the coaches’ help. Adebayo isn’t among the top vote-getters among frontcourt players in the East, and he’s clearly not happy about it since he feels there […] The post Heat big man Bam Adebayo fires strong All-Star take, drops truth bomb on fan voting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Jimmy Butler made Heat fan’s night after he flew 4,405 miles to not see him play
A young Jimmy Butler fan flew 4,405 miles to see the Miami Heat take on the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. However, Butler was a late scratch and did not play in the game. The fan was distraught to learn that his favorite player was out for the contest. But Jimmy Butler more than made […] The post How Jimmy Butler made Heat fan’s night after he flew 4,405 miles to not see him play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Isaac’s ramp up from injury takes sharp left turn vs. Pacers
Before the Orlando Magic’s game with the Boston Celtics Monday night, it had been a while since we have seen forward Jonathan Isaac on a basketball court, over 900 days to be exact. After missing that much time, it would be understandable if Issac wants to play as much as he can, just for the […] The post Jonathan Isaac’s ramp up from injury takes sharp left turn vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Everyone else I kill’: Hakeem Olajuwon’s dominance put into perspective to Kenny Smith
In Houston Rockets lore, Kenny Smith and Hakeem Olajuwon are two of the most important players in franchise history. Smith, a two-time NBA champion, was a standout shooter and facilitator who ranks in the top-10 in Rockets history in career 3-pointers and career assists. Olajuwon, however, was the focal point. A 12-time All-Star, two-time Defensive […] The post ‘Everyone else I kill’: Hakeem Olajuwon’s dominance put into perspective to Kenny Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title
In many ways, the 2022-23 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers has worked out similarly to last year’s campaign. LeBron James and co. are outside the playoff picture looking in and are battling injuries as they try to keep their head above water. They currently sit in 12th place in the Western Conference. But […] The post Pat Riley drops truth bomb on LeBron James, Lakers’ shot at title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Is Lonnie Walker IV playing vs. Spurs?
Los Angeles Lakers fans were hyped to hear the news that Anthony Davis is now expected to make his highly-anticipated return to action on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Much like AD, Lonnie Walker IV has also been out of commission for LA for an extended period, but it now seems like he could be on the brink of returning as well. With AD back in the mix, the question now is this: Is Lonnie Walker IV playing tonight vs. the Spurs?
Is LeBron James playing vs. Spurs?
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James starred in Tuesday’s game against the Clippers. He scored 46 points — on 16-for-29 shooting from the field and 9-for-14 from three-point range — dished out seven assists, and grabbed eight rebounds in the team’s 133-115 loss. So when the Lakers host Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl, and the Spurs on Wednesday night, every Lakers fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs. the Spurs?
Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson
Domantas Sabonis is living proof that blockbuster trades don’t always have to be heavily one-sided. The Sacramento Kings may have traded away Tyrese Haliburton, but Sabonis has been well worth the price. And the Lithuanian beast displayed his dominance once more on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies. With his former teammate Steven Adams out, […] The post Kings star Domantas Sabonis pulls off another franchise feat not matched since Oscar Robertson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets receive lengthy injury report update vs. Bucks
The Denver Nuggets will have their hands full against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, as they’ve listed Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Bones Hyland and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as questionable on the pre-game injury report, per DNVR Sports’ Harrison Wind. Jokic, likely the frontrunner for the...
