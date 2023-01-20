Read full article on original website
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Post Register
Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
Idaho Fish and Game will host spring/summer Chinook salmon public meetings in February
Don’t miss this opportunity to attend one of five public meetings to provide comments and opinions on how best to manage the 2023 spring/summer Chinook salmon fisheries in the Clearwater, Hells Canyon, lower Salmon, Little Salmon, and South Fork Salmon river drainages. During these meetings, FREE pizza and refreshments...
Victoria Olds Selected as Magistrate Judge for Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - The Second District Magistrate Commission has unanimously selected Victoria Olds to be the Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge. The position will be vacated by Magistrate Michelle Evans, who is moving to District Court in Nez Perce County. For the last six (6) years, Victoria Olds has been the...
Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?
What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
Lewiston Council Removes Code Requiring Impounded Pets to be Returned in Active Animal Cruelty Cases
LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council on Monday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to remove redundancy in city code regarding animal cruelty cases. Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury explained that since the state of Idaho already has statutes in place regarding animal cruelty, the city code as it is stated is not needed. The move gives prosecutors more control over animal cruelty cases. The State Code has very similar language and accomplishes the same purpose as the former City Code, with the caveat that an animal can be impounded until the final disposition of the case, and not require the City to release the pet back to the owner 6 days later - which the city code required.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Coeur d'Alene's Luke West to Join Lewis-Clark State Golf this fall
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State Men's Golf coach Zach Anderson has announced that Coeur d'Alene's Luke West will join the Warriors Golf roster for the fall of 2023. “An elite high school player in the state of Idaho for his class, Luke brings competitive experience to our team,” Anderson said. “We are excited to have Luke join the Warrior Golf family.”
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger attorney withdrew from representing victim's mom
The Coeur d'Alene defense attorney representing Idaho student murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had defended the mother of one of his four alleged victims.
Tri-City Herald
Kohberger attorney represented parent of victim in Moscow homicides before taking his case
Up until taking his case, Bryan Kohberger’s court-appointed public defender was actively representing a parent of one of the four Moscow stabbing victims her client is accused of killing, court records show. Anne Taylor, chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender’s Office, filed an attorney withdrawal notice in Kootenai...
New Course Offerings at Lewiston High School
LEWISTON - Lewiston High School has announced they will begin offering seven new courses in the 2023-24 school year.
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Food Drive at Latah County Fairgrounds Tomorrow
Tomorrow, at 10 am at the Latah County fairgrounds, the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food to the community. The food is free and does not require any sort of documentation or eligibility. The drive will go until the last box is handed out.
KXLY
One person hurt in a Lewiston fire that destroyed a home
LEWISTON, ID -- A house was destroyed in Lewiston after it caught fire injuring one person. Around 11:00 a.m., Lewiston firefighters responded to a home on 24th Street after people reported hearing an explosion. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Everyone in the home was able to get...
City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law
LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders victim Kaylee Goncalves had reported possible missing woman sighting to police
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee...
Lewiston Man Arrested for Possession of Meth After Idaho County K9 Millie Alerts During Traffic Stop
KOOSKIA, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 9:48 p.m., Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the city of Kooskia, when they stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, during the stop, Idaho County...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, January 23, 2023
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, January 23, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------- Caller Statement: microwave was on fire and smoke in the house. Law and fire responded. --------------------------------------------------------------- 23-M00626 Harassment. Incident Address: 1100 blk N POLK ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 10:02.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 22, 2023
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HUME RD;MP 10, OAKESDALE, WA 99158. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a non-injury accident. ---------------------------------------------------- 23-S0194 Suicidal Person. 10:47:55. Incident Address: Whitman County; Lacrosse. Sheriff’s Office...
Lewiston Man has Possession Charge Dismissed by Prosecutor
LEWISTON - On December 24 at approximately 12:25 a.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue in Lewiston for the report of a citizen's dispute and narcotic activity. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room Last Weekend
The WSU student found dead inside of his dorm room over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Luke Tyler, according to a press release from Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon where they found the body of Tyler inside...
Orchard Road in Pullman closed indefinitely following DUI hit and run crash
PULLMAN, Wash. — Orchard Drive in Pullman is closed indefinitely following a DUI hit-and-run crash in the area. The Pullman Police Department says the crash resulted in a downed power pole. Police say to use an alternative route. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Ferdinand Man Charged with Felony Battery on an Officer Stemming from Sunday Night Traffic Stop in Idaho County
FENN, ID - On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 9:21 p.m., a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on routine patrol when they performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle traveling along Highway 95, near Fenn, ID. According to a press release from the Idaho County...
