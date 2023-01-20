ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Post Register

Water reservoir failure floods Lewiston, update

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The city of Lewiston experienced flooding last week due to a reservoir failure. Since then citizens have been dealing with the aftermath, from water damage to boil water orders. The city released an update on Monday stating that portions of the city have been removed from the boil order, while others remain as crews work to shift their water source to another reservoir within the system.
LEWISTON, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Is Idaho’s Very Best Grocery Store One of the Best in America?

What grocery store was recently rated as the very best grocery store in all of Idaho?. There’s an article from Lovefood that shares each state’s best grocery store, at least for the time being, because apparently their list is frequently being updated — but of course we were wondering which store was rated the very best grocery store in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Lewiston Council Removes Code Requiring Impounded Pets to be Returned in Active Animal Cruelty Cases

LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council on Monday unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance to remove redundancy in city code regarding animal cruelty cases. Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury explained that since the state of Idaho already has statutes in place regarding animal cruelty, the city code as it is stated is not needed. The move gives prosecutors more control over animal cruelty cases. The State Code has very similar language and accomplishes the same purpose as the former City Code, with the caveat that an animal can be impounded until the final disposition of the case, and not require the City to release the pet back to the owner 6 days later - which the city code required.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Coeur d'Alene's Luke West to Join Lewis-Clark State Golf this fall

LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State Men's Golf coach Zach Anderson has announced that Coeur d'Alene's Luke West will join the Warriors Golf roster for the fall of 2023. “An elite high school player in the state of Idaho for his class, Luke brings competitive experience to our team,” Anderson said. “We are excited to have Luke join the Warrior Golf family.”
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Food Drive at Latah County Fairgrounds Tomorrow

Tomorrow, at 10 am at the Latah County fairgrounds, the Idaho Food Bank will be distributing food to the community. The food is free and does not require any sort of documentation or eligibility. The drive will go until the last box is handed out.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KXLY

One person hurt in a Lewiston fire that destroyed a home

LEWISTON, ID -- A house was destroyed in Lewiston after it caught fire injuring one person. Around 11:00 a.m., Lewiston firefighters responded to a home on 24th Street after people reported hearing an explosion. The house was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Everyone in the home was able to get...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law

LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Monday, January 23, 2023

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Monday, January 23, 2023. --------------------------------------------------------------- Caller Statement: microwave was on fire and smoke in the house. Law and fire responded. --------------------------------------------------------------- 23-M00626 Harassment. Incident Address: 1100 blk N POLK ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition: ACT. Time Reported: 10:02.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Sunday, January 22, 2023

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Sunday, January 22, 2023. ---------------------------------------------------- Incident Address: HUME RD;MP 10, OAKESDALE, WA 99158. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a non-injury accident. ---------------------------------------------------- 23-S0194 Suicidal Person. 10:47:55. Incident Address: Whitman County; Lacrosse. Sheriff’s Office...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

