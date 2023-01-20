Read full article on original website
Tracking power outages in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Strong winds could down trees and powerlines as a significant storm system moves across the Gulf Coast. Recent rains saturated the ground, which can compromise trees. Add in wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour, and you get conditions that could produce significant power outages across the Gulf Coast. News […]
Neighbors in South Mobile County heard storm’s fury Wednesday morning
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a rough start to the morning around South Mobile county but a lot of people were grateful the storm system wasn’t any worse. The damage assessment started well before dawn. Members of the Bayou La Batre Police Department and Mobile County Public School System were having a look […]
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
City approves plan for Corps building on Civic Center property
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved a 100-year lease that will pave the way for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to build a six-story building on a portion of the Civic Center property downtown. The building will be located facing Canal Street at the southeast corner of what is […]
utv44.com
Family impacted by recent Mobile Police chase takes concerns to city leaders
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Speaking at the city council meeting Tuesday, Christopher Edwards made it clear he wants answers after a car slammed into his sister's home off Stanton Road earlier this month. The driver 34-year-old Joseph Pritchet died. Mobile Police say he was driving fast and lost control as they chased him when he wouldn't stop.
Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
WPMI
Mobile city leaders to vote on funding automatic license plate readers
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Automatic license plate readers or APLRs capture license plate numbers that come into view along with the location, date, and time. Mobile has already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to use this technology, and the city council is set to vote on a $262,168 contract renewal with Alabama-based company Protec Video.
Who’s behind the biggest subdivisions in Baldwin County?
People in Baldwin County, one of the fastest growing counties in the state, continue to deal with the effects of development. Large-scale subdivisions, in particular, worry residents who are concerned about how the arrival of so many new people will affect infrastructure. In Fairhope, all new subdivisions and multi-occupancy projects outside of city limits but within its planning jurisdiction were temporarily halted last year over such concerns.
Atmore Advance
City mulling Air Medcare for employees
The Atmore City Council discussed the prospect of employees having Air Medcare insurance during a workshop Monday at city hall. Mayor Jim Staff said employees would be able to enroll for $70 per year. The insurance covers the employee and their family. Staff said the insurance covers the cost of...
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile City Council approves 100-year lease for office building at Civic Center
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday approved a long-term lease with a private developer that paves the way for the construction of a six-story office building on the Civic Center site. The project, which would include an adjacent 1,000-space parking garage, would serve as the regional headquarters...
Atmore Advance
Severe weather to impact Atmore area Tuesday night, Wednesday morning
Severe weather is forecasted to impact the Atmore area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to officials. Escambia County EMA Director David Adams said the National Weather Service forecasted that confidence is continuing to increase for a multi-hazard impactful event tomorrow night into Wednesday morning. Adams said the impacts include...
Mobile Police investigating carjacking near Halls Mill Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after two men allegedly carjacked a person near Halls Mill Road. Officials said MPD officers were called to Cherokee Street at 1:45 a.m., for a carjacking. Officers said the victim was parked on Murry Hill Court near Cherokee Street when two […]
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
WALA-TV FOX10
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
1 airlifted after getting hit by car in Lake Forest: Daphne Police
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person is being airlifted after they were hit by a car in the Lake Forest community Monday night. Daphne Police Chief Brian Gulsby said the person was hit near the intersection of Bay View Drive and Nicole Place in Lake Forest. There are no more […]
Mobile Fire-Rescue battles boat fire for over an hour
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department have released more information about a boat fire on the Cochrane Causeway Monday night. Officials said firefighters were called to Blakeley Boatworks around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of “a marine vessel on fire in dry docks.” Firefighters arrived on the scene at 5:14 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a pedestrian struck on Sunday night off of St. Stephens Road. Police said they responded to the Exxon gas station located at 2272 St. Stephens Road t approximately 7:45 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival,...
