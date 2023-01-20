Read full article on original website
Police identify victim of Warren shooting
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A neighborhood is on edge after a deadly shooting in Warren. It marks the second homicide in the city so far in 2023. Tuesday night was a startling night for a typically quiet neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Olian Avenue NW.
WFMJ.com
Kinsman man caught with gavels, 'Blind Justice' statue missing from judge's office
They say justice is blind, but a judge in Trumbull County may be thankful that security cameras in her offices saw enough to help catch a man who allegedly stole some items that may have sentimental value. While investigating a report that someone was breaking windows in Niles, Police arrested...
Report: Man lost in Warren robbed by 5 men at gunpoint
The report states the man told him to get out of his car and give him everything he had.
Shots fired at home, car: Warren police investigate
Police responded to shots fired on the 400 block of Martin Street SW on Saturday.
Man marked suspicious after clown statue left at local sheriff’s office
Police have flagged a suspect as suspicious after he left a clown statue at the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office and made gestures into a camera, according to a report.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder case to be held without bond
A suspect involved with the murder Rowan Sweeney will be held without bond. Andre McCoy, 22, was arraigned on multiple charges, including one count of aggravated murder for the murder of four-year-old Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. McCoy had been wanted by U.S. Marshals since March of 2021...
Youngstown police found marijuana grow in home after domestic violence report
Reports said police late Tuesday found a marijuana grow in the basement of a home where a SWAT team was called because a domestic violence suspect refused to come out.
Man shot dead as he pulls into driveway of Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot in his vehicle as he pulled into the driveway of a home in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. According to police, it’s unclear how many suspects might be involved in the shooting, which was reported...
WFMJ.com
Suspect in Warren crashes charged with DUI, assault on police officer
Warren Police had their hands full early morning with a man suspected of being involved in four traffic accidents, a fight, and assault on a police officer, all in a span of a couple of hours. Police say they were called to Maxwell Avenue and Clearview Street NW just before...
WFMJ.com
Masury woman awaits sentencing after 19-pound, 4-year-old boy hospitalized
A Masury woman has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangering after authorities say she allowed a four-year-old child to become undernourished. Jenny Musgrave, 41, is charged was secretly indicted in September to endangering children. Tuesday's plea allows Musgrave to avoid a trial that had been scheduled for next month. According...
WFMJ.com
Suspect identified in half-century old Boardman cold case
A story that dominated headlines in the Valley for years after it happened, the 1972 murder of a 12-year-old boy is back in the news. Boardman Police held a news conference on Tuesday for what they have characterized as an “update” on the investigation into the Easter weekend 1972 slaying of Bradley Bellino.
Canton police searching for suspect following two armed robberies
CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are searching for a man who robbed two store clerks at gunpoint last week. Canton police say that on January 17, 2023, at 7:35 a.m., they were called to Bell Stores at 3812 Cleveland Avenue N.W. to investigate an armed robbery. Store personnel told...
Canton police search for man involved in 2 armed robberies
The Canton Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in two armed robberies this month.
‘Very brazen’: Armed robbers steal keys, phones and victim’s shoes in Euclid
Police are searching for two armed suspects who robbed a couple at gun point, demanding their car keys, cell phones and the one victim’s shoes.
Victim stabbed in hand, taken to hospital during confrontation in Warren
A woman had to go to the hospital Saturday after she was stabbed in the hand by an unknown suspect in her apartment, according to a police report.
WFMJ.com
Family speaks out after teen severely injured in hit-and-run
14-year-old Elliana Montgomery was struck by an SUV that drove off on Parkman Road, just south of Lit'l Mac Food Store in Warren early Saturday evening and is now undergoing several surgeries. Witnesses made the first calls to 911 after noticing her lying on the road unresponsive. According to police...
Brothers sentenced for beating of Youngstown man
Three brothers were sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the robbery and beating of a Loveland Road man in 2021.
Youngstown police: Man shot car, beat mother of his children
Police were called just after midnight to a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue, where a woman told them that the father of her children stormed his way inside her home, hit her in the head, then punched her TV, breaking it.
WFMJ.com
Warren teen injured in hit-and-run accident
Police in Warren are trying to solve a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a teenager. According to a police report, 14-year-old Elliana Montgomery was crossing Parkman Road at Clemmens Avenue Saturday night when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. Multiple 911 callers told dispatchers Montgomery was lying in the...
WFMJ.com
Niles woman convicted of distributing matter harmful to juveniles
A Niles woman who spent some time in jail after being accused of sending pictures of nude teens to a Warren woman, has pleaded guilty to one felony count. Kaylee Mae Devlin, 18, as originally charged with pandering obscenity involving minors in November. On Tuesday, she appeared before a judge...
