Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Police identify victim of Warren shooting

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A neighborhood is on edge after a deadly shooting in Warren. It marks the second homicide in the city so far in 2023. Tuesday night was a startling night for a typically quiet neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Olian Avenue NW.
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in Rowan Sweeney murder case to be held without bond

A suspect involved with the murder Rowan Sweeney will be held without bond. Andre McCoy, 22, was arraigned on multiple charges, including one count of aggravated murder for the murder of four-year-old Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. McCoy had been wanted by U.S. Marshals since March of 2021...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Masury woman awaits sentencing after 19-pound, 4-year-old boy hospitalized

A Masury woman has pleaded guilty to attempted child endangering after authorities say she allowed a four-year-old child to become undernourished. Jenny Musgrave, 41, is charged was secretly indicted in September to endangering children. Tuesday's plea allows Musgrave to avoid a trial that had been scheduled for next month. According...
MASURY, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect identified in half-century old Boardman cold case

A story that dominated headlines in the Valley for years after it happened, the 1972 murder of a 12-year-old boy is back in the news. Boardman Police held a news conference on Tuesday for what they have characterized as an “update” on the investigation into the Easter weekend 1972 slaying of Bradley Bellino.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Family speaks out after teen severely injured in hit-and-run

14-year-old Elliana Montgomery was struck by an SUV that drove off on Parkman Road, just south of Lit'l Mac Food Store in Warren early Saturday evening and is now undergoing several surgeries. Witnesses made the first calls to 911 after noticing her lying on the road unresponsive. According to police...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren teen injured in hit-and-run accident

Police in Warren are trying to solve a hit-and-run accident that seriously injured a teenager. According to a police report, 14-year-old Elliana Montgomery was crossing Parkman Road at Clemmens Avenue Saturday night when she was struck by an unknown vehicle. Multiple 911 callers told dispatchers Montgomery was lying in the...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles woman convicted of distributing matter harmful to juveniles

A Niles woman who spent some time in jail after being accused of sending pictures of nude teens to a Warren woman, has pleaded guilty to one felony count. Kaylee Mae Devlin, 18, as originally charged with pandering obscenity involving minors in November. On Tuesday, she appeared before a judge...
NILES, OH

