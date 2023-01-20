Read full article on original website
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
3 Creative Ways to Sell Your House in EscondidoAlexCapEscondido, CA
Oceanside- The Most Undervalued Community in San DiegoDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
daytrippen.com
Carlsbad Strawberry Company U-Pick Farm
The Carlsbad Strawberry Company is a family-run grower of fruits and vegetables. Now in its third generation, they have been farming in this area since 1948. The strawberry field had been part of the Carlsbad landscape long before Interstate 5 was built. The strawberry field is located at the corner...
Ladies Love Outlaws Lounge Heading to Oceanside
BBQ Hot Spot to Install Honky Tonk Style Lounge Inside New Brewpub
Thrillist
Make a Reservation at These Delicious Hotel Restaurants in San Diego
Home to 70 miles of coastline, more than 30 beaches and nearly 270 sunny days per year, San Diego continues to be one of the nation’s top travel destinations—and it has the hotel scene to prove it. Be it the coastal boutique bungalow or the expansive inland resort, these properties boast impressive onsite amenities and superb design, to be sure, but it’s their ace dining options that are destinations in and of themselves, beckoning discerning palates from across the county and country alike. Whether you’re seeking a splurge getaway, staycation, or night on the town, these hotel restaurants have you covered, from a rooftop Roman trattoria to oceanfront cooking.
Santee mobile home residents 'really cold' as power outage drags on
Some residents at a mobile home park in Santee say they've been without power for days and have been cold at night without heat.
Coast News
Fond farewell to Encinitas favorites Chinatown, A Little Moore Café
There has been much lamenting in this column over the past 10 years regarding the drastic changes that have taken place along Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas. Downtown Encinitas has become almost unrecognizable compared to the quiet beach town I landed in 23 years ago. And I’m sure the change is even more glaring for longtime locals.
travelmag.com
5 of the best Korean spas in and around San Diego
Characterised by their emphasis on the communal, Korean Spas are specialty sanctums whose origins can be traced back to the East. Among the array of indulgent spas that can be found in and around San Diego are several Korean Spas, each offering treatments and therapies that first emerged in the bathhouses of east Asian way back in the 15th century. Today, these spas combine time-honoured body-and-mind soothing rituals with contemporary decadence and luxury. Here are five of the best Korean spas in San Diego and nearby.
times-advocate.com
Escondido’s Regal Cinemas may not close after all
Don’t give up hope on Escondido’s Regal Cinemas just yet. The reports that the Regal Cinemas is closing aren’t exactly accurate, according to Jennifer Schoeneck, deputy director of economic development for the city. On Friday, Schoeneck told The Times-Advocate: “I have been on the phone today with...
San Diego weekly Reader
Local waterfalls are pumping, Big surf moves sand
San Diego County’s Waterfalls, swollen with runoff and snowmelt from recent storms, should be at their very best during the next month or two. Three of the most accessible are: Green Valley Falls at Cuyamaca Rancho State Park; the falls below the first palm grove in Borrego Palm Canyon (Anza-Borrego Desert State Park); and the falls at the midpoint of Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve — a three-mile walk from either its east or west entrance. Hikers and climbers can explore many other waterfalls (some with heights up to 100 feet) in remote areas of the county.
eastcountymagazine.org
500 GATHER AT SANTEE YMCA OVER LOCKER ROOM CONTROVERSY
Photo, left: Conservative activist Carl DeMaio speaks at rally. January 23, 2023 (Santee) -- On a rain-soaked, muddy field at the Santee YMCA, around 500 peaceful rally goers and counter protesters turned out on January 18th. Organizers staged a rally supporting women and girls’ rights over concerns regarding a transgender person in the women’s locker room, while counter protesters turned out in support of transgender rights.
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?
Admittedly, there is an element of truth to millennials complaining about their current financial situation as a generation. They have arguably accrued more student debt than any other generation, besides the ones that came after them. Inflation has also been outpacing wage increases over the past few years. Making “one hundred thousand dollars” as your yearly income doesn’t carry nearly as much weight as it used to, especially in California. Even if you make 6-figures, you’re maybe considered middle class in parts of San Diego.
Eater
Where to Indulge in Great Chicken Wings in San Diego
From game-watching gatherings to family functions, what party isn’t made better with chicken wings? Undoubtedly one of the world’s most perfect foods, chicken wings come in so many delicious forms: fried or grilled, Korean-style or Buffalo-sauced, and so much more. Here are some of San Diego’s standout spots...
chulavistatoday.com
Museums and other popular destinations are half off during San Diego Museum Month
The Chula Vista Public Library is among dozens of other libraries throughout San Diego County that will offer Museum Passes to grant half-of admissions in celebration of the 34th San Diego Museum Month. During San Diego Museum Month, admissions are half-priced to over 60 participating San Diego County Museums, historical...
chulavistatoday.com
Local nonprofit seeks volunteers to advocate for San Diego County foster youth
Voices for Children is holding its inaugural “Your Voice, Their Future” campaign to recruit volunteers to advocate for San Diego County youth living in foster care. Founded in 1980, Voices for Children is a local nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers who speak up for the needs and well-being of children. The recruitment campaign runs through May 1 to recruit enough CASA volunteers to serve 100 foster youth.
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
eastcountymagazine.org
LA MESA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES PALM AVE. APARTMENTS AND SWEARS IN A NEW FIRE CHIEF
Photo: Project approved for 4757 Palm Ave. in La Mesa’s downtown village, courtesy City of La Mesa. January 22, 2023 (La Mesa) -- On January 10, La Mesa’s City Council ratified the Design Review Board’s approval of the Palm Avenue Apartments, which are slated to be built at the same site where the historic Randall Lamb building burned down during the 2020 George Floyd riots. The vote was 4-0, with Councilmember Laura Lothian abstaining because her office is close to the site.
The Future of Short-Term Rentals in San Diego
San Diego is one of America's most popular tourist destinations. It is always a hot spot for short-term vacation rentals, such as Airbnb. But this business structure was not everyone's favorite. Many citizens never hesitated to express their opinion about the short-term rental business. They believed it has contributed to the housing crisis and caused detrimental effects on the community.
Plans to build affordable housing on a coastal bluff in Del Mar face challenges
Some residents say the project is too big for the small community. Supporters say the plan will help bring the city in compliance with state law.
pacificsandiego.com
New $17 million Del Mar concert venue seeks to expand San Diego concert market
The 1,900-capacity venue will open with Ziggy Marley shows Feb. 3 and 4, followed by Jason Mraz, The Flaming Lips, Big Gigantic and more. It is purely coincidental that reggae-music star Ziggy Marley will perform the Feb. 3 and 4 opening concerts at the new Del Mar venue The Sound, just before the 65th annual edition of the Grammy Awards is held on Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.
