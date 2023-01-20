Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
Related
Chronicle
The Devil's in the details: Duke track and field breaks records, women's basketball's defense remains dominant
They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers:. It was a showing for the record books for track and field in Blacksburg, Va., Friday and Saturday. The Blue Devils set four new program records at the Hokie Invitational. In Duke's utter domination of the women’s 300m run, in which it snagged the top five spots, three Blue Devils surpassed former Duke star India Lowe’s previous record in the event. Sophomore Megan McGinnis took home the women's 300m title with a time of 37.94 seconds. The longest-standing downed record was on the men’s side. Olympian Bob Wheeler’s time in the men's 1000m event stood for 53 years—that is, until sophomore Beck Wittstadt beat it by a quarter of a second to take fifth in the invitational. Senior Halle Bieber also had a successful trip, placing third in the women’s 300m dash and winning the women's 200m event with a time of 23.77 seconds.
Chronicle
'He's a big-time warrior': Filipowski proves himself as Duke men's basketball's star, but supporting cast falters against Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va.—It is, after all, a team game. On a night when Duke had control, then lost it, then regained it, then lost it again before falling to Virginia Tech in a 78-75 thriller in Cassell Coliseum, one thing is clear. Kyle Filipowski, once the third-best prospect (on paper) in the Blue Devils’ loaded freshman class, is a full-fledged star.
Chronicle
Three points: Improved defense, late-game discipline can help Duke men's basketball to win at Virginia Tech
After Duke’s down-to-the-wire finish against No. 17 Miami, it faces yet another road challenge in Blacksburg, Va., against Virginia Tech. Here are three points to the Blue Devils’ success Monday evening:. Swing the momentum. Duke truly rallied in the late stretches against Miami to take down a tough...
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va.—Just two days after a resume-boosting home victory against Miami, Duke made the trek to take on Virginia Tech for the first time since the Hokies knocked off the Blue Devils in last season’s ACC tournament title game. Duke started hot, but Virginia Tech quickly clawed back into it, taking control of the opening period from there. Heading into the locker room, the Hokies lead 45-38. Atmosphere.
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke women's basketball remains in top 20, falls to No. 16
After Duke split its week into a loss in Chapel Hill and a win against Syracuse at home, a new AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. With the Blue Devils now at No. 16, the Blue Zone examines the new rankings:. Duke stumbles. This week was one of ups and downs...
Chronicle
Duke football hires Texas A&M's Tyler Santucci as new defensive coordinator
Another year, another new look for the Blue Devil defense. Duke is bringing on former Texas A&M co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tyler Santucci as its next defensive coordinator, the program announced Tuesday evening. Santucci, 34, assumes the role left vacant by Robb Smith after one turnaround season with head coach Mike Elko and the Blue Devils.
Chronicle
Duke Hospital after dark
There’s something special about seeing places that are usually hustling and bustling completely devoid of energy, the helter-skelter nature of a teeming thoroughfare transformed into silence and quiet. My experience working nights at Duke Hospital was no different. As part of the pediatrics rotation in medical school, one of...
Comments / 0