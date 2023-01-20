They say the devil is in the details. But in Durham, the Blue Devils are in the details—and numbers:. It was a showing for the record books for track and field in Blacksburg, Va., Friday and Saturday. The Blue Devils set four new program records at the Hokie Invitational. In Duke's utter domination of the women’s 300m run, in which it snagged the top five spots, three Blue Devils surpassed former Duke star India Lowe’s previous record in the event. Sophomore Megan McGinnis took home the women's 300m title with a time of 37.94 seconds. The longest-standing downed record was on the men’s side. Olympian Bob Wheeler’s time in the men's 1000m event stood for 53 years—that is, until sophomore Beck Wittstadt beat it by a quarter of a second to take fifth in the invitational. Senior Halle Bieber also had a successful trip, placing third in the women’s 300m dash and winning the women's 200m event with a time of 23.77 seconds.

DURHAM, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO