UK’s Alternative Lending Platform ThinCats Provided Over £300M of Funding to Firms
The team at ThinCats are pleased to announce that they provided £302 million of funding to businesses in 2022. In total, ThinCats has “lent more than £1.3bn to businesses across the UK while assets under management stand at a record £675m.”. Despite a challenging economic backdrop,...
BNY Mellon, Fiserv Expand Real-Time FX Rate Quotes Capabilities for Payments from US Firms
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a global provider of payments and financial services technology, have joined forces “to deliver additional capabilities for real-time foreign exchange (FX) rate quotes for payments from U.S. financial institutions.”. Using innovative application programming interface (API) connectivity, financial institutions leveraging Payments Exchange:...
UK’s Link Fund Solutions to Adopt Milestone Group’s pControl Oversight Platform
Milestone Group, the global provider of Oversight and Backup NAV solutions to the investment management industry, has announced that the UK’s largest independent Authorised Corporate Director (ACD), Link Fund Solutions, will “adopt its pControl™ Oversight platform.”:. pControl™ Oversight will “allow Link Fund Solutions (LFS) to independently...
Fintech Firm Ascendant Announces Business Investment from Battery Ventures
Ascendant, an international provider of cross-border business payment solutions and a financial technology company, announced that Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has agreed “to make a significant investment in the company.”. Once closed, the new investment will “make Battery Ventures the primary investor and enable Ascendant to...
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland Regulated Digital Assets Bank, Announces Innovative Offering
SEBA Bank, a licensed digital assets bank regulated in Switzerland, has announced an innovative offering for its clients. SEBA Bank is “shaping the future of finance, simplifying crypto banking for its clients, whether traditional or crypto-savvy investors.” Clients are “the focus at SEBA.”. SEBA claims that it...
UK’s Fractional Property Investment Platform Property Partner Rebrands as London House Exchange
Property Partner, which claims to be he UK’s leading fractional property investment platform, is rebranding as London House Exchange. The rebrand reportedly :follows an additional £2.4m of investment from US digital homeownership company, Better.”. With the rebrand, London House Exchange (LHX) “reprises its original legal name since its...
Digital Assets: Huobi Announces Cooperation with Fireblocks
On 20 January 2023, Huobi announced that it is currently cooperating with Fireblocks on institutional crypto custody and payments, and Off-Exchange services “to better serve clients who want greater security, control and capital efficiency on their assets.”. Fireblocks is the digital asset infrastructure “for thousands of leading trading desks,...
Binance Pay Partners with DT One to Enable Crypto Mobile Top-Up Service
Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment service powered by Binance, announced its partnership with DT One, a B2B micropayments platform. DT One is powering cross-border transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins, and gift cards. This partnership will “enable more than 90 million Binance users to top up their mobile...
LendInvest, British Business Bank Partner on Building More Homes, Financed by HSBC
LendInvest (LSE:LINV) has announced a partnership with the British Business Bank to aid in the building of more homes, financed by HSBC, according to a note from the Fintech. LendInvest states that HSBC will provide £100 million for LendInvest’s development finance program. The project is supported by theBritish Business Bank’s ENABLE Guarantee program. This will increase LendInvest’s total Funds under Management to more than £3.6 billion.
Malaysia: Maybank, Perodua to Enhance Dealers’ Digital Financial Services via Maybank2e Platform
Maybank and Perodua Sdn Bhd recently signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) on providing seamless end to end integrated digital financial services for Perodua via Maybank’s M2e platform as well as offering additional financial support via financing packages worth close to RM400 million to help further expand Perodua’s business.
SCRYPT Digital, a Firm Focused on Digital Assets for Institutions, Chosen by Kiln
SCRYPT Digital, the Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets for institutions, has been chosen by Kiln, the tech provider behind the first enterprise-grade liquid staking protocol, in order “to provide a seamless on/off-ramping service for its treasury.”. The partnership will allow Kiln “to convert...
BIGG Digital Assets Subsidiary Netcoins Reveals Further US Launch Plans
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased “to report that Netcoins will be expanding its USA footprint on February 1st, launching in Colorado, Kentucky, Kansas and Utah.”
Here is the List of European Crowdfunding Platforms Approved Under ECSPR
In November 2021, pan-European crowdfunding rules became actionable after approval by the European Union in 2020. Under the new rules, or European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation (ECSPR), a platform may raise up to €5 million from investors in all member states. This opens up investment crowdfunding to over 300 million EU citizens. The industry has heralded the new rules as a transformative event – a change in policy that took around 9 years of advocacy from industry insiders. At the same time, ECSPR is foundational to the concept of European monetary union – the ability for goods and capital to flow seamlessly across the EU.
Germany: Robo-Advisor Ginman Looks to Expand into Digital Assets
Ginman, a Germany-based Robo-advisor, is looking to expand into digital assets, according to a note from the firm. Ginman historically has focused on equities – more specifically, ETFs or exchange-traded funds. As it seeks to add digital assets as an investment option, Ginman has added Markus Pertlwieser to its...
Touch ‘n Go Group Teams Up with Visa to Launch the CSR-Linked Touch ‘n Go Visa Card
Touch ‘n Go Group, via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, has formed a strategic partnership with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, in order “to launch the first corporate social responsibility (CSR)-linked Visa prepaid card in Malaysia.”. The design of the new Visa card “incorporates...
British Business Bank to Provide £175 Million ENABLE Guarantee for DF Capital
The British Business Bank has agreed to an initial £175 million “ENABLE Guarantee” for DF Capital, a subsidiary of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc. DF Capital received its banking license in September 2020. Headquartered in Manchester, DF Capital is a commercial lending and personal savings bank providing...
Capital Markets Fintech PrimaryBid Appoints Fiona Richards as Chief Operating Officer
PrimaryBid, the capital markets Fintech bringing individual investors into public company fundraisings, has appointed Fiona Richards as Chief Operating Officer. Ms Richards joins PrimaryBid “from Rowan Dartington, the discretionary investment arm of St. James’s Place plc, where she was Chief Operating Officer and Board Director with executive responsibility for technology, change, customer services and operations.”
ICYMI: Wefunder was Approved to Provide Crowdfunding Services in Europe
Wefunder, one of the largest securities crowdfunding platforms in the US, has received regulatory approval to operate in the European Union. Wefunder is the first Funding Portal to cross the Atlantic and gain approval to provide online capital formation services. Wefunder has been sharing its ambition to operate in Europe...
Digital Wealth Manager Moneyfarm Appoints Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as Company Chair
Digital wealth manager Moneyfarm announced that it has appointed Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as Chair. Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, DBE, CVO, FRSE, “brings considerable experience to the role. She is the Founder and Executive Chair of fintech Snoop and was the CEO of Virgin Money from 2007 to 2018, leading the company to IPO.”
Pine Labs Enters UAE to Enable Fintech Platform for Banks, Merchants
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. Pine Labs will partner local banks and financial institutions in the region “to help them serve their merchant partners better.”. Banks in the UAE will “benefit from a simple and easy-to-use technology...
