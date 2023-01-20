Worthington, West Virginia, Fire Dept. purchases state-of-the-art air packs for volunteers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Related
WVNews
WVU Medicine United Hospital Center to host emergency blood drive in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, WV— Over the winter holidays, blood donations declined sharply, compelling non-profit blood services organization Vitalant to declare an emergency blood shortage after the blood supply for hospitals sank to the lowest level in a year. WVU Medicine United Hospital Center is responding to this emergency blood shortage by...
WVNews
Mon Comm 1/25/23
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission unanimously appointed Gabriel…
WVNews
Therapy dog coming to Lewis County High School (West Virginia)
MARCH 25, 2022 — Jasper, a female English Labrador therapy dog, will be coming to Lewis County High School. Under the state’s new Friends with Paws program, therapy dogs will be placed in schools, with LCHS being chosen as one of the first. Jasper is coming from Indiana from Alternate Canine, an award-winning dog training academy.
WVNews
Christine Ann Stanton
Christine Ann Stanton, 84 of Anmoore, WV, passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2023, in the United Transitional Care Unit of WVU Medicines United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. She was born on July 29, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV, eldest daughter of the late William August Schmitz and Phyllis Christine Deison Schmitz.
WVNews
Joseph Tyler Marcum
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 44-year-old Clarksburg man was sentenced to prison Wednesday…
WVNews
Kerry Alane Miller
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kerry Alane Miller, 58, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away on January 23, 2023, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born April 25, 1964, the younger daughter of Lemoyne Wentz and Cecil R. Miller, both of Buckhannon.
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
WVNews
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Jayla Hemingway 1/24/23
West Virginia guard Jayla Hemingway shares the keys to her success as a rebounder against taller opponents and identifies her parents as two influential people in her development as a player. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
Sports Briefs
FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State women’s basketball team (12-6, 7-4 Mountain East Conference) converted 12 three-point baskets and earned an 82-65 win against Davis & Elkins (3-11, 3-7 MEC) on Wednesday (Jan. 18) evening at Joe Retton Arena. Aaliyah Brunny earned a season-high 19 points and led all...
Comments / 0