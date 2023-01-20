Read full article on original website
VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date
VALORANT has certainly taken the gaming world by storm as one of the best up-and-coming shooters. The past two year it has been clear that the VALORANT team has had a plan. They are now enacting it in a big way with the additions coming in 2023. One of them is a new game mode that fans have been hoping for since launch. Here is the potential VALORANT Team Deathmatch Release Date.
Evil Geniuses 2023 LCS Schedule
The LCS has gone through a lot of changes for the 2023 season. The format is the same but the times and dates have changed and most of the teams have mostly new rosters. This should be an exciting time for the LCS for a lot of reasons and heading into the Spring Split, teams will be looking to show that they made the right moves. Since every game will be so important fans may be wondering, when does their team play and who is their opponent each week? To help answer that, here is the Evil Geniuses 2023 LCS Schedule.
100 Thieves 2023 LCS Schedule
The LCS has gone through a lot of changes for the 2023 season. The format is the same but the times and dates have changed and most of the teams have mostly new rosters. This should be an exciting time for the LCS for a lot of reasons and heading into the Spring Split, teams will be looking to show that they made the right moves. Since every game will be so important fans may be wondering, when does their team play and who is their opponent each week? To help answer that, here is the 100 Thieves 2023 LCS Schedule.
Call of Duty League: Three matches to watch this weekend
After days of chaos in the Optic Texas camp, the CoD community now understands the reality of this weekend. The Call of Duty League has its second weekend of online matches for Stage two but, for the first time in over a decade, Optic Texas will be spawning in without Seth “Scump” Abner. Nicknamed ‘The King’, Scump stepped down from the starting roster and announced his retirement earlier this week. A move that surprised everyone in the community, fans and players alike.
VALORANT Premier Release Date
VALORANT has certainly taken the gaming world by storm as one of the best up-and-coming shooters. The past two year it has been clear that the VALORANT team has had a plan. They are now enacting it in a big way with the additions coming in 2023. One of them is a true way to go from a no one to a someone. Here is the potential VALORANT Premier Release Date.
Is Minecraft Legends Cross Platform?
With new Minecraft Legends being showcased at the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct gamers begin to ask, is Minecraft Legends Cross Platform?. Minecraft Legends will be having full cross-platform and crossplay support at its release. The title is set to launch on April 18, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Nintendo Switch, and PC. Minecraft Legends also will be made available for free to any Xbox Game Pass Subscriber.
What Is The Blood Bowl 3 Release Date?
The bloodiest sports competition is making its return once again this year. After its many delays, the Blood Bowl 3 release date is set in place for February 23, 2023. Here’s everything gamers should know before its launch in February. Let’s Get Ready To Rumble. Differing from the...
Best Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tier List
Monster Hunter Rise’s recent release on Xbox and Paystation has helped spread its popularity amongst the gaming community. It also means that it has attracted new players as well. For those trying to find their footing in the monster slaying RPG, here is the best Monster Hunter Rise Weapon Tier List.
Xbox Gamepass January Final Lineup
With the first month of the new year coming to a close, Microsoft decided to release the Xbox Gamepass January Wave 2 lineup. These are the games that will close out in January but will open the door into February. Available Now. Hi-Fi RUSH (Cloud, PC, and Console) – Announced...
Minecraft Legends Different Editions
During the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct, Mojang not only showed off gameplay but even revealed the Minecraft Legends’ different editions. Minecraft Legends will only be launching with two different editions. The following editions are:. Standard Pack ($40) Base Game. Deluxe Pack ($50) Base Game. 1 Hero Skin. 4...
What Is Minecraft Legends Release Date?
During the Bethesda and Xbox Developer Direct, Mojang not only showed off gameplay but even revealed the Minecraft Legends release date. Today’s showcase revealed Minecraft Legends’ PVP multiplayer mode, which will be included at the launch on April 18, 2023. This PVP multiplayer will be a separate addition from the title’s main story mode. The main story has gamers fighting battles to defend the Overworld from the destructive piglins.
Fire Emblem Engage Sommie Feed Preferences
Fire Emblem Engage has finally arrived. While not being received as well as Three-Houses, many believe that some of the core game mechanics help what is a more average story. Luckily there is still a lot to do in the game including seeing heroes from the past and interacting with the many playable characters in the game. One that has caught the attention of many players is not a playable character at all but one that players will still see a lot. Sommie, the dog-looking friend on the Somniel is there to be cute and give players some much-needed rewards. Here are the Fire Emblem Engage Sommie Feed Preferences.
Marvel Snap Dazzler: What is the Release Date?
With just a couple weeks left in the Savage Lands Season, there are a few more cards left to enter the fray. Dazzler and Shadow King are the two cards that Marvel Snap revealed earlier this month that have yet to be available to players. These cards do have set release dates, letting players get prepared before their release. Up next is the shiny new four-energy card Dazzler. The Marvel Snap Dazzler card will hit the servers on January 24.
How to Get Fire Emblem Engage Edelgard
Fire Emblem Engage has finally arrived. While not being received as well as Three-Houses, many believe that some of the core game mechanics help what is a more average story. Luckily there is still a lot to do in the game including seeing heroes from the past and interacting with the many playable characters in the game. When discussing heroes of the past, players can play with characters from the beginning like Marth and also some of the newest heroes like Claude, Dimitri and Edelgard from Three Houses. Here is how to get the triad of Claude, Dimitri and Edelgard in Fire Emblem Engage.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: January 24
The players have asked and the developers delivered. The top two tanks on the ranked ladder were recipients of necessary nerfs in order to tune their power down. Roadhog no longer should one-shot squishy characters, and inversely Orisa should be able to actually die now. Those two tanks have been a thorn in the side of compettive queue grinders for a few weeks now, and these adjustments should go a long way to making other characters a bit more playable.
