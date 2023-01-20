2 Cleveland men killed in private plane crash in New York, lightning catches nursing home on fire, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police reported that they had recovered Terry Francona's stolen scooter. And they have the video to prove it. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians shared footage of officers returning the motorized bike to the team's manager. The 63-year-old Francona was clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his scooter, which was first reported missing on Saturday morning after being parked outside of his downtown Cleveland apartment building on Friday night.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO