2 Cleveland men killed in private plane crash in New York, lightning catches nursing home on fire, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

WKYC
Making s'mores with flat Dave during the wintry weather in Northeast Ohio
Wait... What?!?! 3News' Austin Love was making s'mores this morning during winter weather coverage in Northeast Ohio.
Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint by passenger, Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber shares wedding photos, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about how an Uber driver got carjacked at gunpoint by a passenger in Shaker Heights, and...
Uber driver carjacked in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — An Uber driver was carjacked in Cleveland on Wednesday morning. According to Shaker Heights Police, officers were dispatched to Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road at approximately 9:36 a.m. A 38-year-old female Uber driver reported that she had picked up a male passenger from the area of Eddy Road in Cleveland. The man then displayed a firearm, directed her to leave the vehicle and drove away.
WKYC
'The best day of our lives': Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber marries longtime girlfriend Kara Maxine Kavajecz
CLEVELAND — Now we know why Cleveland Guardians star Shane Bieber wasn't at Guards Fest last weekend. He was busy adding another accomplishment to his resume: marriage. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Bieber married...
WKYC
Watch: Cleveland police return stolen scooter to Guardians manager Terry Francona
CLEVELAND — On Tuesday, the Cleveland Police reported that they had recovered Terry Francona's stolen scooter. And they have the video to prove it. Taking to social media on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians shared footage of officers returning the motorized bike to the team's manager. The 63-year-old Francona was clearly overjoyed to be reunited with his scooter, which was first reported missing on Saturday morning after being parked outside of his downtown Cleveland apartment building on Friday night.
LIVE UPDATES | Wintry weather impacts Northeast Ohio: Traffic updates, school closings and more
CLEVELAND — We're in store for a wintry Wednesday as accumulating snow returns to Northeast Ohio. The snowy conditions will transition to a wintry mix and rain by the afternoon before we change back to snow. So what's happening with wintry weather right now? We're following the latest with...
Officers assaulted during fight outside of Cleveland Heights High School
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two Cleveland Heights police officers were assaulted and two teens were injured during a fight outside of Cleveland Heights High School on Tuesday evening. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for Atlanta church vandal who may have Ohio ties, BGSU settles Stone Foltz hazing death lawsuit, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 23, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find and convict a vandal of an Atlanta church who may have...
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County
CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
21-year-old fatally shot at gas station in Cleveland; suspects at large
CLEVELAND — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station in Cleveland on Tuesday night. According to Cleveland Police, officers responded to the Quincy Gas Station located at 3939 Community College Avenue at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority Police Department (CMHAPD) was on scene rendering aid to the 21-year-old male victim, who was then conveyed to the MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
A rise in kitchen fires linked to air fryers says South Euclid Fire Department
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Air fryers have exploded in popularity over the last few years, however that uptick has also seen the number of kitchen fires increase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The South...
'We love them just as they are': 'Knight Riders' ready to help homeless in Northeast Ohio during winter storm
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Every Wednesday for the last 12 years, a group of Northeast Ohioans known as the 'Knight Riders' have helped those who face homelessness in our communities. As a winter storm approaches, the Knight Riders are ready to be out in the snowy conditions for eight...
1 man dead after shooting in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — One man is dead after a shooting in Akron Tuesday evening. At approximately 6 p.m., Akron officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the 800 block of Haynes Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 32-year-old man in a vehicle, unresponsive.
Cleveland's Asian community reacts to mass shooting in LA
CLEVELAND — With the sound of the drums, you knew there would be a grand entrance for the king of the lunar New Year at the Asian Town Center in downtown Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Wayne Hudson officially sworn in as new Shaker Heights police chief
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — The city of Shaker Heights has installed a new police chief. Wayne D. Hudson comes to the job with decades of experience in law enforcement. He's eager to jump into the community, as well as help combat crime that has been plaguing the area. Hudson...
$10,000 reward being offered for arrest of suspects after postal worker robbery in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved in a robbery of an Akron postal worker. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
FBI Cleveland addresses ‘situation’ downtown: Police report suspicious vehicle
CLEVELAND — A police presence downtown -- including a Cleveland Police Bomb Squad vehicle -- was spotted at the scene of a "situation" along Superior Avenue on Tuesday morning. Cleveland police tell 3News they responded to the scene after being notified of a suspicious vehicle and blocked off the...
Big Mega Millions winner hits $31 million jackpot: See where the lucky ticket was sold
CLEVELAND — We have a winner!. One lucky ticket sold in Massachusetts just hit the $31 million jackpot in Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing. There were also winning tickets worth $1 million sold in Florida and New Jersey. Here in Ohio, there were thousands of other smaller prizes...
"Joshua was a true public servant and his service will not be forgotten" | Geauga County firefighter unexpectedly dies
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Thompson Fire Department released a statement Sunday revealing that one of their firefighters tragically died. The fire departments official statement on Firefighter Joshua Fanti's death can be seen below. "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of one of our own....
Missing 10-year-old Cleveland boy found safe
CLEVELAND — 3News has learned that 10-year-old Jo'el Hardy, who was reported missing early Monday morning in Cleveland, has been found safe after police say he was hiding at his grandmother's home. The Cleveland Police Department had asked for the public's help in finding Jo'el after he left home...
