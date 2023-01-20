ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wbaltv.com

Package of bills in Maryland aimed at improving conditions for caregivers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly formed coalition of health care advocates and workers joined state lawmakers to unveil a package of bills aimed at improving conditions for caregivers. The legislation in Maryland would increase wages and provide greater oversight of nursing home acquisitions. According to the newly formed Caring...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

'We demand our money': Parents 'seeing red' over Maryland 529 calculation issue

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — State senators are demanding a timeline to resolve problems with Maryland's prepaid college trust. Participants in the Maryland 529 plan said they're having trouble accessing their accounts and paying tuition. Members of a joint Senate committee on Tuesday demanded answers as to what happened, why it happened and what's being done to ensure it doesn't happen again.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Moore sets priorities as he chairs his first Board of Public Works meeting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore chaired his firstBoard of Public Works meeting on Wednesday. Video above: Gov. Moore unveils his first state budget proposal. The board has the authority to spend money and approve state contracts. On Wednesday, it approved more than $229 million in expenditures. Among the several capital projects approved includes $68 million to begin construction of a new Baltimore City District Courthouse.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

9-year-old girl delivers handmade hats to children with cancer

A 9-year-old Timonium girl brought smiles in the form of handmade hats to children who have cancer. Earlier this month, 11 News introduced viewers to Kaylee Milano, who has been knitting caps for children with cancer. Kaylee told 11 News she came up with the idea for "Kay's Kaps" because she knows what it's like to be in the hospital.
TIMONIUM, MD

