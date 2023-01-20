Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Package of bills in Maryland aimed at improving conditions for caregivers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly formed coalition of health care advocates and workers joined state lawmakers to unveil a package of bills aimed at improving conditions for caregivers. The legislation in Maryland would increase wages and provide greater oversight of nursing home acquisitions. According to the newly formed Caring...
Wbaltv.com
'We demand our money': Parents 'seeing red' over Maryland 529 calculation issue
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — State senators are demanding a timeline to resolve problems with Maryland's prepaid college trust. Participants in the Maryland 529 plan said they're having trouble accessing their accounts and paying tuition. Members of a joint Senate committee on Tuesday demanded answers as to what happened, why it happened and what's being done to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Wbaltv.com
Moore sets priorities as he chairs his first Board of Public Works meeting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore chaired his firstBoard of Public Works meeting on Wednesday. Video above: Gov. Moore unveils his first state budget proposal. The board has the authority to spend money and approve state contracts. On Wednesday, it approved more than $229 million in expenditures. Among the several capital projects approved includes $68 million to begin construction of a new Baltimore City District Courthouse.
Wbaltv.com
Kennedy Krieger Institute to be honored for work with Special Olympics Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There are special honors for one of the Corporate Plunge teams that will jump into the Chesapeake Bay to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland. Kennedy Krieger Institute not only has a team ready to go, but it's being recognized for its extraordinary work with the athletes.
Wbaltv.com
9-year-old girl delivers handmade hats to children with cancer
A 9-year-old Timonium girl brought smiles in the form of handmade hats to children who have cancer. Earlier this month, 11 News introduced viewers to Kaylee Milano, who has been knitting caps for children with cancer. Kaylee told 11 News she came up with the idea for "Kay's Kaps" because she knows what it's like to be in the hospital.
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: What's keeping the Snow Train away from Baltimore?
Mother Nature will send some snow flurries to Maryland on Wednesday, but just like the rest of the storms so far this winter, the flakes will quickly turn into rain drops. Meteorologist Tony Pann explains whether there's a chance for snow this year.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Peace of Mind: Causes of panic attacks and tips on coping
Many people have anxiety now and then, but for some it's more than that. In our "Maryland Peace of Mind" segment we're talking about panic attacks. Joining us is Dr. Crystal Watkins a psychiatrist with MedStar Health.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland SPCA has group of new puppies up for adoption
Joining us now with a pet looking for a new home is Katie Flory from the Maryland SPCA. She has a puppy named "Halo No. 3" from a recent rescue litter that a dog recently had at the shelter.
Wbaltv.com
Florida man finds human-sized nutcracker that went missing during Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Florida family who lost almost everything when Hurricane Ian battered the state is grateful that one of their beloved Christmas decorations has been found. A neighbor spotted the nutcracker in the water, and he initially thought it was a dead body. "Just for...
