USD 428 school board luncheon agenda (1/26)
Thursday, Jan. 26 - 12 p.m. Principal Tim Friess and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Great Bend High School. 5. Approval of Personnel Report. 6. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 7. Adjournment.
Barton County opts into student loan repayment program
College is not getting any cheaper. In an effort to help college graduates who choose to return home and serve Kansas communities, the Kansas Department of Commerce created the Kansas Rural Opportunity Zones Student Loan Repayment Program to assist with outstanding loans. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission opted into the program. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner explained the program to the commissioners.
BERAN: 4-H Club Day
On Sunday, February 12, 4-H members across Barton County will gather to showcase their Communication Skills at 4-H Club Day!. Communication skills are necessary for everyone in every job. Our littlest 4-H members start out by presenting “Show and Share” with the goal of being able to look the judge in the eye and talk.
Great Bend forensics students attend WSU Model UN conference
The Great Bend High School Forensics team attended the Wichita Area Model UN held in the Rhatigan Student Center at Wichita State University this past Friday, January 20. The group of twelve students returned with three awards. Senior Maddix Pokorski received the Outstanding Delegate Award. Honorable Mention Delegate Awards were presented to Seniors Eave Taylor and Alondra Alvarez for their work pushing for compromise during the conference.
Perez named superintendent of Russell USD 407
RUSSELL — The Russell USD 407 Board of Education has announced the selection of Jordan Perez as the new superintendent. Perez will take the reins on July 1, following Clark Coco, interim superintendent, whose contract ends on June 30. Jordan Perez has broad educational experience, as an administrator, teacher,...
Barton CC studying impacts of FHSU’s affiliation with tech colleges
A formal affiliation between Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College and Northwest Kansas Technical College was unanimously approved at last week’s Kansas Board of Regents meeting. The merger will require the two technical college presidents to report to the FHSU president, and the governing bodies of...
A scholarly night at Great Bend's Holy Family School
The Holy Family Scholars Bowl took place Monday, Jan. 23 with 80 students from Barton County competing. The Holy Family Blue Team placed second in the 6th division and Holy Family Blue tied for third in the 5th division. Other Great Bend schools that competed were Lincoln, Park, Riley, Jefferson,...
Great Bend grad taking the reins of the city; pushing forward
After graduating from Great Bend High School in 2008, Logan Burns took a path of working in construction, which led him to the building official with the City of Great Bend and now leading the entire town’s day-to-day operations as interim city administrator. In his early 30s, Burns was...
Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week
HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
Stephenson to take over TMP-Marian football program
HAYS, Kan. - Grant Stephenson’s resume is an impressive variety of educational and coaching experiences. However, perhaps the most telling data on the document is found under the heading “AWARDS”, where only two sentences say, “God comes first in my life. All awards and recognition are gifts from God, and all of the glory should be given back to Him”.
Rosewood conducting blanket drive through March 31
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club is conducting a blanket drive as a way to help children in need. Now through March 31, Rosewood Miracle Workers members are accepting new blankets, quilts, and homemade blankets. They are also accepting monetary donations, which will be used to purchase additional blankets.
What's the 'bzzz?' KWEC to spotlight bees for January WILD Club program
Kansas became the nation's 34th state on Jan. 29, 1861. The next WILD Club program at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center will, in part, celebrate the state's 162nd birthday. Program Specialist Mandy Kern said the January program is a celebration of the state insect, the honeybee. "On Kansas Day, we'll...
Progress on Great Bend's new Justice Center; roof coming soon
As the interior walls continue to go up, it seems like every day there is a large amount of progress with the construction of new Great Bend Justice Center, which will house the police station and municipal court. McCownGordon Construction anticipates putting the trusses up this week to eventually begin on the roof of the 20,100 square-foot facility, according to Interim City Administrator Logan Burns.
Vietnam-era helicopter restoration in the works for Ellinwood American Legion
American Legion Post 320 plays a large role in the Ellinwood community. Ken Lebbin and others are now working on sprucing up the joint a little bit. In the works is a Bell OH-58 Kiowa helicopter from the Vietnam era. Lebbin said, once restored, the chopper will be posted as an eye-catcher on the American Legion property.
Panther wrestlers come up one win shy against No. 1 Garden City
Two Western Athletic Conference foes, a handful of ranked wrestlers, and it all came down to the final match Tuesday evening at Great Bend High School. All Brody Schnoebelen had to do was beat top-ranked defending state champion Sebastian Lopez. The Garden City junior pinned Schnoebelen to secure a 42-36 dual win for the top-ranked Buffaloes (6A).
Barton Co. Sheriff's Office upgrades communication with electric sign
Disseminating information can be a useful tool for law enforcement. That's now a little easier for the Barton County Sheriff's Office, thanks to a new electronic sign at the station. Undersheriff Steve Billinger is pleased with the update, even if the sign is not quite brand new. "It's going to...
Great Bend still discussing license plate readers to be installed
Last June, the Great Bend City Council had a discussion about a city-wide surveillance camera system and license plate readers for the Great Bend Police Department. In the end, the council decided the surveillance had value but wanted to prioritize other city projects. Earlier this month, Great Bend Network Administrator...
Harbor Freight to open a store in Great Bend
The discount tool chain, Harbor Freight, will open a store in Great Bend later this spring. The location will be at 4903 10th Street, the former Ace Hardware store. Once open, Harbor Freight expects to hire 25-30 employees. With more than 1,300 stores around the country, Harbor Freight has locations...
