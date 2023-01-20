ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

USD 428 school board luncheon agenda (1/26)

Thursday, Jan. 26 - 12 p.m. Principal Tim Friess and other staff members will share information regarding the academic programs and the school improvement efforts at Great Bend High School. 5. Approval of Personnel Report. 6. Approval of Grants and Contributions. 7. Adjournment.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County opts into student loan repayment program

College is not getting any cheaper. In an effort to help college graduates who choose to return home and serve Kansas communities, the Kansas Department of Commerce created the Kansas Rural Opportunity Zones Student Loan Repayment Program to assist with outstanding loans. Wednesday morning, the Barton County Commission opted into the program. County Director of Operations Matt Patzner explained the program to the commissioners.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

BERAN: 4-H Club Day

On Sunday, February 12, 4-H members across Barton County will gather to showcase their Communication Skills at 4-H Club Day!. Communication skills are necessary for everyone in every job. Our littlest 4-H members start out by presenting “Show and Share” with the goal of being able to look the judge in the eye and talk.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend forensics students attend WSU Model UN conference

The Great Bend High School Forensics team attended the Wichita Area Model UN held in the Rhatigan Student Center at Wichita State University this past Friday, January 20. The group of twelve students returned with three awards. Senior Maddix Pokorski received the Outstanding Delegate Award. Honorable Mention Delegate Awards were presented to Seniors Eave Taylor and Alondra Alvarez for their work pushing for compromise during the conference.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Perez named superintendent of Russell USD 407

RUSSELL — The Russell USD 407 Board of Education has announced the selection of Jordan Perez as the new superintendent. Perez will take the reins on July 1, following Clark Coco, interim superintendent, whose contract ends on June 30. Jordan Perez has broad educational experience, as an administrator, teacher,...
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

A scholarly night at Great Bend's Holy Family School

The Holy Family Scholars Bowl took place Monday, Jan. 23 with 80 students from Barton County competing. The Holy Family Blue Team placed second in the 6th division and Holy Family Blue tied for third in the 5th division. Other Great Bend schools that competed were Lincoln, Park, Riley, Jefferson,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Another Kan. school district considering 4-day school week

HUTCHINSON —Over two dozen public school districts in Kansas currently operate on a 4-day week. Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Curtis Nightingale said his district is looking at what four-day school weeks might look like in future years. "We actually put a committee together in October and started just...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Stephenson to take over TMP-Marian football program

HAYS, Kan. - Grant Stephenson’s resume is an impressive variety of educational and coaching experiences. However, perhaps the most telling data on the document is found under the heading “AWARDS”, where only two sentences say, “God comes first in my life. All awards and recognition are gifts from God, and all of the glory should be given back to Him”.
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Rosewood conducting blanket drive through March 31

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club is conducting a blanket drive as a way to help children in need. Now through March 31, Rosewood Miracle Workers members are accepting new blankets, quilts, and homemade blankets. They are also accepting monetary donations, which will be used to purchase additional blankets.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Progress on Great Bend's new Justice Center; roof coming soon

As the interior walls continue to go up, it seems like every day there is a large amount of progress with the construction of new Great Bend Justice Center, which will house the police station and municipal court. McCownGordon Construction anticipates putting the trusses up this week to eventually begin on the roof of the 20,100 square-foot facility, according to Interim City Administrator Logan Burns.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Panther wrestlers come up one win shy against No. 1 Garden City

Two Western Athletic Conference foes, a handful of ranked wrestlers, and it all came down to the final match Tuesday evening at Great Bend High School. All Brody Schnoebelen had to do was beat top-ranked defending state champion Sebastian Lopez. The Garden City junior pinned Schnoebelen to secure a 42-36 dual win for the top-ranked Buffaloes (6A).
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Harbor Freight to open a store in Great Bend

The discount tool chain, Harbor Freight, will open a store in Great Bend later this spring. The location will be at 4903 10th Street, the former Ace Hardware store. Once open, Harbor Freight expects to hire 25-30 employees. With more than 1,300 stores around the country, Harbor Freight has locations...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy