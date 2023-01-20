Read full article on original website
Rumors Flying AMF Pin-o-Rama Bowling Alley in Utica Closing This Summer
Is the AMF Pin-O-Rama bowling alley in Utica, New York closing this Summer? That's the rumor. There are a number of posts on social media about the possible end to the AMF Pin-O-Rama on Genesee Street. William J Fortino posted the sad news on Facebook after hearing it from a...
OSF Plans Job Fairs In Utica
On the heels of St. Margaret's Health shutting down their Peru hospital, a rival healthcare provider is hosting a couple of job fairs. OSF HealthCare is having job fairs at Grand Bear Lodge in Utica on Monday, January 30th and again on Monday, February 13th. Clinical and non-clinical positions are available at OSF properties in Mendota, Ottawa, Streator, Princeton and Kewanee. On-the-spot interviews will happen.
Morris Chop Shop 60+ menu registration opens Thursday
Community members over age 60, their spouses, and caregivers are invited to enjoy a special menu for dine-in or take-out at the Morris Chop Shop, with the new “Dine Around Town” program. Dine Around Town is a partnership between the Morris Chop Shop, the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association, and the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois, and funded in part by AgeGuide of Northeastern Illinois. The Morris Chop Shop owners Jackie Clisham and Tim Berner are offering seven Chop Shop favorite meals, adapted to meet nutritional requirements for older adults.
Aqua Vino holds ribbon cutting, officially opening for business
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- After much community anticipation, Aqua Vino held its grand opening Monday morning at its new location, on Clinton Street in New Hartford. The Utica Chamber of Commerce, Assemblywoman Buttenschon and the Town Supervisor, among others joined the Esche family for a special ribbon cutting. "I wish...
Drainage Pipe Spill Brings Hazmat Team To Ottawa
A hazmat team was called to downtown Ottawa Wednesday afternoon for a heavy odor. Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner believes a drainage pipe spilled a small amount of substance into the Fox River. He thinks it could be diesel gas mixed with something else. Bressner thinks the source is from somewhere in downtown Ottawa.
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
Mendota P.D. Is Hiring
More men and women are needed to protect and serve in Mendota. The Mendota Police Department is hiring police officers. The starting salary is $61,000. Among the perks are having a take home squad car. Applications can be picked up at the Mendota Police Department. You're asked to apply by...
Long-Time Hospital Employee: Closure Reflects Today's Healthcare Business
With the news that St. Margaret's Peru facility will be closing its doors this weekend, employees left in the lurch have not been shy about sharing their perspective on the development. One man called in to the Rod and Tom morning show on WLPO this (Wednesday) morning. He identified himself...
Daily Manlius diner to open Jan. 30
VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Situated in the Limestone Commons plaza in the village of Manlius, The Daily Diner is set to officially open to the public first thing in the […]
St. Louis director makes feature debut with thriller filmed in St. Charles, Granite City
Josh Guffey began writing an action thriller screenplay soon after he graduated from college. Fifteen years later, “All Gone Wrong” makes its debut. The film arrives Jan. 27 on Apple TV+, iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play and cable on demand. It’s been a long journey for the first-time...
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?
Residents of Syracuse, New York, are reporting mysterious booms that have been occurring in the city. B. Seidman, a resident of the Cedar Point area, stated that he heard a loud bang out of nowhere at 5:30 PM on January 23rd, 2023. He expressed concern over the strange occurrence.
St. Margaret’s Health leaving Peru
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — There will soon be no hospital systems in the City of Peru. Peru Mayor Kenneth Kolowski confirmed Saint Margaret’s Health’s decision to close on Jan. 28. In a letter, the mayor cited Saint Margaret’s Peru, and indicated that its temporary suspension of services...
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
SMH Leaders Pushing To Keep Peru Hospital Running But Without OB And Inpatient Services
If you take administrators with St. Margaret's Health at their word, they want a hospital in Peru. It just may never return to what it is now. St. Margaret's Health President and CEO Tim Muntz says temporarily stopping operations in Peru was a last resort measure. He and St. Margaret's Health Board President Terry Judd say they will reopen the facility in Peru as a Rural Emergency Hospital which doesn't include any inpatient services. A future St. Margaret's in Peru also won't include an OB unit for baby deliveries.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, January 23, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 8:06 A.M. Herkimer County Community College: Opening @ 11:00 A.M. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Poland CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES or pre-k. Remsen CSD: 2-hour-delay. West Canada Valley CSD: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
Preliminary Snowfall Totals
Could you find Milo, Illinois on a map? The unincorporated village in far southwest Bureau County leads the way when it comes to highest snowfall accumulation with the latest storm. According to the National Weather Service, 5 inches of snow had fallen in Milo by early Wednesday afternoon. Just shy...
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
United Way Of Eastern La Salle County Has Food And Shelter Funds Available
With the cost of living going up, a helping hand may be what you need. The United Way of Eastern La Salle County is accepting applications from non-profit organizations to receive “Emergency Food & Shelter Funds”. The United Way based in Ottawa has more than $57,000 available courtesy of the Department of Homeland Security. Hopes are to have the money supplement and expand La Salle County's emergency food and shelter services along with addressing impacts of inflation.
