Ellsworth American
Sedgwick principal resigns citing a lack of support
SEDGWICK — Sedgwick Elementary School Principal Carla Magoon has tendered her resignation effective at the end of the school year, citing a lack of support. “The politics of being a principal nowadays makes it tough,” Magoon said. “We’ve had a few heated board meetings. I’m not feeling as supported as I might like.”
Ellsworth American
New superintendent wish list discussed in Union 93
BLUE HILL — The new School Union 93 superintendent, once discovered, will need a sense of humor, a strong personality and the abilities to communicate well, navigate school budgets and hold his or her own in an annual town meeting. Those were a few traits cited in a “listening...
Ellsworth American
Blue Hill teen signs with modeling agency
BLUE HILL — Natalie Renwick, a senior at The Blue Hill Harbor School, signed with a modeling agency last year and is headed to an international competition in New York after graduation in June. “I’m like really excited,” Renwick said.
Ellsworth American
Sumner water cisterns face possible delay
SULLIVAN — The lack of a signed agreement between Regional School Unit 24 (RSU 24) and its general contractor Nickerson and O’Day could potentially push back the installation and use of water cisterns for both the fire sprinkler system and the domestic water for the new Charles M. Sumner Learning Campus.
Ellsworth American
Downeast Community Partners to close last Ellsworth pre-K classroom
ELLSWORTH — As of Feb. 17, Downeast Community Partners (DCP) is closing its last preschool classroom in Ellsworth. “There were tears, there was anger, there was frustration,” Director of Operations Melissa Mattes recalled of telling parents of the closure. “We have really, really tried to have substitutes as we’ve had staff turnover, so we fill it in with managers, we pull staff from other rooms for long periods of time.
Ellsworth American
Friends in Action hopes for more growth in new year
ELLSWORTH — John Lindquist, executive director of Friends in Action, wants to continue bringing back pre-pandemic events in the new year. Lindquist, who took over as executive director in April of 2022, has spent the last nine months working on two goals: bringing back beloved pre-COVID programming and improving the distribution of volunteers.
Ellsworth American
Elver quotas proposed for 2023
ELLSWORTH — The Department of Marine Resources (DMR) has issued proposed rulemaking to establish 2023 elver quota allocations for license holders. For those who hold licenses outside the Passamaquoddy Tribe, allocations for individuals will be the same as in 2022, plus any quota associated with licenses not renewed in 2022 or licenses suspended for the 2023 season. Those quotas will be distributed evenly to all existing license holders.
Ellsworth American
James S. Harris
Sullivan and Olympia, Wash. James S. Harris was born on Nov. 18, 1964, and he passed Dec. 29, 2022, in Olympia, Wash. He grew up in Sullivan, where he graduated from Sumner High School. James retired as a 20-year Navy veteran.
Ellsworth American
EHS recognizes seniors at final home swim meet
ELLSWORTH — Despite the inclement weather, the Ellsworth High School swim team put in a strong performance at its last home meet of the season on Friday, Jan. 20,, defeating Hampden by a combined score of 120-46. “Spirits were high and the camaraderie of the teams was noted,” said Ellsworth head coach Jim Goodman. “In particular, Hampden only had 12 swimmers, but their team presence was noteworthy and they were the epitome of sportsmanship and team spirit, cheering on their swimmers in every event they swam. A great effort was made by all, and some good times achieved, along with additional state qualifications.”
Ellsworth American
Orland to hold Feb. 1 referendum on new firehouse
ORLAND — The town of Orland will hold a referendum on Wednesday, Feb. 1, with residents voting on whether to approve spending up to $4 million to build a new fire station. Polls will be open at the Orland Community Center, 21 School House Road, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are available until Jan. 27 from the town clerk’s office at 25 School House Road.
Ellsworth American
Arnold Stanley Francis
Arnold Stanley Francis passed away peacefully at home Jan. 13, 2023. He was born May 5, 1935, in Corea, to the late Guy and Mura Francis.
Ellsworth American
Murder defendant seeks more time to designate and disclose expert witnesses
ELLSWORTH — Defense attorneys for a Portland man accused of murdering Nicole Mokeme of South Portland by hitting her with his sport utility vehicle in Winter Harbor June 18, 2022, are seeking more time to “designate and disclose” expert witnesses in the case due to “voluminous discovery.”
Ellsworth American
Scallopers meet with DMR on tweaks to the commercial fishery
ELLSWORTH — Fishermen have seen sea scallops stacked on top of one another in flush beds on the ocean floor and then vanish time and again throughout the decades of commercial fishing. In 2009, when stocks and landings fell concerningly low in what had been hot spots, fishermen agreed...
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Maine snow cancellations and closures for Jan 22 - 23 storm
MIDCOAST — Organizations have gotten an early start in announcing building closures ahead of a forecasted storm that begins late Sunday night, Jan. 22, and continues into Monday morning. County of Waldo offices – Commissioner Shorey has directed all non-essential employees to work remotely Monday, January 23, 2023, due...
Ellsworth American
Hancock County Sheriff's Report Week of Jan. 26
ELLSWORTH — Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies handled numerous car/deer collisions this month but most resulted in minor damage and no motorist injuries. A car went off the road and into a ditch, coming to rest on its passenger side, on Blue Hill Road in Surry Jan. 20, said Sgt. Travis Frost.
Ellsworth American
Potluck in Surry Feb. 3
SURRY — Food with Friends, the popular monthly community potluck, has returned to The Gatherings every First Friday of the month at 5:30 p.m. The next event is scheduled for Feb. 3.
Ellsworth American
Gouldsboro officials fear low-income families being priced out
GOULDSBORO — Town officials on Thursday, Jan. 19, met with representatives from several housing groups that focus on developing affordable rental housing in Maine. The Maine Housing Authority, Island Housing Trust and Island Workforce Housing all joined the conversation to provide the Select Board with advice and possible options to address the affordable housing shortage in Gouldsboro.
penbaypilot.com
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, obituary
Nichole (Nikki) Marie Cayton, left this world unexpectedly on December 1, 2022. Nikki was only 34 years young. Our family has suffered a great loss and the world is a bit darker without her bright smile. Born in Rockport on February 3, 1988 to Lee Cayton and Julie Rawley. Nikki...
Ellsworth American
Grease fire in Trenton quickly extinguished
TRENTON — Four local fire departments responded to a report of a grease fire in the kitchen of a home on Lupine Lane in Trenton on Jan. 22. The Ellsworth, Lamoine, and Hancock fire departments provided mutual aid to the Trenton Volunteer Fire Department, with Ellsworth being the first to arrive on the scene.
Stephen King Doesn’t Live at His Famous Bangor, Maine, Home Anymore? Here’s Where He Now Lives
Stephen King is an iconic American author of skin-chilling thriller, supernatural, suspense and science-fiction novels books and movies. If you don't know who he is by now, try google. Stephen King has been the King of providing us with the scariest thrillers of all time. My personal favorite book is...
