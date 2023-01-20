ELLSWORTH — Despite the inclement weather, the Ellsworth High School swim team put in a strong performance at its last home meet of the season on Friday, Jan. 20,, defeating Hampden by a combined score of 120-46. “Spirits were high and the camaraderie of the teams was noted,” said Ellsworth head coach Jim Goodman. “In particular, Hampden only had 12 swimmers, but their team presence was noteworthy and they were the epitome of sportsmanship and team spirit, cheering on their swimmers in every event they swam. A great effort was made by all, and some good times achieved, along with additional state qualifications.”

