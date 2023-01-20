Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
UConn's Dan Hurley embraces chaos of roller-coaster season: 'This is a drug, man'
Dan Hurley woke up on Christmas morning to find an easel in his house. "I mentioned to [my wife] Andrea that I wanted to get into painting," said the UConn head coach, who isn’t into golf nearly as much as other college coaches. "I haven’t been able to get to it yet."
FOX Sports
Hartford hosts Stonehill after Johnson's 23-point game
Stonehill Skyhawks (9-13, 5-3 NEC) at Hartford Hawks (4-17) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -5.5; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays the Hartford Hawks after Shamir Johnson scored 23 points in Stonehill's 70-59 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. The Hawks are 4-6 on their home court. Hartford gives up...
FOX Sports
Cal Baptist hosts Gibson and UT Arlington
Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 4-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-14, 2-6 WAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -4; over/under is 128. BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Kyron Gibson scored 20 points in UT Arlington's 84-68 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats. The Mavericks are...
FOX Sports
Emoni Bates scores 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan
The real Emoni Bates has officially stood up. Bates, a former No. 1 recruit coming out of high school, dropped 43 points for Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, including 29 straight to close the first half. The Eagles fell to Toledo, 84-79, but Bates remained the star of the show. He...
FOX Sports
Siblings feed pro hoop dreams at Marquette, Notre Dame
MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
2023 NBA trade grades: How did Lakers, Wizards do in Rui Hachimura deal?
NBA trade season is here! The deadline is Feb. 9, but we're already seeing teams kick around and even pull off deals. On Monday, the Lakers and Wizards reportedly connected on a deal centered around forward Rui Hachimura. Here are our grades for completed deals. Note: This story will update,...
FOX Sports
LeBron's 46 points not enough in Lakers 133-115 loss to Clippers | THE HERD
The Lakers continue to lose the Battle of L.A. to the Clippers, this time, with a final score of 133-115. LeBron James had another historical night with 46 points and a career-high nine threes. Colin Cowherd reacts to LeBron's performance, explaining what it means for the King to remain in 'Mogul Stage.'
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics take on the Knicks
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-14, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics host the New York Knicks. Tatum currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 31.0 points per game. The Celtics are 20-10 against Eastern Conference...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders' impact on Colorado is only just beginning
Not long after cornerback Cormani McClain flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders asked the question that immediately popped into my brain. Who in the world would he throw at in practice: McClain or fellow cornerback Travis Hunter? For Sanders, the answer at one point or...
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
FOX Sports
Travis Hunter, Cade McNamara highlight Joel Klatt's most interesting transfers
This past Thursday marked a monumental day in the college football offseason as the inaugural transfer portal window came to a close after a 45-day open period. During that time period, more than 3,000 players entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN. Standouts across the country found new destinations to...
Comments / 0