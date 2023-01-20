Read full article on original website
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Sharpe House presents its Annual Robert Burns NightKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
Statesville Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. DayKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
abc45.com
FCSO: Woman Charged with Assault after Throwing Soup at Worker
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County woman has been arrested and charged with simple assault after Sheriff's Deputies say an altercation happened in Rural Hall. Tuesday around 6:30 pm, Deputies were called to an assault at the Mayflower Restaurant on the 600 Block of Montroyal Road. After arriving, Deputies learned a customer picking up her food became unsatisfied and unruly. As a result of her dissatisfaction, she threw hot soup at a juvenile employee. An arrest warrant was issued, as the suspect fled before Deputies arrived.
abc45.com
FCDTF: One Arrested with over $44,000 in Cocaine
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) officials made an arrest for Trafficking Cocaine. Earlier this month, detectives say they received information on 43-year-old Thomas Allen, of Winston-Salem, distributing cocaine around Piedmont Park. Working alongside WSPD, FCDTF conducted a warranted search at 2796 Piedmont Circle, where Allen was found.
860wacb.com
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
Arrest made in December shooting death of 21-year-old Parkton man
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Randquail Jahon Grace, 21, was arrested in Randolph County in the death of Romello Raykel Lilly.
abc45.com
Police: Shooting on Autumn Drive Hospitalizes One
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Greensboro Police were called to a shooting at the 1600 block of Autumn Drive. Officers found one gunshot victim, who was quickly taken to a hospital by EMS. No suspect information is currently available, as this investigation is ongoing in its...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Police: 63-year-old man Stabbed in Home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday at 5:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to assist Forsyth County EMS at 820 N. Cameron Avenue. After arriving, Upon officers say they found Archie Nash, 63, dead on-scene. The preliminary investigation by WSPD's Criminal Investigations Division showed that Nash was stabbed by a known...
abc45.com
Surry County Sheriff's Deputies: Two Arrested on Drug Trafficking
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — On January 5, Surry County Sheriff’s deputies from the Narcotics Division and Patrol Division conducted a warranted search at 8548 West Pine Street in Lowgap. The warrant followed a month-long investigation for illegal controlled substance distribution. During the search, detectives say they located trafficked amounts of methamphetamine, stolen firearms, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
7 arrested in $2M drug-trafficking bust in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Six men and a woman were arrested in a $2 million drug-trafficking bust in Forsyth County, according to police. The Forsyth County Drug Task Force took 10 kilograms of meth, eight kilograms of Fentanyl, 4,000 Fentanyl pills, and a gun during the raid on Jan. 13.
abc45.com
Greensboro Police: Graham Car Theft Suspect Caught
GREENSBORO, N.C. — With help from Greensboro Police on Friday, Graham Police were able to identify 23-year-old Ricardo Zyon Aguilar Baldwin of Durham as the man behind the car theft and shooting from last Tuesday. Baldwin still had the stolen Dodge Charger when he was arrested. Baldwin was charged...
Raleigh man charged for indecent messages with 12-year-old
The sheriff's office said the suspect described his intention to travel to Davidson County to perform sexual acts with the child.
abc45.com
Greensboro Police: Autumn Road Shooting Victim was 8-Year-Old Shot in Bed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified the victim from Wednesday morning's shooting on Autumn Road as an 8-year-old girl. At this time, she remains in critical condition. Officers say the victim was sleeping in her bed when a bullet entered the room and struck her. This occupied residence...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Charges In Two Counties
On Friday, January 20th, Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 32-year old Brittany Jean Blackwelder of Taylorsville. She was charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Blackwelder remained as of earlier today in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000. A Monday court appearance was scheduled.
abc45.com
Thomasville Dollar General Robbed for Third Time
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Public help is needed for Thomasville Police in finding the suspect from a Dollar General robbery on Saturday night. Around 9:00 p.m., Police were called to an armed robbery at the 1602 Lexington Avenue location. Employees told police a man with a gun entered the store, went to the counter, and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
abc45.com
FBI seeking Information on Randolph County Substation Attack
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — In a tweet Monday morning, the FBI says they are still investigating the attack at the Randolph County EnergyUnited power substation from last Tuesday. They are also soliciting public assistance in the search for more information on the person(s) responsible for shooting at the plant.
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Man
Jason Colton Hubbard, age 33 of Taylorsville, is facing a felony drug charge after he was taken into custody on Friday, January 20th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Hubbard is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. As of earlier today, Hubard remained in the Alexander County Jail with a secured bond of $5,000. A Monday court appearance is listed.
abc45.com
Truist Bank Robbed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Monday morning around 9:00 a.m., Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Truist Bank at 2835 Randleman Road. One suspect implied a weapon before leaving with an unknown amount of cash. There were no injuries reported from this robbery. At this time there is...
NC road rage ends with man shooting into car on I-40, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police are searching for a man after an alleged road rage-related shooting on Interstate 40. At around 1:12 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a reported shooting. Investigators say that the suspect was driving a white van on I-40 West when he fired a round from an unknown firearm into […]
31-year-old man shot, killed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed in Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 5:06 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to the 1900 block of Larkin Street after getting a report of an aggravated assault. At the scene, police found Jordan Mckale Little, 31, suffering from […]
33-year-old NC woman found dead on neighborhood sidewalk
At the scene, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead.
Man dies after aggravated assault on Larkin Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has died after an assault in Greensboro Sunday morning. Greensboro police said it happened on Larkin Street around 5 a.m. Police said 31-year-old Jordan Mckale Little was sent to a local hospital for treatment. Little did not survive. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
