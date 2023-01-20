Pantera to bring 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The heavy metal band Pantera will be bringing their 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations this summer, including Hershey.

Pantera will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. Special guest Lamb of God will be joining Pantera on their tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

Pantera will also be performing in Burgettstown at The Pavilion at Star Lake, as well as in Scranton at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain.

