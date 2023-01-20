ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Pantera to bring 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations

By Kaylee Fuller
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The heavy metal band Pantera will be bringing their 2023 tour to multiple Pennsylvania locations this summer, including Hershey.

Pantera will be performing at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. Special guest Lamb of God will be joining Pantera on their tour.

Concerts coming to the Midstate in 2023

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m.

Pantera will also be performing in Burgettstown at The Pavilion at Star Lake, as well as in Scranton at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain.

YourErie

YourErie

