Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Auburn football beat reporter rips unhinged Ole Miss message board post for claiming Rebels can outbid AU for Bruce Pearl like they did Lane Kiffin
An Ole Miss message board poster believes the Rebels can steal Bruce Pearl from the Plains due to outbidding AU just like OM supposedly did when it came to Lane Kiffin turning down the Auburn football job to stay in Oxford. And On3’s Justin Hokanson was having absolutely none of...
Auburn football recruiting: 3 Class of 2024 Hugh Freeze quarterback targets
Hugh Freeze has the entire state of Alabama scouted out for the Auburn football Class of 2024, doing the recruiting legwork many feel was absent under the last regime. Freeze has his eyes on a trio of quarterbacks who could add depth to a future QB room that just got a crystal ball for Class of 2024 Langston Hughes signal-caller Air Noland.
Former Auburn football wide receiver transfers to UAB
The Auburn football program fared pretty well in the 2023 cycle when it comes to outgoing transfers versus incoming transfers. The Tigers saw ten players enter the transfer portal to look for a new home before 2023 season, but took in 12 high quality transfers to reload the roster. One...
flywareagle.com
Auburn football: 4-star Phenix City wide receiver to attend Junior Day
This weekend, Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze will host his first big recruiting event on the Plains in Junior Day. Prospects from all over the southeast will converge on campus this weekend to get to know Coach Freeze and the new Auburn staff. So far, over 25 recruits have...
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say
A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
Alabama Basketball: On No. 1 Poll rankings and more Tide Hoops history
On Monday, when the traditional polls are released, Alabama Basketball will be ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. The Crimson Tide’s elevation will occur because former No. 1 team, Houston was upset by Temple 56-55. The last time Alabama Basketball was ranked No. 1 in either of the...
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
Miss Alabama USA 2023: Meet 37 women competing for the crown
Thirty-seven women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by phone...
WTVM
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
WTVM
Central High School allowing students to execute live concert through nonprofit
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The truth is traditional classroom settings are not always the best for students. Central High School is taking a unique approach to education by participating in Reach and Teach. It’s a nonprofit educational program that helps students to plan, promote and execute a live concert...
WTVM
Crash cleared after two lanes blocked on I-85 in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A semi-crash is clear after two lanes were blocked on I-85 in Opelika. According to officials, both southbound lanes were blocked on the interstate at exit 62 in Opelika due to a semi-truck crash. The scene is now all clear.
Amore Wiggins’ mother shares pain of learning daughter is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The mother of Amore Wiggins speaks out for the first time since Opelika police identified her daughter as Baby Jane Doe, and announced the child’s father and step-mother were under arrest. Sherry Wiggins was 20 when she gave birth to a baby girl in Virginia. “She was a blessing. She was […]
WTVM
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
Schools delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to potentially severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are opening late in the face of weather aware conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Take a look at the schools altering their hours below: Russell County School SystemDelayed by 2 hours Phenix City SchoolsDelayed by 2 hours Barbour County SchoolsDelayed until 9 […]
WTVM
2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast was announced to the public on Saturday, January 21. 25 Columbus residents, both Star Dancers and Pro Dancers, will raise awareness, as well as funds, to help eliminate Alzheimer’s Disease by participating in the 13th in-person year of Dancing Stars of Columbus; this event pairs Star Dancers with Professional Dancers in a one-night fundraising gala dance competition for the Alzheimer’s Association.
WTVM
Wreck on I-185 NB leaves 1 lane blocked in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash has left one lane blocked on I-185 in Columbus. The crash happened between the Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries reported. It’s also unknown what caused the wreck. Stay with us...
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
Officers asked to wear plain clothes at Capital Murder trial of alleged Auburn cop killer
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement officers are being asked to wear plain clothes and not their uniforms if they attend the February 6th Capital Murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn Police Officer. Tuesday, inside the Lee County Justice Center, a status hearing was held in the Capital Murder case involving […]
FanSided
305K+
Followers
603K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0