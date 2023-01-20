ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FanSided

Auburn football recruiting: 3 Class of 2024 Hugh Freeze quarterback targets

Hugh Freeze has the entire state of Alabama scouted out for the Auburn football Class of 2024, doing the recruiting legwork many feel was absent under the last regime. Freeze has his eyes on a trio of quarterbacks who could add depth to a future QB room that just got a crystal ball for Class of 2024 Langston Hughes signal-caller Air Noland.
FanSided

Former Auburn football wide receiver transfers to UAB

The Auburn football program fared pretty well in the 2023 cycle when it comes to outgoing transfers versus incoming transfers. The Tigers saw ten players enter the transfer portal to look for a new home before 2023 season, but took in 12 high quality transfers to reload the roster. One...
flywareagle.com

Auburn football: 4-star Phenix City wide receiver to attend Junior Day

This weekend, Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze will host his first big recruiting event on the Plains in Junior Day. Prospects from all over the southeast will converge on campus this weekend to get to know Coach Freeze and the new Auburn staff. So far, over 25 recruits have...
AL.com

Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
Alabama Now

Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say

A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
opelikaobserver.com

Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika

OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
WKRG News 5

These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows

ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
AL.com

Miss Alabama USA 2023: Meet 37 women competing for the crown

Thirty-seven women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by phone...
WTVM

Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
WTVM

Crash cleared after two lanes blocked on I-85 in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A semi-crash is clear after two lanes were blocked on I-85 in Opelika. According to officials, both southbound lanes were blocked on the interstate at exit 62 in Opelika due to a semi-truck crash. The scene is now all clear.
WTVM

2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast was announced to the public on Saturday, January 21. 25 Columbus residents, both Star Dancers and Pro Dancers, will raise awareness, as well as funds, to help eliminate Alzheimer’s Disease by participating in the 13th in-person year of Dancing Stars of Columbus; this event pairs Star Dancers with Professional Dancers in a one-night fundraising gala dance competition for the Alzheimer’s Association.
WTVM

Wreck on I-185 NB leaves 1 lane blocked in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car crash has left one lane blocked on I-185 in Columbus. The crash happened between the Manchester Expressway and Macon Road exits. It’s unknown at this time if there are any injuries reported. It’s also unknown what caused the wreck. Stay with us...
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

